European Championships - day one catch-up

AP

Jo Pavey speaking to BBC Two: "I can't believe it I am just thrilled. I was finding it quite a long way, I thought it was the wrong event at one point! It was really emotional to have my daughter Emily watch me for the first time. We thought she might be scared, but decided to gamble it.

"I was feeling tired, but I had to try and keep relaxed and remind myself that everyone else might be feeling the pace. When I got to the home straight I just kept my eyes on the line and concentrated on giving it my all.

"To try for so many years and to finally do it at the age of 40 is funny really. I should have learned how it do it by now."