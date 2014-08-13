Day two: European Championships
Summary
- James Dasaolu wins 100m gold; Aikines-Aryeetey beats Chambers to bronze
- Mo Farah wins 10,000m gold and Andy Vernon takes silver
- Tiffany Porter wins 100m hurdles gold
- GB's Ashleigh Nelson wins 100m bronze; Dafne Schippers gold
- Catch-up on the best moments in the highlights section
Live Reporting
By Mike Henson
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Three golds in one night? Team GB you are really spoiling us.
It might not be the same feast of precious metal tomorrow.
But with William Sharman, Lawrence Clarke and Andy Turner all in the 110m hurdles semi-finals ahead of Thursday's final and Goldie Sawyers aiming for her back fence in the javelin, there might be more baggage to be booked in on Team GB's return flight.
We'll be back with live text from around 16:30 BST with live video throughout the day on both BBC Two and online. Enjoy.
Paula Radcliffe
Marathon world record holder and BBC Sport athletics expert
"We might be on track for one of our best medal hauls ever at a European Championships, and we're only on day two. Jo Pavey set the ball rolling in the 10,000m last night, and we've followed that up tonight with some tremendous performances."
Robert Harting, a bear of man himself, could show Cooly a thing or two about hurdling. The German celebrated his discus gold at London 2012 byleaping over the barriers, ripping off his vest and getting roaring drunk.
Zurich prepare yourselves.
Harting has just bagged European gold, beating Estonia's Gerd Kanter and Poland's Robert Urbanek with a throw of 66.07m.
Women's 100m hurdles final
Reflecting on her gold medal, Tiffany Porter on BBC Two: "This is very special, I'd not won gold before so I'm thrilled to finally get one.
"The true mark of an athlete is to perform when it matters most. I'm so pleased to come away with a gold, I'm very happy. When you see your team-mates doing so well it really spurs you on in your event. It's very satisfying to win.
"I'm just so happy and it's a big thanks to everybody who has helped me to get here. I'm beyond ecstatic right now and I can't wait to get onto the top of that podium."
Time for a quick whip-round to cover the medals that were won while we were looking elsewhere on compacted night of action.
France's defending champion and indoor world champion Eloyse Lesueur has bagged the women's long jump crown while Belarus's Andrei Krauchanka, a silver medallist at Beijing 2008, is the men's decathlon champion.
Krauchanka's telephone number ends in his personal best decathlon score of 8617. He has narrowly missed having to text everyone his new digits after finishing with a score of 8616.
Men's 100m final
Harry Aikines-Aryeetey on BBC Two reflecting on his bronze medal: "I've got my medal. I'm kind of speechless. I want to congratulate James on his gold, because we've both grown up together.
"This is a landmark night for me. I've got to thank my coach and physio and the National Lottery funding for enabling me to be in this situation right now."
Men's 100m final
James Dasaolu on BBC Two reflecting on his 100m gold: "It's a lovely feeling to be European Champion. I'm still trying to take it all in. I didn't get a good start in the race but battled through to win. I'm so happy.
"Track and field always has its up and downs, I've had injuries and didn't know if I'd be able to compete this season so it's a lovely feeling to come away with a gold, my first senior medal outdoors.
"It's onwards and upwards. To be honest, I'm still trying to take it all in."
Women's 100m final
The rain comes sleeting down as Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and James Dasaolu finish thanking various pockets of British fans for coming.
The women's 100m ceremony is going to be squeezed in before we call it a day. The Netherlands' Dafne Schippers is on the top step, but her smile is not as wide as Britain's Ashleigh Nelson in bronze.
The Dutch national anthem by the way sounds not unlike the Twelve Days of Christmas. Festive.
Men's 100m final
Dwain Chambers on BBC Two after finishing fourth in the 100m final: "It was tough but I gave it my all and that's all I could do. I'm not sure how I missed out, I'll have to look at the replay, but that's just the nature of the sport.
"We don't train to finish outside the medals, we train to get on the podium. In sport you win some, you lose some and you have to treat those impostors the same. We still have the relay.
"Congratulations to James and Harry for their medals. I was in their position many moons ago and that's they way the cookie crumbles."
