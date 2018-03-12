West Ham & Kane latest plus Premier League reaction

Plus the latest on Harry Kane's injury and the continued fallout at West Ham.
Don't forget to head back this way from 18:30 GMT for the build up, the action and the reaction as Premier League leaders Manchester City travel to Stoke (20:00 GMT).
In my honest opinion Carrick hit his prime in the years of 08-14, should have been a mainstay in England squad instead of Henderson. Pity
Amman Kallumpram: The key to Sir Alex’s success in the second half of his tenure. Truly immense in Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season. Need more like him if England are going to win anything in the future. Him and Busquets key to footballing dynasties!
Sharan: When you heard "Scholes alongside Carrick" by the matchday commentators when a Man United game got underway you'd lose the nerves automatically.Thank you for the memories.I wish Michael Carrick the very best in life and beyond.
Stoke v Man City
20:00 GMT
Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero is set to be out for up to two weeks with a knee injury.
The Argentina international picked up the problem during training and will miss Monday's trip to Stoke.
"During yesterday's training I had a discomfort on my left knee," Aguero said on Twitter. "Now it's time for a full recovery!"
Meanwhile, Stoke forward Mame Diouf is set to miss the game with a shoulder injury.
Kevin Wimmer and Saido Berahino, who have been placed on programmes to improve their fitness levels, may return to the match-day squad.
Jose Mourinho also confirmed that Antony Martial will be fit to face Sevilla after the french forward missed Manchester United's game against Liverpool at the weekend.
He also took aim at Frank De Boer after the former Crystal Palace boss suggested that he was not the right manager for Marcus Rashford's development.
"I
read something, some quote from the worst manager in the history of the Premier League,
Frank De Boer, seven matches, seven defeats and zero goals," Mourinho said.
"He was saying it was not good
for Marcus Rashford to have a coach like me because the most important thing for me is to
win. If he was coached by Frank he would lose because he lost every game.
"I try
to give the best to the kid, I have to be honest and give the credit to the
people of the academy that were responsible for his formation, to Mr Van Gaal
who was responsible for his first season.
"But if you go to his numbers and how
many matches he played with me last season and this I would say probably he's
in the top five players, with more matches in the two seasons."
BlackBoardLivesMatter: Carrick was a bang average player, who bottled it on the international stage. Passing the ball sideways for his Man Utd career only worked because of the players around him. Won't be missed.
Jonathan Nthani: Michael Carrick, no fault of his own, was born at the wrong time. A decade earlier (or later) and he would have dominated that England midfield position. Such a pity. Class player.
Women's Super League: 15 clubs apply for WSL and Women's Championship licences
Football
The Football Association has received 15 applications to join the revamped top two tiers of women's football for 2018-19, with nine vacancies available.
Up to four teams could join the top division, the FA Women's Super League (WSL), and up to five may enter tier two, the new FA Women's Championship.
Any club with an affiliated women's or girls' football team could apply before the deadline on Friday, 9 March.
Successful applicants will not be named by the FA until the end of May.
Henri Cooke: Michael Carrick would have added perfect balance to that England midfield from ‘05 to ‘15. Big shame, but doubt he cares as he drives his truck load of domestic medals home.
Legzit: Carrick is a class player though there was a time I thought Sir Alex Ferguson should replace him with Joey Barton.
Gordon Fisken: Carrick was harshly overlooked for England. He was in his prime from 07 - 13 which was during Capello's era but for some reason he always preferred Barry in the holding mid role.
'I have only one name and that is Sevilla'
Football
Meanwhile Jose Mourinho has been briefing the press ahead of the second leg of Manchester United's last-16 Champions League tie against Sevilla on Tuesday (19:45 GMT).
The first leg was a rather drab 0-0 draw in Spain and Mourinho has been fielding questions about Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford, and if the club is capable of winning Europe's elite competition for the fourth time.
"When a team reaches the last eight anything is
possible," Mourinho said.
