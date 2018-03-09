Wheelchair rugby - Quad Nations - Great Britain lose to Japan
- Great Britain 47-50 Japan
- Team Inspired v Team Empowered (exhibition match)
- Japan 51-52 Australia
- Great Britain start their Quad Nations campaign with a 50-47 over USA
What is the Wheelchair Rugby Quad Nations?
This inaugural staging of the Wheelchair Rugby Quad Nations will see four of the world’s best teams go head-to-head over three days at the Leicester Arena.
Hosts Great Britain are the current European champions while Japan, USA and Australia are all ranked in the world’s top five.
All four teams will play each other over the first two days before the top two in the pool go forward to Sunday’s final and the third and fourth-placed sides battle it out for the bronze medal.
Below is the schedule for the tournament, with all matches shown here online and via connected TV.
Friday’s schedule
10:45-12:15 GMT – GB 50-47 USA
12:45-14:15 GMT – Japan 51-52 Australia
19:15-20:45 GMT – GB v Japan
Saturday’s schedule
12:15-13:45 GMT – Japan v USA
14:15-15:45 GMT – GB v Australia
19:15-20:45 GMT – Australia v USA
Sunday’s schedule
13:45-15:15 GMT – Bronze-medal match
15:45-17:15 GMT – Final
Get Inspired: How to get involved in wheelchair rugby
Originally called 'murderball', wheelchair rugby was hugely popular at both the 2014 Invictus Games and the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympic Games.
Teams can be made up of both men and women, where the ball is carried over a line to score, and it's incredibly competitive.
The Paralympic version, which will be seen at the Quad Nations, operates under a classification system which requires a loss of functionality in all four limbs.There is a second version of the sport for those with greater functionality called Wheelchair Rugby 5s, though corporate and fundraising days are run for able-bodied individuals.
The Great British Wheelchair Rugby site has a club finder, and even gives you the contacts to become involved.
You can also visit the BBC’s own Get Inspired page to find out more about how to get into wheelchair rugby or click here to find out more about disability sport in general.