Men's 100m final
Harry Aikines-Aryeetey is bouncing on his lap of honour, jabbing celebratory fingers into the stands. James Dasaolu is a lot more circumspect, stalking the perimeter wrapped in the Union Jack, looking like it is the least he expected.
Men's 100m final
Steve Cram
BBC athletics commentator
"I think Dwain Chambers had a medal there, but did he just fade? That chest of Harry's has finally been put to good use, out-leaning Dwain."
Men's 100m final
It was a clinical run from James Dasaolu. The slo-mo replay shows him with cheeks bouncing and arms swinging loose as he stays calm and collected and lets his natural style gather speed that no-one else in the field can match. His winning time was 10.06 seconds.
Allison Curbishley
BBC Sport athletics expert on Radio 5 live
"Harry Aikines-Aryeetey has had criticism about his big chest but that got him on the podium tonight after having a big look at where Dwain Chambers was. Finally he has delivered on his promise. He's gone down on all fours - it clearly means a lot to him."
Aikines-Aryeetey wins 100m bronze
Colin Jackson
Two-time world 110m hurdles champion and BBC Sport athletics expert
"It was a battle of the Brits for the bronze. Was it going to be Harry? Was it going to be Dwain? Congratulations to Harry."
Dasaolu wins men's 100m
Steve Cram
BBC athletics commentator
"Great Britain has a new sprint star. We knew about his talent, can he convert? Yes he can. It's chilly, it's cold but he's going to feel mightily warmed by that gold medal."
Gold medal
James Dasaolu (Great Britain) 100m
After the landmark times, James Dasaolu finally has a major title to go with his credentials as the second-fastest Briton of all time.
Christophe Lemaitre takes silver with Harry Aikines-Aryeety pipping Dwain Chambers for silver.
Men's 100m final
Harry Aikines-Aryeetey gets shown a yellow card warning. Portugal's Yazaldes Nascimento, who thought he was the guilty party, had already set off for the dressing room and had to be hooked back...
Men's 100m final
False start! The buzzer sounds and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey looks a little sheepish...
Men's 100m final
Dwain Chambers is stony-faced as his name is read out. He has a lane eight draw to contend with. This might be his last chance of a major gold medal....
Get involved
#bbceurochamps
Denise Lewis
Olympic heptathlon gold medallist and BBC Sport athletics expert
"Deep down, Dwain knows how to rise to the occasion. He knows there's an opportunity and anything can happen in a final. He knows the end is nigh in terms of his career and he would love to go out on a high."
Men's 100m final
The final event on the track tonight is the 100m final and, whisper it quietly, a third British gold of the night is a distinct possibility.
James Dasaolu was the class of the qualifiers. Harry Aikines-Aryeety won his own semi-final and national champion Dwain Chambers won silver here 16 years ago.
In the absence of fellow Frenchman Jimmy Vicaut, Christophe Lemaitre is the main threat.
Meanwhile Usain Bolt has broken cover.
The Jamaican sprint uberstar is breaking out his own trademark celebration and chatting to the crowd over the microphone. Looks like he isover his night out in London.
Farah wins 10,000m gold
BBC Radio 5 live
Mo Farah on BBC Radio 5 live: "It's been pretty bad being in hospital for four days and not knowing what's going on. But I got over it. I've had massive support, from my coach and particularly from my family, my wife and my kids. The support of the family means so much to me."
If Cooly the Cow comes charging across the field at you, leaping the wall won't make you safe.
The Zurich 2014 mascot has been showing off his hurdling technique again and if you have seen a better bovine athlete over the barriers you are a more worldly man than me.
Women's 100m hurdles final
France's Cindy Billaud, finished three hundredth of a second behind Tiffany Porter in a time of 12.79.
She is in tears as she contemplates her second place. Tears of joy? Perhaps not.
Her best this season is a punchy 12.56 seconds and, running into only a slight headwind, that is enough to leave her wondering what might have been.
Never mind. Britain's healthy lead in the organisers'slightly confusing medal table just got a little larger.
Vernon wins 10,000m silver
Andy Vernon on BBC Two discussing his silver medal: "When you come to these races it's a bit of a lottery because you're not sure what kind of form people are in, and you're not sure what will happen.
