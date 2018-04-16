Man City win Premier League - reaction

"They have been magnificent. Guardiola has brought the right players. They have been scintillating all season and very much worthy champions.

"The goalkeeper was a major acquisition. Kyle Walker has been magnificent too and I'm delighted for him, but the players that were already there have improved too. That's what Guardiola needs to get praise for.

"City are already thinking about making sure they can retain it next season and do better in the Champions League."