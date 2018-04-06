Premier League news conferences including Merseyside & Manchester derby build-up

The countdown is on at the Etihad Stadium.

Will another Sergio Aguero moment clinch the Premier League title?

Aguero was missing at Anfield on Wednesday evening in Manchester City's 3-0 Champions League quarter-final defeat to Liverpool but has always shown himself to be the man for the big occasion, particularly against Manchester United.

The Argentine has scored eight times in 11 appearances against the Reds. Not to shabby at all!