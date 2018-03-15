Reaction to Chelsea's European exit, plus latest football gossip

So when Chelsea score at the at the Bridge it's out of their brilliance but when they concede, it's out of mistakes. Similarly so in Nou Camp, really excuses all over the place. Truth is, this talk of the Premier League being the best league in the world should stop. Unless if best and richest mean the same thing.
Barcelona yet again showed why Spanish football leads the world in simulation - a massively impressive display of rolling around and referee intimidation. Winning football, yes, but take out Messi and it's blunt, boring cheating. Wish I could say what I really feel.
Liverpool vs Barcelona would make a great final.. Would Suarez return to haunt them? Good luck anyway.
England squad announcement (14:00 GMT)
And don't forget, Gareth Southgate names his squad for the upcoming friendlies with the Netherlands and Italy later today.
We know Harry Kane is out of these games ahead of the World Cup, but who will make the cut?
Will there be as surprises? Who do you want to see included?
Can't help noticing that some people can't resist mentioning Manchester United's exit when talking about Chelsea's defeat. I'm a United fan, and I'm not trying to brush our performance on Tuesday night under the carpet, as it was totally unacceptable and embarrassing against a team we really should have dealt with. Yes, Chelsea's performance was totally different - determined and committed right until the last, against a good Barcelona side. But, why the constant obsession with United?! Surely people should just focus on the positives of their own performance? Or is it the fact people are looking for some sort of justification?
Southampton fans, you have had a bit of time of digest the news of Mark Hughes' appointment.
Hughes has a bit of a free hit to get started against Wigan in the FA Cup on Sunday before visiting fellow struggles West Ham after the international break.
Is he the man to keep you in the Premier League?
Mark Hughes: Southampton appoint former Stoke manager until end of season
Football
Mark Hughes says his "affinity" with Southampton is the reason he agreed to take charge of the Premier League strugglers until the end of the season.
The former Stoke boss replaces Mauricio Pellegrino, who was sacked on Monday with the club one point above the relegation zone after one win in 17.
"The objective is to make sure we're a Premier League club next year," Hughes said. "That's where we should be."
Hughes was sacked by Stoke in January, with the club in the bottom three.
Chelsea and Spurs both played well and were unlucky (firstly because of the draw and secondly because they were the better team for most of the games). Man United didn't qualify because of their negative tactics. There could easily have been five English teams in the quarter-finals so don't worry.
Two strongest English teams are left in the competition and both are good enough to win it!
Chelsea fans 'hurt' at Nou Camp before Barcelona game
Football
Chelsea have been "made aware of incidents" outside Barcelona's Nou Camp stadium before Wednesday's game in which "a number of fans were hurt".
Videos on social media shows clashes between fans and security before the Champions League last-16 second leg.
Mossos d'Esquadra - the Catalan police force - told BBC Sport they have not received reports of any incidents.
Chelsea have asked fans to contact them about their "experiences" of arriving at the stadium.
"We are aware of reports of incidents outside the ground before the game where a number of Chelsea fans were hurt," said the club.
"We ask that our supporters contact us with accounts of their experiences of [their] arrival at the stadium so that we can take this up properly with the authorities."
Lionel Messi's brilliance rather than Thibaut Courtois' errors are the main focus of the Daily Express, who also suggest Gareth Southgate could be asked to comment on a potential World Cup boycott at today's squad announcement.
Thursday's back pages
Football
The Daily Star
It's actually probably better Thibaut Courtois stays away from the newspapers today, with The Star taking aim at the Belgian goalkeeper.
And looking ahead to today's England squad announcement, they suggest Jack Wilshere will be included by Gareth Southgate for the friendly meetings with the Netherlands and Italy.
Thursday's back pages
Football
The Sun
The Sun leads with Chelsea's defeat in Barcelona, with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in the spotlight, while Manchester United cancel a planned day out at the Cheltenham Festival following their Champions League exit.
Good morning
Welcome to Thursday's Sportsday.
More on Chelsea's Champions League exit and Mark Hughes' appointment soon, but first, a look at the morning's back pages.
Southampton fans, you have had a bit of time of digest the news of Mark Hughes' appointment.
Hughes has a bit of a free hit to get started against Wigan in the FA Cup on Sunday before visiting fellow struggles West Ham after the international break.
Is he the man to keep you in the Premier League?
Gold star for Josh for including your name. Thanks Josh. Everyone be like Josh.
Nick Clayton: Barcelona had four chances and two half chances in the two legs and scored four. Chelsea hit the post/bar four times over the two games. That's the difference between them.
Mourinho, Willian, Asamoah, Can, Puel, Brewster
Football
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is set to clash with the club's senior officials over his summer transfer budget and, with tensions rising, Paris St-Germain might try to tempt him to France.
United want to sign Chelsea and Brazil midfielder Willian this summer, with the 29-year-old expected to cost about £60m.
Chelsea are keen to sign Juventus' 29-year-old Ghana full-back Kwadwo Asamoah on a free transfer when his contract runs out in the summer.
Bayern Munich are interested in Liverpool's 24-year-old Germany midfielder Emre Can - as are Juventus.
Liverpool's 17-year-old forward Rhian Brewster will be promoted into the first-team squad when he returns from injury for the start of next season.
Read the full story.
Steven Giullari: Out of all the English teams exiting the Champions League Spurs were miles ahead of them. Great football great passion.
Chelsea's defeat means Premier League teams achieved a 40% success rate in the round of 16.
Manchester City and Liverpool will feature in Friday's quarter-final draw.
But Tottenham, Manchester United and Chelsea fell in the quarter-finals.
England were the first country to have five teams in the competition's last 16, but is only two making the last eight a concern?
Antonio Conte: Chelsea boss says 3-0 defeat in Barcelona 'unfair'
Football
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte felt the 3-0 defeat in Barcelona which ended his side's involvement in the Champions League was "unfair".
Two goals from Lionel Messi plus one from Ousmane Dembele - his first in a Barca shirt - helped the Spanish giantsto a 4-1 aggregate victory.
Defeat damages Chelsea's chances of Champions League football next season, with Conte's side now needing a top-four finish in the Premier League.
"We have no regrets," he said.
"If you watch the game, you can see the final result is unfair."
Read the full reaction.
Messi-inspired Barcelona knock Chelsea out of Champions League
Football
Chelsea went out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage as Barcelona forward Lionel Messi punished an error-ridden display in the Nou Camp.
Following a 1-1 draw in the first leg, the visitors fell behind after just 128 seconds as Lionel Messi shot through the legs of Thibaut Courtois from a tight angle.
Messi then set up Ousmane Dembele to hammer home the second after Cesc Fabregas lost possession.
Marcos Alonso hit the post for Chelsea with a free-kick before Messi's 100th Champions League goal - after a mistake by Cesar Azpilicueta - took the hosts out of sight.
Read the full report.
Football
The Daily Express
Lionel Messi's brilliance rather than Thibaut Courtois' errors are the main focus of the Daily Express, who also suggest Gareth Southgate could be asked to comment on a potential World Cup boycott at today's squad announcement.
Good morning
Welcome to Thursday's Sportsday.
More on Chelsea's Champions League exit and Mark Hughes' appointment soon, but first, a look at the morning's back pages.