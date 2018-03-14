Man Utd out of Europe & football gossip

A couple of interesting bits of information about the aftermath of last night's defeat for Manchester United involving manager Jose Mourinho.

Firstly, Mourinho told his own players he was glad they were sad at losing such a big game because it would bode well for the future.

However, he told them to let him take the weight of defeat and get their heads right for Saturday's FA Cup tie against Brighton, when defeat would end any realistic hope of winning a trophy this season.

It means Mourinho will come under greater scrutiny over his team selection and tactics which, even if he never admits it publicly, there is an acceptance he got it wrong.