Champions League reaction: Liverpool through & Barcelona exit

'Waiting for the shoe to drop' , that's a new one on me Sam. Like it though.
Manchester City's week of misery has led to suggestions that the champagne football Pep Guardiola's team have produced this season might actually end up going flat.
There is no escaping the sense of disappointment that accompanies what was eventually a convincing loss over two legs to Liverpool in the Champions League quarter-final, and the concession of a two-goal lead at home to derby rivals Manchester United on a day when they could have won the Premier League title.
City's loss to Liverpool will be particularly painful given that the Champions League is the ultimate goal for the club's ambitious Abu Dhabi-based owners - but the idea that their season could now be viewed as some sort of anti-climax is nonsensical.
Pep Guardiola and his team are currently the victims of the modern trend to jump to instant judgement. They are actually the victims of their own success in making the Premier League title race seem over since they went top in September.
A lot can happen in a week.
Just ask Manchester City.
4 April: Lose 3-0 to Liverpool in Champions Legaue
7 April: Lose 3-2 to Manchester United in the Premier League and miss chance to win the title
10 April: Lose 2-1 to Liverpool and get knocked out of the Champions League
Next up?
A trip to Wembley to face Tottenham on Saturday night...
One story all the papers are talking about today are the rumors that Anthony Martial wants out of Manchester United.
Gabriel Jesus had put City ahead after two minutes at the Etihad, but the drama increased even further when Leroy Sane's goal was ruled off-side and Pep Guardiola was sent to the stands for his protests.
Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino's second-half goals completed a miserable week for City.
Liverpool are into their first Champions League semi for 10 years, as they target a sixth European cup.
Here's how the papers saw it....
Roma stun Barca
Amazingly Liverpool's 2-1 win at the Etihad, which put them into the Champions League semi-finals with a 5-1 aggregate victory, was not even the biggest story of the night.
Step forward Roma.
The team fourth in Serie A lost the first-leg 4-1 at the Nou Camp.
But at the Stadio Olimpico they stunned Barcelona, a team who are yet to lose in La Liga.
The Italians won the leg 3-0 to pull off a sensational comeback.
Good morning.
Coming up we have all the reaction to last night's Champions League action.
You can also get involved by tweeting #bbcfootball.
Can Liverpool go on and win the Champions League? What does the mean for City's season?
Has the gloss been taken off their inevitable title win? Does one bad week undo their sensational season?
‘Everyone should be petrified of Liverpool’
Dave, a Liverpool fan, says it is his team that should be feared in the competition, not the likes of Real Madrid or Bayern Munich.
The fans' view
BBC Sport rounded up the views of fans and pundits on the impact the last seven days have had on City's otherwise stellar campaign.
This is what Sam, a lifelong City fan had to say:
I am grateful for what we have and what we do well. People ask why l am not excited about what we are doing and it's almost as if I am waiting for the shoe to drop. There is a sting in tail somewhere. Decisions went against us but that's football.
'Waiting for the shoe to drop' , that's a new one on me Sam. Like it though.
'City are victims of their own success'
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
One story all the papers are talking about today are the rumors that Anthony Martial wants out of Manchester United.
What happened in the game
You can also get involved by tweeting #bbcfootball.
A certain Mohamed Salah made certain of that.