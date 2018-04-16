Man City win Premier League - reaction
Summary
- Man City win title with five games to spare
- Title sealed as Man Utd lose to West Brom
- Man City's third title in seven seasons
- Is their dominance a concern?
- Is second place and a potential FA Cup win enough for Man Utd?
- Wolves promoted from Championship
Live Reporting
By Andrew Mullen
All times stated are UK
Key facts about City's title win
'Artists who paint beautiful football for us each and every week'
'Very much worthy champions'
Ian Wright
Former Arsenal & England striker on BBC Match of the Day
"They have been magnificent. Guardiola has brought the right players. They have been scintillating all season and very much worthy champions.
"The goalkeeper was a major acquisition. Kyle Walker has been magnificent too and I'm delighted for him, but the players that were already there have improved too. That's what Guardiola needs to get praise for.
"City are already thinking about making sure they can retain it next season and do better in the Champions League."
Baggies' bravado?
What did you think of West Brom's tweet following their win at Old Trafford?
From Gran's house to the pub
Here's how Manchester City celebrated winning the Premier League title
Four-midable City
Anyone know how Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola did during Sunday's round of golf while his side won the Premier League title?
With Manchester City winning the title in such dominant fashion, is there a concern the Premier League is heading the way of Scotland and France?
Is second place and a potential FA Cup win enough for Manchester United?
Man City win Premier League as Man Utd lose to West Brom
Manchester City won the Premier League title as Manchester United's shock 1-0 home defeat by West Brom confirmed their rivals as champions.
Second-place United are now 16 points behind Pep Guardiola's side with only five games left to play.
It is City's third title in seven seasons and a fifth top-flight crown - their first under the Spaniard in his second campaign in charge.
They have dominated the title race, scoring 93 goals and losing just twice.
The Premier League title is the 24th trophy of the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss' managerial career.
Read the full story here.
