Premier League news conferences

Rondon blow for West Brom
West Brom news conference
West Bromwich Albion
A few words from West Brom boss Alan Pardew, who is still waiting for his first win with the Baggies.
West Brom look set to be without Salomon Rondon for Sunday's game with Arsenal due to a hamstring injury.
"Salomón Rondón is the only one I’ve not got from the squad I had the other day," says Pardew. "He’ll probably miss two games. We think Nacer Chadli will be out for two months. Nacer is really disappointed. Morrison is getting closer.”
On Arsenal: "“The front three of Arsenal is world class. Any national team would be happy with that front three. Every game gets more and more important. Our fans were brilliant against Everton and if they’re the same against Arsenal I’ll be overjoyed.”
'One or two' signings for West Ham?
West Ham news conference
West Ham United
West Ham also held their news conference this afternoon. Here's what David Moyes had to say:
On the transfer window: "If we can bring one or two reinforcements in we will do so. It's not an easy time to business. The manager always has the final say because you are the ones being judged by the players brought in."
On injuries: "Mark Noble is making progress. He hasn't joined us for full training yet but he is making progress. It's probably a bit too soon to see if Michail Antonio will make the game. He hasn't joined us for training yet."
Schindler for £76m?
Huddersfield news conference
Huddersfield Town
Having seen him several times this season, Huddersfield defender Christopher Schindler is comfortably one of the best defenders in the Premier League, and is arguably better than some of the centre-backs at the top four clubs.
Asked by a journalist in his news conference today how much Schindler is worth if Virgil van Dijk is £75m, Huddersfield boss David Wagner said: "£76m!"
'I won't talk about it'
Newcastle news conference
Newcastle United
And on the transfer market - a thorny subject for Rafa Benitez: “I won’t talk about other clubs, other players, other transfers. I will concentrate on football, that’s it.”
'Maybe you have to change the financial rules'
Newcastle news conference
Newcastle United
Rafa Benitez suggests that new financial rules need to be put in place if we are to expect a more open Premier League, where every team is competitive against each other.
He added: “Pep Guardiola was clear - he has played against teams with different approaches. If you want to keep the Premier League very open, maybe you have to change the financial rules.”
What you want vs what will happen in January
Chris Wilson: Want: NUFC to get a solid CAM, CM, Striker, and LB. What will happen: NUFC sell Mitrovic. That's it.
Fred Taylor: A new owner for Newcastle. Just that, the rest will follow.
'We did what we have to do'
Newcastle news conference
Newcastle United
Is there some sort of football managers' post-Christmas do on? It seems like every Premier League boss has held their news conference at bang on 13:30 as though they want to get somewhere.
Also chinwagging with the media is Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez, who insists his side were not too defensive against Manchester City in midweek.
“"we did what we have to do," he says. "We didn’t just want to draw, we wanted to win. As a pundit, you have to just give opinions. As a manager, you have to take responsibility.”
January deals for Chelsea?
Chelsea news conference
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has given an update about his own future, as well as his plans for January.
The Italian says he is happy at the Blues and is actively looking to strengthen in January, but only if they can find "the right players".
Brady Hampton: Southampton, want: Dembele, Sessegnon, Walcott and Giroud ... probably get Ings on loan and a ‘promising’ 18 year old midfielder.
Alex Corps: Really hope Ryan Sessegnon stays at Fulham this window, and ideally for another season or two. Such an exciting English prospect, would be a shame for him to be lost in the loan system of a club that don't need or play him.
'Lukaku needs a rest'
Manchester United news conference
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was in a passionate mood this lunchtime, particularly when it came to Romelu Lukaku.
After a fine start to his United career, Lukaku has struggled recently, and his mistakes led to goals for Manchester City and Burnley in recent matches, part of what Mourinho describes as 'S' goals.
But instead of criticising his £75m striker, Mourinho has highlighted the amount of time he has played this season and says he owes him a debt of gratitude.
"I have to be grateful to Romelu," said Mourinho.
"For striker in Premier League to play 20 matches, all 90 minutes, says a lot about his personality and character.
"He was in the picture in some of the last goals we concede but all is a consequence of a player who really needs a little rest."
'It is the way it is'
Manchester United news conference
Manchester United
More from Jose Mourinho, more specifically about the Virgil van Dijk deal: "The reality is if they think the player is the right player for them, they pay this amount or they don't have the player because that is the way the market is now.
"Van Dijk is the most expensive defender in the history of football, Was he better than Maldini or Ferdinand? You cannot say that, it is just the way the market is - pay or don't pay.
"No critics at all about what Liverpool did. It is just the way it is."
'Ask Jurgen'
Manchester United news conference
Manchester United
Jose Mourinho is the latest to be quizzed about Liverpool's £75m signing of Virgil van Dijk.
Jurgen Klopp was critical of clubs spending big money after Manchester United paid £89m to sign Paul Pogba 17 months ago.
"I think the one to speak about it in a specific way has to be Jurgen," says Mourinho. "If I was one of you, I would ask him about his comments about one year ago."
'Liverpool get an amazing player'
Manchester City news conference
Manchester City
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola seems to think Liverpool have got themselves a great player in Virgil van Dijk, regardless of the fee they have paid.
"Liverpool took an amazing player," he says. "Van Dijk is an exceptional central defender.
"If he plays six years at the high, high level it will be a cheap deal, if he plays at a poor level, it will be expensive."
No January transfer business at Man City?
Manchester City news conference
Manchester City
On to January transfer window chat for Pep Guardiola now. Manchester City have been linked with a move for Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez.
