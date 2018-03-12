West Ham & Kane latest plus Premier League reaction

Getty Images

Jose Mourinho also confirmed that Antony Martial will be fit to face Sevilla after the french forward missed Manchester United's game against Liverpool at the weekend.

He also took aim at Frank De Boer after the former Crystal Palace boss suggested that he was not the right manager for Marcus Rashford's development.

"I read something, some quote from the worst manager in the history of the Premier League, Frank De Boer, seven matches, seven defeats and zero goals," Mourinho said.

"He was saying it was not good for Marcus Rashford to have a coach like me because the most important thing for me is to win. If he was coached by Frank he would lose because he lost every game.

"I try to give the best to the kid, I have to be honest and give the credit to the people of the academy that were responsible for his formation, to Mr Van Gaal who was responsible for his first season.

"But if you go to his numbers and how many matches he played with me last season and this I would say probably he's in the top five players, with more matches in the two seasons."