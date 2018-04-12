Champions League reaction & gossip

Summary

  1. Real Madrid strike late after stunning Juventus comeback
  2. Bayern Munich draw 0-0 with Sevilla
  3. Semi-final draw takes place in Nyon on Friday at 12:00 BST

By Andrew Mullen

All times stated are UK

'Contact from behind wasn't enough'

Would VAR have helped?

We still can't agree it it was a penalty or not 12 hours later.

Eduardo Iturralde, resident referee for Spanish newspaper AS, says it was the wrong decision for Mehdi Benatia's foul on Lucas Vazquez.

"The contact from behind wasn't enough," Iturralde said. "He shouldn't have blown for a penalty."

Michael Oliver
Getty Images

Further proof that VAR doesn't work for penalty decisions. If this had been referred they would have been looking at it all night before making a decision. Too close to call!

Andy F

The penalty? Seen them given and not given. The sending off? Unnecessary at a moment like that I'd say. Should have let that go. But wouldn't it have been more fun, even a bit fairer, to let the game go to extra time/penalties?

Dominic

Ed Buckley: Can’t believe that some are saying that Michael Oliver should have overlooked being pulled, having a finger poked in his face and being screamed at from two inches away, Just because it was Buffon’s last game. What message would that send?

Daniel Poeton: Michael Oliver got it spot on and deserves huge credit under that pressure. Hard to have much sympathy for someone who has won and earned as much as Buffon has in his career. And to call a referee heartless is absurd!

'The theft of the century'

Sport
Getty Images

Think it's fair to say Spanish daily sports newspaper, Sport, think Real Madrid got away with one last night if our rough translation is anything to go by...

Outrageous penalty decision against Juventus... shocking!!!! VAR must be used in all major tournaments.

David Feeney,Glasgow

Regarding Madrid game: Have watched it over and over. Not only did Benatia push Vazquez from behind he also wrapped his left leg around him and kicked him in the chest. Definite penalty. Brave decision from Oliver to give it but he got it spot on. Sad end for Buffon, he deserves better.

Russ, London

Buffon gets his red, will be managing in no time, will take Juve to Champions League trophies and finish his collection.

Charlie

Oliver has "a bag of rubbish for a heart", says Buffon

Referee Michael Oliver has "a bag of rubbish for a heart", says Gianluigi Buffon after Juventus were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid.

English official Oliver awarded an injury-time penalty to Real for Mehdi Benatia's foul on Lucas Vazquez and Buffon was sent off for his reaction.

"It was certainly a dubious incident. Not clear-cut," Buffon told Italian TV.

Buffon also told Italian media that Oliver should "sit in the stands eating crisps" for "ruining a dream".

Read the full story here.

Gianluigi Buffon
Getty Images

Tucker M: I'd love to see Roma vs Liverpool in the semis, but anyone other than Real Madrid, they seem to do just enough to beat you while making it excruciating for the loser.

Sambuddha Dasgupta: When the Ref is taking a decision on a 50-50 penalty call on the 90th minute after a very even tie he is being partial to one side - of course Juve reaction was disgraceful but so is the penalty decision - real shame.

I think people are letting their sentiment for Buffon and Juventus' comeback cloud their judgement. Under any other circumstance, a penalty would've been awarded no questions asked.

Anon

Ronaldo is undoubtedly a great player, but I don't understand why he dives so much and worse, why commentators or pundits don't mention it at all.

Jim

Please remember to include your names in all text messages to 81111

Michael Oliver watch

Michael Oliver
Getty Images

Just in case Gianluigi Buffon is up for round two with the Ashington-born official, the FA have published a handy guide to his whereabouts over the next few days...

Saturday, 14 April - Huddersfield Town v Watford (15:00)

Referee: Craig PawsonAssistants: Constantine Hatzidakis, Eddie SmartFourth official: Michael Oliver

Monday, 16 April - West Ham United v Stoke City (20:00)

Referee: Michael OliverAssistants: Stuart Burt, Daniel CookFourth official: Craig Pawson

I think it was a 50/50 penalty decision. But the way the players surrounded the ref was a disgrace, more should have been dismissed!! All said and done Real are a unstoppable force at moment in Europe.

Dan, Somerset
Real Madrid
Getty Images

Roma
Getty Images

Who is the favourite to win the Champions League?

Who do you want in the semi-finals?

Or who do you want to avoid?

Last four standing

After all that, here are the teams left in the Champions League ahead of Friday's draw. (If you didn't need reminding).

  • Liverpool
  • Roma
  • Real Madrid
  • Bayern Munich
Liverpool
Getty Images

Bayern hold on to see off Sevilla

Bayern Munich 0-0 Sevilla (Bayern win 2-1 on aggregate)

Bayern Munich
Getty Images

Bayern Munich ground out a 0-0 draw to see off Sevilla's spirited challenge and reach the Champions League semi-finals with a 2-1 aggregate win.

The newly crowned German champions, who won their past two home games 6-0, needed defensive grit to match their usual attacking flair at a sold-out Allianz Arena.

Sevilla defender Joaquin Correa, who was sent off in stoppage time, hit the bar with a header and midfielder Pablo Sarabia, who scored in the first leg, wasted a glorious first-half chance.

But Bayern top-scorer Robert Lewandowski had a header pushed over the crossbar by goalkeeper David Soria and a brilliant block from Sevilla's Jesus Navas denied Franck Ribery.

It was the first time in 22 home Champions League matches that Bayern had failed to score.

Real the full report.

Cristiano Ronaldo's injury-time penalty puts holders Real Madrid through

Real Madrid 1-3 Juventus (Real Madrid win 4-3 on aggregate)

Cristiano Ronaldo
Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo's injury-time penalty put holders Real Madrid through to the Champions League semi-finals after holding off a stunning Juventus comeback.

Ronaldo's coolly taken 97th-minute penalty into the top corner came after Medhi Benatia brought down Lucas Vazquez in the box.

Juve goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, in what might be his last Champions League appearance, was sent off by English referee Michael Oliver after awarding the spot-kick, for foul and abusive language.

Real, Champions League winners in three of the past four seasons, came into the second leg leading 3-0, helped by Ronaldo's stunning bicycle kick.

But the Serie A leaders got off to a perfect start when Mario Mandzukic headed in from Sami Khedira's cross after just two minutes and Mandzukic got a second before half-time.

Blaise Matuidi pounced to capitalise on Keylor Navas' fumble to level the tie on aggregate before the dramatic ending.

Real the full report.

Thursday's Back Pages

Back Pages
Back Pages

And it was an Englishman who was at the centre.

Did Michael Oliver get it right?

Thursday's Back pages

Back Pages
Back Pages

Let's assume there is a different take on events from a Spanish perspective...

Thursday's Back pages

Back Pages
Back Pages

I wonder if the Italians have an opinion about what happened in Spain last night ....oh they do.

Talk of a theft....do they have a case?

Good morning

Welcome.

There is plenty to talk about following last night's action in the Champions League.

Let's get started with a look at the back pages.

