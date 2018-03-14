Man Utd out of Europe & football gossip

I imagine Sevilla boss Vincezo Montella would have slept a tad easier than his opposite number last night.
If we haven't satiated your appetite for Manchester United reaction this morning, then be sure to check out our in depth match report, as well as the thoughts of Jose Mourinho, Rio Ferdinand and Paul Scholes on yesterday's loss.
Former Scotland striker Ally McCoist weighs in on what he called a 'leisurely' and 'lethargic' performance from United.
.....and well done
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
After he had finished with his own players, Mourinho sought permission from Sevilla to enter the visitors' dressing room.
Once there he congratulated Sevilla on their performance and wished them the best of luck for the remainder of the competition.
The Sevilla players were so impressed they responded with a round of applause.
Heads up.......
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
A couple of interesting bits of information about the aftermath of last night's defeat for Manchester United involving manager Jose Mourinho.
Firstly, Mourinho told his own players he was glad they were sad at losing such a big game because it would bode well for the future.
However, he told them to let him take the weight of defeat and get their heads right for Saturday's FA Cup tie against Brighton, when defeat would end any realistic hope of winning a trophy this season.
It means Mourinho will come under greater scrutiny over his team selection and tactics which, even if he never admits it publicly, there is an acceptance he got it wrong.
Sam: Man U fans calling for Mourinho to be sacked have lost it. He may not be the world's leading coach anymore, but who else are you gonna bring in who'd do any better? Seriously.
Simon: Man Utd are the second best team in England and have the most potential going into next season, Mourinho came in to rebuild! Let him work.
Pip: Never asked for Jose, never wanted Jose. Doesn’t match the style of football this club historically plays, he seemed to fire pot shots at the club last night when interviewed and also blames the fans freely. Give us Anchelotti!!!
James: At least for United’s sake there’s a few good managers looking for work; Thomas Tuchel and Luis Enrique wouldn’t be bad shouts?
Hughes set for Southampton
While Carragher's job hangs in the balance one man set to pick up a new role is former Stoke City manager Mark Hughes, who could be appointed appointed as the new Southampton manager as early as tomorrow according to the latest reports.
Jamie Carragher had reiterated his guilt earlier today and called for the family to be left alone after it was revealed that the father embroiled in the spat with the pundit had received death threats following the altercation.
"Jamie has taken full responsibility for what has happened and we will ensure he gets the help he needs to guarantee something like this never happens again.
"Before the start of the next season we will sit down with Jamie to discuss whether he is ready to return to his role."
Carragher suspended by Sky
Sky Sports News have confirmed pundit and former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has been suspended until the end of the season after spitting at a father and 14-year-old girl from his car.
Simon: People looking back at David Moyes era with rose tinted glasses. Scraped into CL quarters after narrowly beating Olympiacos and we finished 7th in the league. I don't like Mourinho's style but he guarantees CL and maybe a cup or two.
Anon: All this talk about Mourinho making poor signings but without Nemanja Matic, Man U would not be in that top 4 of the premier league. Matic is an incredible player and seriously underrated.
Rob: We United fans aren't over-reacting to one result. Most of us never wanted Mourinho at all. He is the antithesis of everything the club represents.
Mickie: Mourinho is more concerned about not losing no matter what. With players like Sanchez, Martial, Rashford, Lukaku etc that must be so frustrating. United fans,like the rest of us,must see City play and feel total envy.They deserve better.
Today's football gossip
One of those new additions could be Shakhtar Donetsk's Fred according to today's gossip column.
The 25-year-old Brazilian midfielder Fred remains a target for Manchester United with rivals Manchester City cooling their interest .(Times - subscription required)
Elsewhere Liverpool are reportedly interested in RB Leipzing and Germany striker Timo Werner. (Independent)
Everton are hoping to sign Arsenal's 26-year-old England midfielder Jack Wilshere on a free transfer this summer. (Mirror)
You can read all of the latest football gossip in our daily column here.