"Now I have only one name and that is Sevilla, I know is very difficult to go
through, if we go through to the quart-final draw, it doesn't matter who the opponent is, it will
always be one of the big names in European football but we will try."
Neville backing for suspended Carragher
Football
How good is Michael Carrick?
He has 18 major honours but his career has hardly been festooned with international recognition.
Is 34 caps enough for a man of his talent or about right given the competition he faced to gain a starting spot for England? Underrated maestro or just a steady Eddie?
Let us know your views.
'An incredible career'
Football
Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves, speaking on BBC Radio 5 live:Anybody who has ever played with him will say he is one of the best passers of a football they have played with. He was an exceptional team-mate and I got to know Michael in the England Under-21s while I was still at Bayern Munich. He really stuck out as someone with so much composure, his ability to pass a ball, and he was very humble and quiet.
"The career he has gone on to have, the success he has had is not a surprise. He is one of those team-mates who you know exactly what you are going to get, especially if you play with him in midfield. You can trust him and he was one of the most unselfish players I played with.
"He is a real player's player. If you asked Paul Scholes or Ryan Giggs, they would always say they loved playing with Michael Carrick because used to put the ball in the perfect position. He did not get enough credit for the defensive side of his game. He has had an incredible career - the longevity he has had and being in teams that won titles and trophies shows how remarkable he was.
Okello Richard: He is the tidiest midfielder England has ever seen. He was overlooked by England because his football is classier than that of England. He would've played for Spain or Germany. A true legend at United!
TheBibleOfARed: Underated. Massively clever reader of the game. Calm and assured presence on the ball. Players of his calibre are rare to find. Especially in England.
Martin Turner: Cannot join the plaudits for Michael Carrick, massive failure for England, average player surrounded by top talent, he got very lucky & good luck to him, he milked his mediocrity for all its worth & shows that even lower league talent can prosper within a great team.
Coaching role for Carrick?
Football
It is not quite a full departure though for Michael Carrick, who has indicated that it is "looking likely" he will take up Jose Mourinho's offer of a place on the Manchester United coaching staff.
He said: "There comes a time when as much as you don't like it, it's time
to stop playing football. That's pretty much where I am at."
'I wanted to finish on my own terms'
Football
Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick: "After the heart issue, I had two or three days thinking 'am I going to carry on?' I got back fit and wanted to finish on my own terms.
"I need to keep myself fit and ready. Hopefully I can get some game time and I am still enjoying training. I am trying to help a lot more because I understand where I am at."
Dam M Ahmad: Michael Carrick can
best be described as a great leader on and off.
Oliver Holland: If Scholes/Lampard/Gerrard hold that holy grail Premier League centre midfield stature, he’s pushing/ just outside that bracket.
Chris Gunn: I think in years to come we will be talking about him in the same way we talked about Scholes. Why wasn’t he blended into the England team.
Another link to Ferguson era broken
Football
So another link (playing wise at least) from the Sir Alex Ferguson's trophy laden era is set to be broken at Manchester United with Michael Carrick's retirement at the end of the season.
It would be fair to say that Carrick has enjoyed a fairly productive 12 years or thereabouts at Old Trafford amassing a collection of honours including; five Premier League titles, a Champions League winners medal, an FA Cup, three League Cup's and of course most recently, a Europa League winners medal.
I am a life long Liverpool fan and a great admire of Jamie Carragher but he has let himself down and every football fan down with his disgraceful actions, he is a grown man who is paid good wages and a public figure that should be an example to younger people, his apology is not enough and I am ashamed of him.
George Baker: It's good and right that Carragher has been suspended. This should give the police more time to examine the driver of the other car who was distracting another moving vehicle (and using a mobile phone?) Distracted driving comes with a few points.
LouisBarrett: This spitting incident highlights Jamie Carragher's lack of control - benign 'goading', or otherwise, and, the father's irresponsible stupidity in his quest to record a public figure reacting to his provocations.
