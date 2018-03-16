Champions League and Europa League draws, plus transfer gossip

Welbeck did not dive look at it carefully and you'll see his back ankle is clipped. Wake up and get real
Why all the palaver? Isn't diving just a thing now? Like handball in the box not being a penalty?
Shearer does not hold back
Think this is what they call to the point from Alan Shearer.
John Guerin: AC Milan and Italian football can't complain about the dive, over the years they've benefitted from various dubious decisions.
David: I won't mind if Welbeck dives and England win the World Cup.
Sam: Just give a five match ban from all competitions for those who dive when there's absolutely no contact.
Welbeck dived of course he did but don't just start slaughtering him this is a problem across our game. Every club has had a player like that, until they get strong with this it will carry on
This so called Welbeck dive wouldn't even be a topic of conversation if it was Alli or Sterling.
Torres at the double
Fernando Torres struck twice as Atletico Madrid advanced to the quarter-finals of the Europa League in convincing fashion, beating Lokomotiv Moscow 5-1 on aggregate.
Leading 3-0 from the first leg, Diego Simeone's side didn't take their foot off the gas, with goals also from Antoine Griezmann, Saul Niguez and Angel Correa ensuring a comfortable win.
Raman the Gooner: The vast majority of Arsenal fans are in agreement that it wasn’t a penalty - if it was a Spurs player (and it often is), you can be sure the fans not the media would be so vocal.
Francisco Fernandez: Dives are damaging football in an irreversible way. If players keep getting benefits from their dives this is only going to get worse.
Christopher Clee: If Danny Welbeck "won the penalty in a convincing way" that sound to me like a deliberate attempt to con the officials.
I would ban him for five games for that utter disgrace of a dive.
Dortmund dumped out
Elsewhere in Europe, on-loan Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi could do nothing to stop Borussia Dortmund being knocked out of the Europa League by Red Bull Salzburg.
After suffering a surprise 2-1 home loss in the first leg, Dortmund could not find the goals they needed to advance with the match ending 0-0.
'Are English players masters of diving, Mauricio..?'
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino said diving was not connected to a player's nationality.
When asked if he agreed with Wenger, the 45-year-old laughed and said: "Argentinean, Brazilian, French, it's the sense of football.
"Let's not be focused on one country. I love the diversity. You can find it in England or Spain a different type of player."
Pochettino also referenced the penalty awarded against him for upending England's Michael Owen during a 2002 World Cup match, when replays later suggested he had not touched the striker.
Rob Ledniczky: Seems a bit harsh how Danny Welbeck has been treated, players go down easy week in/week out, you would have thought it was the deciding goal in the World Cup Final the amount of press it’s got
Greg: A shoe-in to win the Fallon DFlor by landslide
Chris: Italian teams are notorious for diving (and they were doing it all throughout both legs). Welbeck just did it better.
English players 'masters of diving' - Wenger
Football
It was Arsene Wenger himself who suggested English players had become better at conning referees in the wake of controversial decisions surround Tottenham players Harry Kane and Dele Alli.
"I remember there were tremendous cases here when foreign players did it," Wenger said.
"But English players have learned very quickly and might be the masters now."
Sean Foley: Such a dive that Tom Daley called him asking for tips
People in England didn't moan when Owen dived for our penalty against Argetina in 98, people only moan if it doesn't benefit them or when it's the hot topic, if Welbeck had dived for England and won a game Lineker wouldn't be moaning.
As an Arsenal fan it’s not nice to have the win tainted by a dive. Although I do feel we were the stronger team in both legs and would have likely gone through anyway! Either way, I’m happy!
'I'll have to see it again' - Wenger
Football
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger was unwilling to accuse Welbeck of cheating, but seemed uncertain the penalty call was justified, insisting he needed a second viewing.
"There’s two things, was it a penalty or not I don’t know. The Italian players were not happy with it and I can understand it.
"Danny won the penalty in a convincing way. I will watch it again and give him my honest feeling."
Khaya: That was a dive. At this rate players are gonna be falling over in the box if defenders happen to breath next time
Lineker criticising Welbeck for diving??!! I knew he was wealthy, but that is really rich!
'A player can make a mistake' - Gattuso
Football
AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso was unwilling to blame Danny Welbeck for how he won Arsenal's penalty, even suggesting he himself might have done something similar.
"In the same way a player can make a mistake, a referee can do a mistake," he said.
"Even myself when I was a player, I would take advantage of individual situations. I'm not going to judge these things."
Regardless, Arsenal are still in the draw for the quarter-finals for the first time since 2010.
Here's a reminder of the last eight teams standing.
Arsenal (England)
Atletico Madrid (Spain)
CSKA Moskva (Russia)
Lazio (Italy)
RB Leipzig (Germany)
Marseille (Frace)
RB Salzburg (Austria)
Sporting Lisbon (Portugal)
Arsenal's win has been tainted slightly, as we have seen by the coverage on the back pages of today's papers, by Danny Welbeck's controversial penalty against AC Milan.
Gary Lineker took to Twitter to express his feelings.
What do you think?
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger wants to avoid Atletico Madrid
Football
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger said he would prefer to avoid a Europa League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid after beating AC Milan in the last 16.
Similar take from The Sun in terms of Mr Welbeck, while the 90 World Cup countdown leads into Gareth Southgate saying that he will not force any England players to travel to Russia if they have safety fears.
Friday's back pages
Football
Daily Mirror
Danny Welbeck's diving controversy features on the back page of the Mirror, who also look ahead to today's Champions League draw with quotes from a certain Jamie Carragher.
Friday's back pages
Football
The Guardian
Gareth Southgate addresses the safety issues ahead of the World Cup in the Guardian, who also feature Arsenal's win over AC Milan.
England striker Danny Welbeck scored twice - either side of a long-range strike from Granit Xhaka - as the Gunners won the second leg 3-1.
Hakan Calhanoglu had opened the scoring for Milan, but the Italian side fell to a 5-1 aggregate defeat.
"We would certainly want to avoid Atletico Madrid," said Wenger.
Welbeck scores twice as Arsenal reach Europa League last eight
Football
Danny Welbeck scored twice on the day he was recalled to the England squad as Arsenal beat AC Milan to reach the quarter-finals of the Europa League.
Leading 2-0 from the first leg in the San Siro, the Gunners fell behind on the night when Hakan Calhanoglu produced a wonderful finish from 30 yards after being allowed to run unchallenged.
Arsenal quickly levelled, though, from a controversially awarded penalty - Welbeck going down under minimal contact from Ricardo Rodriguez before scoring from the spot.
And, after highly rated Milan keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma allowed Granit Xhaka's long-range attempt to squirm into the net, Welbeck sealed a third straight win with a close-range header.
Read the full report here.