"I came out second and I'm pretty happy. I thought I might get to eight kilometres and fall apart, but I just hung in there and I managed to beat all the athletes but one. It means a lot.
"It's months and years of hard dedication. It's a great job to have and I love it, but you've got to get up on those cold January mornings to train and it takes a lot of motivation to do that day in, day out. It's days like this where it pays off and it's brilliant."
Women's 100m hurdles final
Colin Jackson
Two-time world 110m hurdles champion and BBC Sport athletics expert
"Tiffany will be very emotional about this, it's been a long time coming for her to stand on the top of that rostrum. The race was won right from the off.
"There was no way the field could claw the distance back once she took the lead. Technically it wasn't the best of races from her but she's a great competitor and hauled herself through. She stamped her authority on the race and it's all about those winter nights putting in the work that's finally paid off."
Porter wins 100m hurdles gold
Darren Campbell
BBC Sport athletics expert on Radio 5 live
"I think Tiffany Porter was disappointed with what happened at the Commonwealth Games because she had a chance to beat Sally Pearson. I think she was desperate to make up for that.
"Sometimes when you look in an athlete's eyes you can see that determination and she used that Commonwealth Games experience as a positive."
Gold medal
Tiffany Porter (Great Britain) 100m hurdles
Tiffany Porter goes hard from the gun and snuffs out the threat of Cindy Billaud in the opening 40m. The Briton had enough in the bag to hold off the Frenchwoman's late surge.
Women's 100m hurdles final
Britain's Tiffany Porter on BBC Two: "I know I can compete with the best in the world. This year has been so hectic, I couldn't dwell on how I'd done indoor because we had the Commonwealth's coming up. I was super thrilled with the silver in Glasgow, but I didn't execute the best race. I was happy, but I have work to do here at the European Championships."
Women's 100m hurdles final
Next up, is the women's 100m hurdles final and there is a good chance the result could get God Save the Queen back on the jukebox.
It could well be a straight slug-out between world bronze medallist Tiffany Porter and France's Cindy Billaud.
The medal ceremony for the men's 10,000m gets under way.
Two moments of slight comedy ensue.
Firstly Great Britain's silver medallist almost gets a accidental kiss off the male Swiss dignitary who chooses to clamber actually onto the podium to hand over his gong.
Then as God Save the Queen plays and the flags take some time to rise, Mo Farah has a nagging concern that he is facing the wrong way and checks over his shoulder to make sure the Union Jack is not appearing behind him.
Get involved
#bbceurochamps
Women's 100m final
Ashleigh Nelson's bronze medal earlier this evening makes her the first female British sprinter to visit the European Championships 100m podium in 40 years.
800m semi-finals
It is a Polish one-two is the second semi-final as Adam Kszczot and Marcin Lewandowski join compatriot Artur Kuciapski in the 800m final.
Bosnia's Amel Tuka takes third.
Farah wins 10,000m gold
More from Mo Farah on BBC Two: "This means a lot to me, it's not been an easy time so it means a lot. The European champs have been good to me and given me a lot of confidence in my career along the way.
"You can't forget where you started from. I'm excited for the 5k now and I want to thank a lot of people for supporting me. My family's been there for me, we've gone through a lot of emotions and it's great to have some people like that behind me."
Farah wins 10,000m gold
Mo Farah on BBC Two: "It means a lot to me. Two weeks ago, there was a doubt I'd compete here after pulling out of the Commonwealths, but this meant a lot to me.
"I wanted to run the Commonwealth Games, but couldn't so this meant a lot to me. I didn't want to let people down and I let the those down who bought tickets because I said I was going to be there but I didn't go. I felt I let a lot of people down. They want to come and see you, I felt for them."
Men's 800m semi-finals
There are no Britons in the 800m semi-finals. France's Pierre-Ambroise Bosse takes the first though with Ireland's Mark English, 21, just run out of one of the three automatic qualifying spots by Denmark's Andreas Bube. English may get a ticket to Friday's final though as one of two fastest losers.
Women's 100m final
Denise Lewis
Olympic heptathlon gold medallist and BBC Sport athletics expert
"The young British sprinting talent is coming through. At the start of the season Ashleigh Nelson probably would have been well down the list for a medal at these championships so it's all credit to her."