Michael Carrick: Manchester United midfielder to retire at end of season
Football
Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has announced he will retire at the end of the season.
Carrick, 36, has played 463 times for United since joining from Tottenham for £18m in 2006 and won 34 England caps.
Jamie Carragher made a decision to spit towards that car, however goading is not banter, you goad someone to get a reaction and that Dad got one. Also can we pick up on the fact the Dads driving on a motorway and filming at the same time? Putting him and his daughter at risk. Points and a fine.
It’s important to maintain perspective - yes, Jamie spat at a child. However, something must have triggered it, just because he is an ex-footballer and now pundit doesn’t mean he should be subjected to abuse on the streets or motorway. People need to think how they would react if confronted by a random person shouting abuse at you. Spitting is disgusting and Carragher will rightly be punished, but as should the person who was goading Carragher.
Tony Pulis: Middlesbrough must stay grounded in Premier League promotion push
Football
Middlesbrough must stay grounded in their pursuit of Premier League promotion despite Saturday's 3-1 win against Barnsley, says boss Tony Pulis.
Boro maintained their place in the Championship's top six and have now won four of their last five matches.
However, Bristol City are just three points behind in seventh and even Millwall, in 10th, are only six points behind the Teessiders.
"It means nothing, we have nine games to go," Pulis, 60, told BBC Tees.
Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick will retire at the end of the
season, the player has announced.
Safety Advisory Group to discuss future events
Football
More from Newham Council, in a statement they say:
"The evidence gathered and the revised safety management plans will be discussed at an emergency Stadium Safety Advisory Group (SAG) which includes the Metropolitan police, E20 and West Ham United FC.
"The discussion at the SAG will assist the council before any decision is made regarding future sporting and other events."
In the end I think Sky made the correct decision. What Carragher did was disgusting. Who cares if the dad goaded him? He is a professional and should be able to deal with it.
'Small minority of troublemakers responsible'
Football
Newham Council has also issued a statement over events at the London Stadium to "utterly condemn the
actions of the small minority of troublemakers responsible".
The council is the certifying authority for the stadium and along
with the Sports Ground Safety Authority are now "urgently reviewing the safety
management plans and procedures and staffing of the stadium."
Jamie Carragher: Former Liverpool defender suspended by Sky Sports after 'spitting incident'
Football
Jamie Carragher has been suspended by Sky Sports after a video showed the former England and Liverpool defender spitting towards a girl in a car from his own vehicle.
"Sky takes this matter extremely seriously and strongly condemns Jamie's actions," said a statement.
"We have made that clear to him in person today and suspended him from his duties.
"It falls well below the standards we expect of our people."
Suspended Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has described spitting at a 14-year-old girl
as "a moment of madness" in an interview on Sky News.
CARRAGHER SUSPENDED
Football
Sky say they have suspended former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher from his duties as a football analyst after he was filmed spitting at a family in their car on Saturday.
I'm shocked to know that Jamie can't take football banter, yet he rants in the Sky studio everyday about how useless other teams and managers are. A complete football man like Jamie has no reason spitting at a little girl just because of banter (goading).
Carl Russell: Is Carragher wearing a seat belt? Disgusting behaviour to spit on somebody is the lowest. Sack him.
There is no "could" about it. Carragher's actions are classesd as common assault and, if charged, he might find assaulting a 14 year old is a serious matter, even if not deliberate, but reckless.
Carragher will 'apologise again' for spitting incident
Football
Richie Pap: It's not nice to see children upset at a football match; however, if the London Stadium had a designated family enclosure, as required by the PL, this distress could have been avoided at least.
Nick Masters: West Ham wanting police presence at all games. It is not the polices responsibility to secure the ground, its the clubs. Everyone else can do it, why not West Ham? If they can't do it then they should be made to close down this is basic stuff for a club.