Tom: I honestly feel like the recruitment by Jose Mourinho is wrong. I know Alexis is a fantastic player, but we already have Martial and Rashford who have great potential and they need to play games in their favoured positions. Why didn't we go for Lucas Moura?
Adam: Use the youth academy more rather than buying 4-5 more players. Buy 1-2 top players then blend them in with youth. Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Axel Tuanzebe, Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong, Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay is our future.
Mourinho looking to better squad
When Jose Mourinho was asked after the match what needed to change with his players, he hinted there may be some new additions to the squad come the summer:
"Everything, everything has to change. Everybody spends money, right? Not just us, right? It's a natural process, every team invests. It's not a change for the sake of changing. It's a natural process and we're not the only team that invests money, all clubs invest money in players."
Monty: Why should winning the FA Cup save Mourinho? Remember what happened when Van Gaal won it with Man U?
Mylo: If we finish 2nd & win the FA Cup, that is progress from 6th, the Europa League & Carabao Cup, no matter how rubbish we were last night.
I had a season ticket under LVG & still do. Jose is nowhere near mega-boring football week in, week out! Patience.
Anon: Get rid of Mourinho, should never have been appointed. Giggs with help from Alex Ferguson should have happened
Gregory: Moyes got Man United the Champions League Quarter-Finals and he had a shoestring budget compared to the last few years. Maybe he was the right man after all.
Mourinho malaise
Not seeing a whole lot of love for Jose Mourinho on social media this morning, with some calling for him to be sacked.
What do you think?
Christopher: Distant second in the PL despite spending a fortune, can't beat "the worst Sevilla team in 3-4 seasons" (Rio Ferdinand) in the UCL and has signed a dud in Alexis Sanchez who is proving that he only joined for the money.
Anyone else (bar Wenger) would be sacked!
Ash: We need an attacking minded manager no point having some of the Best attacking players in the league and world and playing rubbish football like that.
Nicolas: Everyone
is going over board with Mourinho. We will finish 2nd and qualify next year and
go again. Was a bad night, bad tactics. But two years ago when we had Van Gaal
we weren't even in the Champions League. Complain about being knocked out at
least we are there.
Imran: It looks like Jose Mourinho is limiting the ability the players. Really need to realise,attack is the best form of defence
David: Not sure how much Mourinho could have done when Rashford was the only player in the team playing with any pride. The rest should be ashamed of themselves as they looked disinterested. When a team is 5-0 down you can understand it but not when they should have won.
With Manchester United out of the Champions League and former club Roma through to the next round, Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah understandably couldn't hide his excitement in anticipation for Friday's draw.
(App users may need to click the link to view this tweet)
Roma show resolve
In yesterday's other knockout match former, Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko guided Roma to the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time in a decade.
He scored the solitary goal in 1-0 win over Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk to go through on away goals.
You can read the full match report for that game here
Oluwasuen: United board need to decide who to keep: £90m Pogba or an out of touch Mourinho. Both have different football philosophies.
Eduard: Different tactics obviously, but I can’t see Jose Moutrinho changing his approach after so many years using this practice. We could also use a world class centre back.
Dan: Give any good manager an attacking selection of Pogba, Mata, Rashford, Alexis, and Lukaku, and you'll get creativity and goals. Mourinho doesn't seem to be capable of that.
More interested in defensive minded tactics, when choosing to play 2 wingers in defence!
Dave: Did they keep the receipt for Pogba and Lukaku? Get a refund right there and maybe spend the 150 million on Joselu, Mark Noble and Joe Hart.
Jon: Pogba, Lukaku, Sanchez, Rashford, Lingard... NONE of these would get a game for any League 2 team. And no I'm not exaggerating for effect.
'Keane would've grabbed him by the scruff of the neck'
Ally McCoist
Former Scotland striker
You cannot blame Paul Pogba for this defeat because he only
came on for the final half-hour - but, for a player of his stature, we are
surely looking to see more from him than he produced.
