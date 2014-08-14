Day three: European Championships

More from European silver medallist Will Sharman: "Going into this I was bronze medal hopeful but the good thing is that we've been working on improving my absolute time so that if I do make a mistake in the final I can still come away with a medal.

"I am taking it down all the time and I think there's still more to come. On the start line I was quite tired, having done a personal best not long before, and I wanted just one more effort. When you're drained and the chips are down you have to produce your best result and I almost did."