We aren't all thugs. Yes a minority let their club and fellow supporters down on Saturday but a peaceful protest was suppressed and lies after lies have been told. The reasons for the unrest are deep, the club is in a complete mess and a constant embarrassment. Baroness Brady has previously referred to the fans as 'clients', this is how out of touch the board are with the fans.
Football
John Hill: West Ham United, once again slaves to that nasty old disease known as State-funded capitalism...
I am a lifelong West Ham fan and I like the new stadium and appreciate we needed to do it to keep up with the time, but firstly this is an opportunity to have a say about West Ham United and what happened on Saturday. Far to many people who don't like West Ham are going overboard. They wouldn't like maximum punishment if it was there club .The fact is no one condones Saturday's behaviour and we need change.
We spent less money this year than Huddersfield Town now Gold and Sullivan said Champions League football in four seasons. What a joke.
West Ham fan at the London stadium Saturday quite astonishing how people are experts when they didn't even attend. Five idiots ran on the pitch and Mark Noble, James Collins and Ashley Barnes all attacked them and should've been sent off. The protests were heated but it's certainly not as bad as some make out. I also went to Turf Moor last season where Burnley fans pitch invaded and threw objects at West Ham fans, but as suspected that got no coverage.
Salah's transfer value has risen the most
Football
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Those knowledgable people at CIES observatory have come out with some interesting information about the rise - or otherwise - of player values over the past 18 months.
Five of the top six are Premier League based players, two from Liverpool and three from Manchester City.
Mo Salah's estimated transfer value has gone up the most, from 88.1m Euros to 162.8m. Joe Gomez (9m to 57.3m) is sixth.
In between are City trio Ederson (24.3m to 98.7m), Leroy Sane (88.2m to 151.2m) and Gabriel Jesus.(52.8m to 105.9m).
Kylian Mbappe (133.8m to 188.5m) is the only non Premier League player in the top six.
As a fan who attended the game on Saturday I cannot condone the actions of the few who entered the pitch during the game but I totally support and sympathise with their frustrations and anger. The board have taken the soul out of the club and lied to the fans. They are a terrifying example of corporate greed taking from hardworking supporters, giving nothing in return. I sadly don't see the team getting another point this season while this atmosphere continues. It was a great source of pride taking my nephew to his first game a few weeks back and I am saddened that games like this make us question whether we should bring him in future. Mark Noble and James Collins are the last people involved in the club that truly care. After Saturday I wouldn't be surprised to see some of our players walk. And I wouldn't blame them.
Six new faces in Alex McLeish's Scotland squad for March friendlies
Football
Swansea striker Oli McBurnie, Hibernian midfielder Dylan McGeouch and Wolves full-back Barry Douglas are among six new faces in the Scotland squad.
New manager Alex McLeish has also called up Hearts goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin and Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna.
McLeish had already confirmed Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay would be involved.
Costa Rica visit Hampden on 23 March, with another friendly in Hungary four days later.
No excuse for Carragher. Nasty thing he did. It could be a criminal offence, but then so is using your mobile phone whilst driving.
Carragher could have wound the window up? Totally disgusting.
Totally can't condone the actions of Carragher, no matter how much provocation, he should know better. I wonder if the guy filming it will be charged for using his mobile whilst driving?
What did you say?
Man Utd v Seville (Tues, 19:45GMT)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
New ground for Manchester United today.
They have the services of an interpretor at Old Trafford for the press conferences ahead of tomorrow's Champions League second-leg tie with Seville.
It doesn't look like Paul Pogba will be fit.
The midfielder wasn't at training this morning, although Jose Mourinho has not said what injury kept the £89m record signing out of Saturday's win against Liverpool.
Samuel Adams: The reason West Ham should be punished severely is that the fans are showing on here that they don't understand that they are thugs, they don't realize we don't want our game back to the very bad days. Punish them to the max, we don't want or need them in our game.