"I am so happy with the players I have," says Guardiola. "I don’t know what is going to happen.
If I have to live until the end of the season with the players and the young players I have, we will."
What you want vs what will happen in January
Phill: would love to see Spurs sign
Ryan Sessegnon, Moussa Dembele, David Neres & Alfie Mawson
Ross Barkley to prove his fitness at Everton and join on a free in the summer along with Max Mayer and Leon Goretzka. Dreaming I know, as it’ll turn out to be only Barkley at £35m
'I'm happy with my squad'
Tottenham news conference
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has been asked about Liverpool's signing of Virgil van Dijk.
"It’s not my problem, club or business," he says.
"For us it’s to see if there’s an opportunity to try to improve the squad and to sign some good quality players. If it’s not possible I’m happy with my squad."
Happy with his squad? A hint at no business in January?
"He has all the support he needs and wants," says Klopp.
"It’s quite interesting to
to be honest. I’m really long in this sport and never faced a situation like
that. You think it doesn’t happen but it obviously does. Really happy he is brave
enough to do what he did. It’s such an important thing and I can’t believe
people still have these thoughts in their mind.
"We needed a 17-year-old boy to
say it is still happening. It’s not a situation where you want a 17-year-old to
be in."
John Stones set for return?
Manchester City news conference
Manchester City
Positive news on the injury front as John Stones took a big step towards being close to a return to action.
"Yesterday John Stones made his first complete training session," says Pep Guardiola.
"He's not ready for 90 minutes yet but the next game he will be fit. Huge news for us."
'The last thing I think about is price'
Liverpool news conference
Liverpool
Meanwhile, over at Liverpool Jurgen Klopp has been asked about the signing of Virgil van Dijk for £75m - a world record fee for a defender.
"I’m surprised about development (in transfer market) in last
two years," he says.
"The last half year changed everything. It’s about need and
opportunity. If you want to sign a player the last thing I think about is the
price – that’s not because I throw money around but it’s about the player. Not
nice but that is the market. We have to adapt. That’s how it is."
Manchester City news conference
Manchester City
Right. Here's where things get a little busy!
The managers are in place at Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool. Let's hear what they have to say.
First up, Pep Guardiola. Manchester City go for a 19th Premier League win in a row when they face Crystal Palace at the weekend.
"You talk about the numbers and the records," says Guardiola. "That is a consequence of what we do on the pitch. It doesn’t count. What counts is what we have to do against Crystal Palace."
On Vincent Kompany's injury: "Not as bad as we thought. He will be ready for the next fixtures. We will know exactly tomorrow.
It was a calf strain, but it is not a big issue."
What you want vs what will happen in January
Lewis Hall: Want Huddersfield to bring in a winger and another centre back for cover.
I think this will happen along with a few surprise moves because David Wagner knows what he is doing
J Grant: Stoke, want: Right wing back to help shore up our abysmal defence. Will happen: Another loan striker that gets just two goals before the end of the season.
'Harry is ill'
Tottenham news conference
Harry Kane has come down with a bit of a bug it seems, arguably at the right time given he was fit enough to bang in a hat-trick against Southampton in midweek to set the Premier League record for most goals scored in a calendar year.
Luckily, Tottenham are not in action again until Tuesday, when they face Swansea, and boss Mauricio Pochettino expects him to be fit by then.
"He's ill. He's at home," says Pochettino. "The doctor was there at his house. We'll see tomorrow if he can be training here. It's no big issue."
More from Mourinho on January spending?
Manchester United news conference (13:30 GMT)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Jose Mourinho left his last press conference talking about '£300m not being enough'.
We are about to find out if he will be willing to expand on that, or talk about Liverpool spending £75m on Virgil van Dijk given Jurgen Klopp was negative about Manchester United paying £80m for Paul Pogba 18 months ago.
What you want vs what will happen in January
James Williams: We (Spurs ) need a new centreback as a reserve, new back up striker and a new playmaker.
What will happen is we will get some 16 year old nobody's ever heard off at right back or something.
'Save your calls'
Huddersfield news conference
Huddersfield Town
Football agents, don't bother calling David Wagner. The Huddersfield boss says he will not entertain any offers for players he wants to keep at the club beyond January.
“I think clubs have heard my message from last week," Wagner said. "Save your phone calls, because we’re not selling any player that we want to keep here come January”
Klopp to be quizzed about VVD
Liverpool news conference
The Liverpool news conference will be an interesting one, with Jurgen Klopp certain to be quizzed about the world record £75m deal to sign defender Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in January.
Coming up
Usually these Premier League news conferences are all about team news and relatively by the numbers comments on upcoming games but today's should be particularly interesting.
These are the final news conferences before the January transfer window opens for business, so no doubt managers will be pressed on potential incomings and outgoings.
There were early starts for Sam Allardyce and Mark Hughes as Everton and Stoke held their news conferences first thing in the morning. We'll get to what was said in those shortly but here's what still to come today.
Now - Tottenham, Huddersfield
13:00 - West Ham
13:15 - Chelsea
13:30 - Man City, Man Utd, Liverpool, Newcastle, Watford, West Brom
The end of the year is nigh
For some Premier League managers, they probably can't wait for 2017 to be over.
For others, they probably don't want it to ever end.
There may be three days left of 2017 but there's plenty of football to go between now and New Year's Day.
This afternoon we'll hear from all the managers as they preview the weekend's fixtures.
Get involved
Get involved #bbcfootball
Get involved #bbcfootball
Get involved #bbcfootball
Get involved #bbcfootball
Get involved #bbcfootball
