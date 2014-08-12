European Championships - day one catch-up
Summary
- GB's Pavey, 40, becomes oldest female European champion with 10,000m victory
- Chambers, Dasaolu, Aikines-Aryeety through to 100m semi-finals
- Tiffany Porter through to 100m hurdles final
- GB's Ohuruogu qualifies for 400m semi-finals
- British pair Osagie and Rimmer fail to make 800m semi-finals
But tomorrow can wait, because, for now, it's all about Jo Pavey's Terrific Tuesday.
Forty years old, a mother of two and now the European 10,000m champion. Quite brilliant. Goodnight.
Remember Super Saturday? How does a Wonderful Wednesday grab you? Great Britain have a genuine chance of three gold medals, with Mo Farah going in the 10,000m, Tiffany Porter in the 100m hurdles and the trio of Dwain Chambers, James Dasaolu and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey in the 100m.
There will be live coverage on BBC Two and online from 09:00 BST tomorrow, with the live text getting under way for the evening session at about 16:30.
There have been two gold medals won on this first day of the European Athletics Championships, one to Great Britain and Jo Pavey. That's your lot for tonight, but let me mark your card for tomorrow...
Jo Pavey speaking to BBC Two: "I can't believe it I am just thrilled. I was finding it quite a long way, I thought it was the wrong event at one point! It was really emotional to have my daughter Emily watch me for the first time. We thought she might be scared, but decided to gamble it.
"I was feeling tired, but I had to try and keep relaxed and remind myself that everyone else might be feeling the pace. When I got to the home straight I just kept my eyes on the line and concentrated on giving it my all.
"To try for so many years and to finally do it at the age of 40 is funny really. I should have learned how it do it by now."
Colin Jackson
Four-time European champion and BBC Sport athletics pundit
"Tiffany's got a nice little groove going on with her technique there and she can relax. It's a strong performance and I think there's still a little bit more in the tank."
Tiffany Porter on BBC Two: "The most important thing is to get to the final, that was my first task. Now I want to look forward to getting better tomorrow.
"Medals are not won in the semis, so I have to get better."
Porter through to 100m hurdles final
That sends a message to the rest. Tiffany Porter wins her semi-final at a canter. 12.63 seconds, a season's best and faster than Billaud's time to win the first semi. The final is on Wednesday at 20:34.
Right then, Tiffany Porter on the track for the last action of the evening. Lane three for Porter, the Commonwealth silver-medallist. "On your marks..."
Three through automatically, plus two fastest losers. Frances's Cilly Billaud, the fastest in Europe this year, leads the way from Germany's Cindy Roleder (if you're going to hurdle, you probably best be called Cindy) and the Netherlands' Rosina Hodde. Tiffany Porter up next, she has the best season's best in her semi.
Zurich is buzzing after that wonderful run by Jo Pavey and the athletes in the semi-finals of the women's 110m hurdles will benefit. Two semis here, Britain's Tiffany Porter going in the second.
Pavey, by the way, is also scheduled to be running the 5,000m. A Mo Farah-style double on the cards?
Lovely, lovely scenes as Jo Pavey finds her way through the crowd to her husband and two daughters, think the climb of a Wimbledon champion to the players' box. A big cuddle. She is signing autographs, lapping up being centre of attention. Great scenes.
Paula Radcliffe
Former European 10,000m champion and BBC Sport athletics expert
"It was a really really smart race from Jo Pavey. She watched all the moves and saved all her energies until she was ready to make her own attack with a lap to go. It was very canny, very clever."
The time? Who cares? But for the record let's mark it as 32:22.39. It was a France two-three, with Clemence Calvin taking silver and Laila Traby the bronze.
Jo Pavey poses with the Union flag, the centre of attention for so many photographers. She's just run 10,000m, but she still has the energy for a lap of honour, waving to the crowd.
Brendan Foster
BBC athletics commentator
"What a way to win it. She won it in such style, she tracked Calvin, and then went with a lap to go, sensing that there was her first gold medal to be won. She had to dig in a couple of times down the back straight as Calvin came back at her, but the power, speed and determination carries her home with distance to spare."
