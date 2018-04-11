Champions League reaction: Liverpool through & Barcelona exit

Gossip: Martial turns down five-year contract at Man Utd

Summary

  1. Liverpool beat City 2-1 at Etihad Stadium (5-1 on aggregate)
  2. Roma overturn 4-1 deficit to knock out Barcelona
Live Reporting

By Matt Davis

All times stated are UK

Looks like Liverpool have taken a leaf out of Ronaldo and friends' Real Madrid dressing room celebrations.

At least they're all wearing their shorts still.

‘Everyone should be petrified of Liverpool’

BBC Radio 5 live

Liverpool beat Man City 5-1 on aggregate to progress to the Champions League semi-final

Dave, a Liverpool fan, says it is his team that should be feared in the competition, not the likes of Real Madrid or Bayern Munich.

Thoughts?

The fans' view

BBC Sport rounded up the views of fans and pundits on the impact the last seven days have had on City's otherwise stellar campaign.

You can read that here.

This is what Sam, a lifelong City fan had to say:

I am grateful for what we have and what we do well. People ask why l am not excited about what we are doing and it's almost as if I am waiting for the shoe to drop. There is a sting in tail somewhere. Decisions went against us but that's football.

'Waiting for the shoe to drop' , that's a new one on me Sam. Like it though.

city fans
Reuters

Get Involved

Rezaa Sait: Spending 200+m to win the title and Carabao Cup and reaching the quarter finals of the UCL isn't too bad. City are making progress. That's the most important thing. They'll be even better next season.

Carl Skerritt: Salah MUST now be player of the year as he was the difference in the 2 biggest games and KDB didn't turn up.

'City are victims of their own success'

Phil McNulty

BBC Sport chief football writer

Manchester City's week of misery has led to suggestions that the champagne football Pep Guardiola's team have produced this season might actually end up going flat.

There is no escaping the sense of disappointment that accompanies what was eventually a convincing loss over two legs to Liverpool in the Champions League quarter-final, and the concession of a two-goal lead at home to derby rivals Manchester United on a day when they could have won the Premier League title.

City's loss to Liverpool will be particularly painful given that the Champions League is the ultimate goal for the club's ambitious Abu Dhabi-based owners - but the idea that their season could now be viewed as some sort of anti-climax is nonsensical.

Pep Guardiola and his team are currently the victims of the modern trend to jump to instant judgement. They are actually the victims of their own success in making the Premier League title race seem over since they went top in September.

guardiola
Reuters

A lot can happen in a week.

Just ask Manchester City.

4 April: Lose 3-0 to Liverpool in Champions Legaue

7 April: Lose 3-2 to Manchester United in the Premier League and miss chance to win the title

10 April: Lose 2-1 to Liverpool and get knocked out of the Champions League

Next up?

A trip to Wembley to face Tottenham on Saturday night...

LATEST GOSSIP - Martial to leave Man Utd?

Anthony Martial
Reuters

One story all the papers are talking about today are the rumors that Anthony Martial wants out of Manchester United.

You can read that story and the rest of today's gossip here.

Papers

The Guardian

Guardian
Guardian

Papers

The Daily Star

Star
Star

Papers

The Daily Express

Daily Express
Daily Express

Papers

The Sun

Sun
Sun

What happened in the game

lovren sterling
Reuters

Gabriel Jesus had put City ahead after two minutes at the Etihad, but the drama increased even further when Leroy Sane's goal was ruled off-side and Pep Guardiola was sent to the stands for his protests.

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino's second-half goals completed a miserable week for City.

Liverpool are into their first Champions League semi for 10 years, as they target a sixth European cup.

Here's how the papers saw it....

Roma stun Barca

Amazingly Liverpool's 2-1 win at the Etihad, which put them into the Champions League semi-finals with a 5-1 aggregate victory, was not even the biggest story of the night.

Step forward Roma.

The team fourth in Serie A lost the first-leg 4-1 at the Nou Camp.

But at the Stadio Olimpico they stunned Barcelona, a team who are yet to lose in La Liga.

The Italians won the leg 3-0 to pull off a sensational comeback.

roma
epa

Good morning.

Coming up we have all the reaction to last night's Champions League action.

Can Liverpool go on and win the Champions League? What does the mean for City's season?

Has the gloss been taken off their inevitable title win? Does one bad week undo their sensational season?

We want to hear from you so get in touch.

But cheer up Pep.

You're only six points away from the title.

Pep Guardiola
EPA

One dream continues.

liverpool
AFP

One dream is over.

City
AFP

For a while they believed.

jesus
EPA

But there was to be no great comeback.

A certain Mohamed Salah made certain of that.

salah
AFP

