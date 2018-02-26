Man City win Carabao Cup & football gossip

Top four 'not easy' for Chelsea after Man Utd defeat
'Now we have to focus on the Premier League'
Perhaps it was a hangover from their defeat to Wigan in the FA Cup but the Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wasn't overly impressed by his team's first half display.
They were "outstanding after the break" though, according to Guardiola, whose priorities have shifted to bigger prizes:
"Now we have to focus absolutely on the Premier League and trying to win the games we need to win the title and try and progress to the Champions League quarter-final."
Wenger's Wembley woe
Third time unlucky for Arsene Wenger. Three times he as tried to win the league cup and three times he has lost in the final.
Wembley had been good to Wenger in recent years with three FA Cup wins there in the past four years, but his side have now lost there twice in the past two weeks.
"This win is not for me, it's for Manchester City."
A familiar feeling for Pep Guardiola. He's lost just one of the the 11 cup finals he has managed in.
It took him a season to get going in England, but success seems to follow him wherever he goes.
He adds to a bulging cabinet winning his 23rd trophy.
City Slickers
In typical Guardiola fashion, his side gradually wore down the opposition with their passing and pressing.
Sergio Aguero capitalised on an error from Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi to score City's opener. After a cagey first half, City ran rampant in the second, with Vincent Kompany and David Silva getting on the score sheet to round off a comprehensive victory.
For all the talk of the money Pep has spent, it was the 'old guard' in Kompany, Silva and Aguero who got the goals.
Few embody the ‘old guard’ for Manchester City more than
Vincent Kompany. He was Mark Hughes's third signing after Brazilian striker Jo and Israeli defender Tal Ben Haim. Now he's surrounded by stars. He has been the constant since arriving
at City in 2008.
A surprise to some on the team sheet, he put in a man of the
match performance, scoring City’s second and defending resolutely throughout.
So we want to know, who is your captain fantastic? What
games do you fondly remember of your side’s captain rising to the occasion?
Football gossip
A bit of monday morning gossip...
Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry says he would be "interested"
in succeeding Arsene Wenger as manager of the north London club. (Sky Sports)
Chelsea are the frontrunners to sign Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski. The 29-year-old Poland international wants to move to the Premier League.(Sun)
Tottenham are planning a summer move for 20-year-old Sheffield United forward David Brooks. The Premier League club hope to agree a deal worth about £10m for the Wales international.
Football gossip
A bit of monday morning gossip...
Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry says he would be "interested" in succeeding Arsene Wenger as manager of the north London club. (Sky Sports)
Chelsea are the frontrunners to sign Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski. The 29-year-old Poland international wants to move to the Premier League.(Sun)
Tottenham are planning a summer move for 20-year-old Sheffield United forward David Brooks. The Premier League club hope to agree a deal worth about £10m for the Wales international.
Monday's back pages
Unsurprisingly today's back pages are dominated by Manchester City's Carabao Cup success over Arsenal yesterday.
Man City can now push for a treble after winning their first trophy under Pep Guardiola.(Sun)
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger's future is questioned after his team produced a "spineless" performance in the Wembley showpiece.(Telegraph)
Man City manager Pep Guardiola has vowed that there is more silverware to follow for his team.(Express)
Welcome
That winning feeling.
Pep Guardiola finally claimed his first trophy with Manchester City, beating Arsenal 3-0 to win the Carabao cup.
In the Premier League Jose Mourinho got the better of Antonio Conte as his Manchester United side beat Chelsea and Tottenham snatched a late win at Crystal Palace. More on that later, but first...