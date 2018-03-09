Wheelchair rugby - Quad Nations - Great Britain lose to Japan

This inaugural staging of the Wheelchair Rugby Quad Nations will see four of the world’s best teams go head-to-head over three days at the Leicester Arena.

Hosts Great Britain are the current European champions while Japan, USA and Australia are all ranked in the world’s top five.

All four teams will play each other over the first two days before the top two in the pool go forward to Sunday’s final and the third and fourth-placed sides battle it out for the bronze medal.

Below is the schedule for the tournament, with all matches shown here online and via connected TV.

Friday’s schedule

10:45-12:15 GMT – GB 50-47 USA

12:45-14:15 GMT – Japan 51-52 Australia

19:15-20:45 GMT – GB v Japan

Saturday’s schedule

12:15-13:45 GMT – Japan v USA

14:15-15:45 GMT – GB v Australia

19:15-20:45 GMT – Australia v USA

Sunday’s schedule

13:45-15:15 GMT – Bronze-medal match

15:45-17:15 GMT – Final