A wonderful replay shows the determination etched on Jo Pavey's face as she kicked away from Clemence Calvin on the final bend. Just to remind you, Pavey only gave birth to her second child 10 months ago. Amazing.
Jo Pavey grabs the Union flag and wraps it around her shoulders, savouring the first gold medal of her career. On the finish line, she exchanges words with a competitor. "Where did you finish?" "I won!"
Steve Cram
BBC Sport athletics commentator
"A glorious glorious run from Jo Pavey. Her whole career has been about this moment. She has finally come of age at the age of 40!"
Gold Medal
Jo Pavey (Great Britain) - women's 10,000m
Whatever you are doing, stop and applaud Jo Pavey. The 40-year-old mother of two wins European gold in the women's 10,000m. She is the oldest female ever to win Euro gold. What a wonderful performance.
Final bend, grits the teeth, here she comes...
Jo Pavey, the 40-year-old, is stretching ahead!
Pavey takes the lead! Calvin goes with her...
Pavey relaxed, Ana Dulce Felix looking beaten. Clemence Calvin looking to shake the free, the front group down to four. Pavey is third, Portugal's Sara Moreira in second. They are three. Calvin, Pavey, Moreira. There's the bell...
Her comes Ana Dulce Felix, the defending champion, stretching the field, with France's Calvin not wanting to give up the lead. Beth Potter has gone, as Calvin puts the gas on with two and a bit to go. Pavey part of a leading group of five.
Brendan Foster
BBC athletics commentator
"The leading group is too big. The two Portuguese athletes look good in there, so do Pavey and Potter, but I wouldn't know who is the fastest sprinter out of this big bunch.
"It is time to start making some decisions and trying to take out some of the contenders."
Clemence Calvin of France on the front, the legs of one athlete behind her streaming with blood after taking a spike to the knee. Pavey making another move on the outside, determination on her face. Wider still goes Pavey, now closer to the front than she has been for the entire race. Three to go.
Some 18 athletes bunched, running laps as one. With five to go, Jo Pavey and Beth Potter make a mini-move, while France's Sophi Duarte pulls up.
Steve Cram
BBC Sport athletics commentator
"Jo Pavey is moving up the field to keep an eye on things. You can feel the anxiety and tension growing. Something has to give. Someone has to make a move and try and take this race by the scruff of the neck."
Now Beth Potter makes her move on the outside, followed by Jo Pavey. The leading group splits in two, with the front one containing the two Brits. Latvia's Jelena Prokopcuka leads.
Steve Cram
BBC Sport athletics commentator
"It has been a metronomic pace so far with another 3.16 kilometre clocked, it has not worn down the bulk of the field though just yet."
Athletes still bunched, a reasonably slow time - 78, 79, 80-second laps. Pavey towards the back of the leading group, behind fellow Briton Beth Potter. Eight laps to go.
Brendan Foster
BBC athletics commentator
"The race plans can start to evolve now as we go through the halfway point. It is a chance to take stock, have a look around and see where everyone else is and check how you feel.
"It is still a big field with only a few of the runners dropping off the pack. With 12 laps to go no-one is brave enough to make a move yet."
Halfway through the women's 10,000m, things just starting to be shaken up a little. Still Karolina Jarzynska of Poland on the front, but the pack is starting to be stretched. Every so often, one woman drops off the back, cut adrift. Jo Pavey still in touch.
Gold Medal
David Storl (Germany) - men's shot put
The first gold medal has been won. I say won, but David Storl has dominated the men's shot put. First effort, 21.41m, plenty good enough. Spain's Borja Vivaa takes silver, with Tomasz Majewski of Poland winning bronze.
The floodlights beam down, hooters honk in the crowd, Jo Pavey continues to wander through the field, in and out. Karolina Jarzynska of Poland takes the front, the pace quickening. Britain's Beth Potter is tucked in on the inside.