I'm a season ticket holder and have supported West Ham over 40 years. The scenes on Saturday were disgraceful, the mindless imbeciles involved should be banned for life. Get behind the team and help them secure the points to stay up.
All of the West Ham fans pleading innocence for what happened on the weekend need to think very carefully. There was a large number of children very frightened by the behavior of the fans, some of which may never attended another match or play football again.There are various other methods of protesting.The club should have to play their remaining fixtures behind closed doors and deducted points for their failure in keeping a safe environment for a game.The count of stewards at the venue was totally inappropriate.
All this talk of Ashley Barnes getting an England call up - he is actually an Austrian international! Played for them at under-19 level (I think) and apparently being scouted for the full squad. Mind you Ashley Barnes is the least Austrian name I can think of.
O'Neill v O'Neill
Northern Ireland squad
This is Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill’s first squad since the World
Cup play-off defeat by Switzerland.
Last week, it was a case of O'Neill v O'Neill as Republic of Ireland manager Martin refuted claims made by his Northern Ireland counterpart Michael that they only target Catholic players from north of the border.
"I’ve a problem with the nature of the comments and if Michael is referencing my tenure here then it would be untrue,” he said.
“Michael has admitted this; I’ve not taken a player at senior level. Quite the opposite, he’s taken Alex Bruce during my time here.”
In an interview Northern Ireland boss O’Neill said he wanted a “gentleman’s agreement” with his namesake to prevent a talent drain over the border.
He also claimed that the Football Association of Ireland are selective in which players they target from north of the border.
“The FAI only ever approach one type of player: Catholic,” he told the Irish Daily Mail.
Read the full preview.
'I try to give the best to the kid'
Football
Read the full story.
'I have only one name and that is Sevilla'
Football
Neville backing for suspended Carragher
Football
How good is Michael Carrick?
He has 18 major honours but his career has hardly been festooned with international recognition.
Is 34 caps enough for a man of his talent or about right given the competition he faced to gain a starting spot for England? Underrated maestro or just a steady Eddie?
Let us know your views.
'An incredible career'
Football
Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves, speaking on BBC Radio 5 live:Anybody who has ever played with him will say he is one of the best passers of a football they have played with. He was an exceptional team-mate and I got to know Michael in the England Under-21s while I was still at Bayern Munich. He really stuck out as someone with so much composure, his ability to pass a ball, and he was very humble and quiet.
"The career he has gone on to have, the success he has had is not a surprise. He is one of those team-mates who you know exactly what you are going to get, especially if you play with him in midfield. You can trust him and he was one of the most unselfish players I played with.
"He is a real player's player. If you asked Paul Scholes or Ryan Giggs, they would always say they loved playing with Michael Carrick because used to put the ball in the perfect position. He did not get enough credit for the defensive side of his game. He has had an incredible career - the longevity he has had and being in teams that won titles and trophies shows how remarkable he was.
Okello Richard: He is the tidiest midfielder England has ever seen. He was overlooked by England because his football is classier than that of England. He would've played for Spain or Germany. A true legend at United!
TheBibleOfARed: Underated. Massively clever reader of the game. Calm and assured presence on the ball. Players of his calibre are rare to find. Especially in England.
Martin Turner: Cannot join the plaudits for Michael Carrick, massive failure for England, average player surrounded by top talent, he got very lucky & good luck to him, he milked his mediocrity for all its worth & shows that even lower league talent can prosper within a great team.
Coaching role for Carrick?
Football
It is not quite a full departure though for Michael Carrick, who has indicated that it is "looking likely" he will take up Jose Mourinho's offer of a place on the Manchester United coaching staff.
He said: "There comes a time when as much as you don't like it, it's time to stop playing football. That's pretty much where I am at."
'I wanted to finish on my own terms'
Football
Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick: "After the heart issue, I had two or three days thinking 'am I going to carry on?' I got back fit and wanted to finish on my own terms.
