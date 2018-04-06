Premier League news conferences including Merseyside & Manchester derby build-up

Summary

  1. Everton & Liverpool kick-off weekend on Saturday (12:30 BST)
  2. Man City can win title in Saturday's Manchester derby (17:30 BST)
  3. Updates from Chelsea, Newcastle, Southampton, West Brom & West Ham
  4. Get Involved via #bbcfootball or text on 81111

Live Reporting

By Greg O'Keeffe and Steve Sutcliffe

All times stated are UK

Another Aguero moment?

Man City v Ma Utd (17:30 BST)

The countdown is on at the Etihad Stadium.

Will another Sergio Aguero moment clinch the Premier League title?

Aguero was missing at Anfield on Wednesday evening in Manchester City's 3-0 Champions League quarter-final defeat to Liverpool but has always shown himself to be the man for the big occasion, particularly against Manchester United.

The Argentine has scored eight times in 11 appearances against the Reds. Not to shabby at all!

Manchester City programme cover
Manchester City

Welcome In

Manchester City's Etihad stadium
Rex Features
Manchester City's Etihad stadium could see title celebrations on Saturday evening if the hosts can beat Man Utd in the Manchester derby

Now then - get ready for a lively round of press conferences ahead of a potentially seismic Premier League weekend.

Two massive derbies - one with the potential for the title to be decided. In Manchester. At the Etihad.

If that doesn't get you excited you better check your pulse.

Right - let the mind games, injury updates and teasing new teams announcements commence!

