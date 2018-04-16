Man City win Premier League - reaction

Summary

  1. Man City win title with five games to spare
  2. Title sealed as Man Utd lose to West Brom
  3. Man City's third title in seven seasons
  4. Is their dominance a concern?
  5. Is second place and a potential FA Cup win enough for Man Utd?
  6. Wolves promoted from Championship

By Andrew Mullen

Key facts about City's title win

  • City have equalled Arsenal's tally of three Premier League titles - only Manchester United (13) and Chelsea (five) have won more.
  • City have won the title with five games remaining, equalling the English top-flight record. Manchester United in 1907-08 and 2000-01, and Everton in 1984-85 all won the title with five games to spare.
  • It is the second earliest, in terms of date, that the title has been sealed, just behind Manchester United's win on 14 April 2001.
  • City's 28 wins matches their record tally of victories in a top-flight league season - set in 2011-12, when they sealed their 28th victory on the final day.
  • They have scored 93 goals this season - they need seven goals in their final five league games to become the fourth team to score 100 or more goals in a Premier League campaign.
  • City have been at the top of the league for 240 days in 2017-18 - one day fewer than Manchester United have spent at the top of the table since Sergio Aguero's goal won the title in May 2012.
  • Guardiola is the first Spaniard to win the English top-flight title, and he has won the top-flight league title in seven of his nine seasons as a manager.

'Artists who paint beautiful football for us each and every week'

Manchester City: How Pep Guardiola's team wowed Match of the Day pundits

'Very much worthy champions'

Ian Wright

Former Arsenal & England striker on BBC Match of the Day

"They have been magnificent. Guardiola has brought the right players. They have been scintillating all season and very much worthy champions.

"The goalkeeper was a major acquisition. Kyle Walker has been magnificent too and I'm delighted for him, but the players that were already there have improved too. That's what Guardiola needs to get praise for.

"City are already thinking about making sure they can retain it next season and do better in the Champions League."

Baggies' bravado?

What did you think of West Brom's tweet following their win at Old Trafford?

From Gran's house to the pub

From Gran's house to the pub, how Vicncent Kompany celebrated title win

Here's how Manchester City celebrated winning the Premier League title

Four-midable City

Anyone know how Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola did during Sunday's round of golf while his side won the Premier League title?

With Manchester City winning the title in such dominant fashion, is there a concern the Premier League is heading the way of Scotland and France?

Is second place and a potential FA Cup win enough for Manchester United?

Man City win Premier League as Man Utd lose to West Brom

Manchester City won the Premier League title as Manchester United's shock 1-0 home defeat by West Brom confirmed their rivals as champions.

Second-place United are now 16 points behind Pep Guardiola's side with only five games left to play.

It is City's third title in seven seasons and a fifth top-flight crown - their first under the Spaniard in his second campaign in charge.

They have dominated the title race, scoring 93 goals and losing just twice.

The Premier League title is the 24th trophy of the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss' managerial career.

Read the full story here.

Monday's back pages

Monday's back pages

Monday's back pages

The Daily Telegraph

Good morning.

And a very good morning it is for fans of new Premier League champions Manchester City.

First, let's see how that and the other football stories are being reported by the newspapers.