"I need to keep myself fit and ready. Hopefully I can get some game time and I am still enjoying training. I am trying to help a lot more because I understand where I am at."
Dam M Ahmad: Michael Carrick can best be described as a great leader on and off.
Oliver Holland: If Scholes/Lampard/Gerrard hold that holy grail Premier League centre midfield stature, he’s pushing/ just outside that bracket.
Chris Gunn: I think in years to come we will be talking about him in the same way we talked about Scholes. Why wasn’t he blended into the England team.
Another link to Ferguson era broken
Football
So another link (playing wise at least) from the Sir Alex Ferguson's trophy laden era is set to be broken at Manchester United with Michael Carrick's retirement at the end of the season.
It would be fair to say that Carrick has enjoyed a fairly productive 12 years or thereabouts at Old Trafford amassing a collection of honours including; five Premier League titles, a Champions League winners medal, an FA Cup, three League Cup's and of course most recently, a Europa League winners medal.
Michael Carrick: Manchester United midfielder to retire at end of season
Football
Read more.
Man United's Carrick to retire at end of season
Football
Safety Advisory Group to discuss future events
Football
'Small minority of troublemakers responsible'
Football
Jamie Carragher: Former Liverpool defender suspended by Sky Sports after 'spitting incident'
Football
Read the full story.
'Moment of madness'
Football
CARRAGHER SUSPENDED
Football
Carl Russell: Is Carragher wearing a seat belt? Disgusting behaviour to spit on somebody is the lowest. Sack him.
Carragher will 'apologise again' for spitting incident
Football
Richie Pap: It's not nice to see children upset at a football match; however, if the London Stadium had a designated family enclosure, as required by the PL, this distress could have been avoided at least.
Nick Masters: West Ham wanting police presence at all games. It is not the polices responsibility to secure the ground, its the clubs. Everyone else can do it, why not West Ham? If they can't do it then they should be made to close down this is basic stuff for a club.
Football
John Hill: West Ham United, once again slaves to that nasty old disease known as State-funded capitalism...
Salah's transfer value has risen the most
Football
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Those knowledgable people at CIES observatory have come out with some interesting information about the rise - or otherwise - of player values over the past 18 months.
Five of the top six are Premier League based players, two from Liverpool and three from Manchester City.
Mo Salah's estimated transfer value has gone up the most, from 88.1m Euros to 162.8m. Joe Gomez (9m to 57.3m) is sixth.
In between are City trio Ederson (24.3m to 98.7m), Leroy Sane (88.2m to 151.2m) and Gabriel Jesus.(52.8m to 105.9m).
Kylian Mbappe (133.8m to 188.5m) is the only non Premier League player in the top six.
Six new faces in Alex McLeish's Scotland squad for March friendlies
Football
Read the full story.
What did you say?
Man Utd v Seville (Tues, 19:45GMT)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Samuel Adams: The reason West Ham should be punished severely is that the fans are showing on here that they don't understand that they are thugs, they don't realize we don't want our game back to the very bad days. Punish them to the max, we don't want or need them in our game.
O'Neill v O'Neill
Northern Ireland squad
This is Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill’s first squad since the World Cup play-off defeat by Switzerland.
Last week, it was a case of O'Neill v O'Neill as Republic of Ireland manager Martin refuted claims made by his Northern Ireland counterpart Michael that they only target Catholic players from north of the border.
"I’ve a problem with the nature of the comments and if Michael is referencing my tenure here then it would be untrue,” he said.
“Michael has admitted this; I’ve not taken a player at senior level. Quite the opposite, he’s taken Alex Bruce during my time here.”
In an interview Northern Ireland boss O’Neill said he wanted a “gentleman’s agreement” with his namesake to prevent a talent drain over the border.
He also claimed that the Football Association of Ireland are selective in which players they target from north of the border.
“The FAI only ever approach one type of player: Catholic,” he told the Irish Daily Mail.