But when he came on, he was lethargic and his passing was
poor. At one stage he went to play a simple 15-20 yard pass and just put the
ball straight out of play. I was staggered - it was an inexplicable loss of
concentration at that stage of the game.
If Roy Keane was still in United's midfield he would have
grabbed him by the scruff of the neck to sort him out - and he would have been
right to do so.
The Pogba problem
Juxtaposing Wissam Ben Yedder's heroics from the bench, one sub who did prove so super was Paul Pogba.
The midfielder made a 30 minute cameo in place of Marouane Fellaini, but was unable to have a meaningful impact on the match, producing no shots on target and creating zero key passes.
Geoff: United keep appointing the wrong type of manager. Moyes, Van Gaal and Mourinho are all far too conservative: too negative. Pochettino, Klopp or Guardiola would have been much better fits.
Eduard: I honestly believe that JM’s tactics are better suited when his teams are the underdogs. But with Man Utd, when you get knocked out whilst also playing shockingly bad, it’s simply not acceptable.
Matty: Since bringing Sanchez in we have lost the attacking flow, it's time to drop him. Barring any miracles, the FA Cup is the best us United supporters can hope for and that is not good enough. Never seen a team lacking as much desire as those players last night.
Julian: All this talk of 'attacking intent' for Man Utd. We'd need a solid defence for that to work. And we don't have that. So the request is for a huge investment in world-class attackers & defenders. A new team!
Trouble in front of goal?
To some, Jose Mourinho's side need to show more attacking intent. They were out-gunned by the away side who had twice as many shots on goal.
Moreover, United can only boast four shots on target over the two legs against a Sevilla side who have a negative goal difference in La Liga this season.
Jamen: Oh C'mon Man United fans!! Yes, you lost to Sevilla, and your squad may not be clicking as it should.
But this is the best season that you have had since Ferguson left.
Or would you like to go back to Moyes or Van Gaal era?
Get some perspective!!! It gets better.
Patrick: After this awful and frustrating performance of United, it's maybe time to change the coaching staff. If only Roman Abramovich was the owner of Manchester United...
Ady: United have the squad. They don't have the manager. Starting Matic and Fellaini in midfield should tell the United board all they need to know. Huge sums of money spent on this squad. Time for a manager with some attacking intent.
Many have pointed to the fact that Manchester United haven't reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League since David Moyes in 2014.
Since then they have spent millions acquiring players such as Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez and obtained a decorated manager in Jose Mourinho.
So what else needs to change at Manchester United? A squad shake-up? Different tactics or a new manager at the helm.
Let us know what you think and get in touch at #bbcfootball or 81111 on text
Spanish Newspapers
While there is much doom and gloom in the press here, there is understandably much jubilation in Spain.
Newspaper Marca leads with "Big Ben" after Sevilla leave England with a win.
Paper AS leads with the headline "The Sevilla of Dreams"
Ricky: If a team come out and plays great then that is fine, but Sevilla were average just turned up and tried to play compact and still they won easily by counter attacking from the half way line. OT crying out for width and pace and Jose chooses Fellaini.
Jason: Funny how most of the pundits predictions got that game badly wrong yesterday. Sevilla, in recent years haven't always been great in the league but are a different beast in cup knockout competitions. Should never be underestimated.
La Liga curse
Sevilla's win at Old Trafford was only the first time a team from Spain has managed to beat a Premier League team this season at the ninth attempt (two wins for PL clubs, six draws).
Howeverl, La Liga sides have now eliminated English sides in 14 of the past 18 Champions League knockout ties.
In recent history, only Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Leicester City have emerged victorious against Spanish opposition in the latter stages.
Neither was Manchester United fan Jay, who said it was the most lacklustre performance he had seen in decades.
Get involved
Read the latest here.
You can read all of the latest football gossip in our daily column here.
You can read the full match report for that game here
Let us know what you think and get in touch at #bbcfootball or 81111 on text
