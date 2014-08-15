European Championships
Summary
- GB's Adam Gemili wins 200m in 19.98 seconds
- Martyn Rooney wins 400m gold & Matt Hudson-Smith silver
- Jodie Williams takes 200m silver behind Netherlands' Dafne Schippers
- Laura Weightman wins bronze medal in 1500m final
- World champion Christine Ohuruogu fourth in women's 400m final
By Mike Henson
One lady in the crowd has just cheekily asked Adam Gemili for his race number as a souvenir. Because he is such a polite fella, he obliges, getting a trackside official to unpin the sheet on his back and hand it over.
A champion and a gentleman.
Bogdan Bondarenko (Ukraine) High jump
Bogdan Bondarenko has only jumped five times in total, six if you add in his celebratory flying karate kick, but that is all it needs.
The Ukrainian adds the European crown to his world title with a clearance at 2.35m sweeping away the opposition.
Adam Gemili's is Britain's fourth gold medal on the men's side - alongside James Dasaolu (100m), Mo Farah (10,000m) and Martyn Rooney (400m) - and the sixth in total for the British team with Tiffany Porter and Jo Pavey also on the top step.
It takes Great Britain back to the top of the medal table above France.
Denise Lewis
Olympic heptathlon gold medallist and BBC Sport athletics expert
"You've just got to be yourself and bring the training and the confidence that you can trust in your speed.
"He didn't have to search for that speed it was there. When he put his foot down off the turn the gas was there. He could relax but he knew he could go sub 20 seconds.
"If you can do your best at the championships, that's the ultimate."
Colin Jackson
Two-time world 110m hurdles champion and BBC Sport athletics expert
"Adam nailed that race. He matched his personal best but better as it was into a stiff breeze. It was just about getting out of the blocks well and being confident in all of his work.
"He had to take this title and he knew the long limbed Christophe Lamaitre would be strong down the home straight but he believed in himself.
"It was a strong bend, not his best but it was enough, and he put his foot down in the home straight. He's announced himself onto the world scene yet again."
Steve Cram
BBC athletics commentator
"It was a perfect 200m, a perfect bend, a perfect transition and great strength and great speed."
Adam Gemili (Great Britain) 200m
Adam Gemili must be the only man in the stadium who doesn't know he has won. The Briton looks around for confirmation after crossing the line, but he has a good chunk of fresh air clear of Christophe Lemaitre in second.
A commanding run that demanded gold. The time was a PB-matching 19.98 seconds.
Men's 200m final
Adam Gemili has a plum draw in lane four.
Inside him is 2010 champion Christophe Lemaitre. Outside him is defending champion, the Netherlands' Churandy Martina. Is the 2014 champion in the middle?
Steve Backley
Four-time European champion and BBC Sport athletics expert
"Bogdan Bondarenko extended his run-up and has piled the pressure on his team-mate. That may well be a gold medal jump."
Men's high jump final
Bogdan Bondarenko's confidence in passing all but one height on his way to 2.35m proves justified. The world champion Ukrainian moves his mark back a touch and the longer run-up takes him well clear on his second attempt.
He is top of the high jumps pops with only countryman Andriy Protsenko still in contention.
Men's 200m final
Adam Gemili could be preparing to travel to Burton Albion this evening rather than featuring in the men's 200m final in Zurich.
The 20-year-old was playing for Dagenham and Redbridge two and a half years ago. Since switching to athletics he has won a world junior crown, reached the semi-finals of London 2012, won Commonwealth silver in Glasgow and now has a shot at being European champion.
He has just trudged out on track. It doesn't look like he is missing Burton.
Men's high jump final
Ivan Ukhov has put in his best and final offer in the high jump. He fails in his third attempt to get over 2.33m.
Ukraine's Andriy Protsenko shows him how it is done, soaring over to take top slot in the standings. The only man that can beat Protsenko now is compatriot and world champion Bogdan Bondarenko, who turned down the chance to jump at 2.33m.
Antoinette Nana Djimou (France) Heptathlon
France's Antoinette Nana Djimou looked like she was struggling along the back straight of the 800m - the final event in the heptathlon. Maybe she was playing possum.
She gets a motor on, overtaking her nearest rival in the points standings - the Netherlands' Nadine Broersen - to confirm her gold medal.
Men's high jump final
Ivan Ukhov comes close to clearing 2.33m on his first attempt, but you don't get anything for close. The bar tips to the ground.
The Russian still leads however. Ukraine's Bogdan Bondarenko took two jumps to get over 2.30m in the only height he has attempted so far.
Bondarenko's countryman Andriy Protsenko is also lurking in the competition. He has just failed his first attempt at 2.33m.
Denise Lewis
Olympic heptathlon gold medallist and BBC Sport athletics expert
"I do think Dafne Schippers' heart is in heptathlon and she's got unfinished business there.
"She's made history doing the sprint double at the championships. There was huge expectation in the Netherlands and she did it emphatically. You would say it makes sense for her to concentrate on sprinting, she's right there.
"But her coach is a former decathlete and they know there is an opportunity for her to score big. We know what she can do in running but her heart is in the heptathlon."
As Dafne Schippers steps up to claim her 200m gold, it is worth putting her winning time of 22.03 into perspective.
Blessing Okabare won Glasgow 2014 in 22.25. The next best time this year is American Tori Bowie at 22.18.
Only Olympic champion Allyson Felix has gone faster since the start of 2011.
Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands, speaking to BBC Sport after winning gold in the women's 200m: "I was tired after five races but like in the Heptahlon, I know in my mind I can do it. I'm very happy with 22.03. I'm tired but now I'll eat, sleep and rest and tomorrow is a new day."
Men's 400m hurdles final
Russia's Denis Kudryavtsev took bronze behind Hussein and Magi.
Not a lot of people are watching that though.
Hussein is the focus of the snappers and the spectators. He curls into a ball on the track as the scoreboard confirms his victory.
Once he is back on his feet, he strips off his vest in celebration, before pulling it back on sharpish before an eagle-eyed official can start proceedings.
Steve Cram
BBC athletics commentator
"Bring out the cow bells, break out the chocolates, this crowd carried Kariem Hussein to the finish line and carried him to gold. What a tough win, what a tough run.
"Switzerland don't have too many world class athletes but some have risen to the occasion and he really did that here."
Kariem Hussein (Switzerland) 400m hurdles
All pretence of Swiss neutrality evaporates as Kariem Hussein comes into the home straight ahead of the rest and the crowd bellow their man all the way through the final 100m. Rasmus Magi is making up the ground, but he can't close the gap in time.
Cowbell central.
Men's 400m hurdles final
Great Britain's Niall Flannery has failed to make the final of the men's 400m hurdles. He will have to watch while Estonia's Rasmus Magi, the fastest man on the continent, tries to become his country's first medallist since decathlete Erki Nool.
Russian European Junior champion Timofey Chalyy may be his main challenger.
A quick update from out in the field.
In the high jump final Olympic champion Ivan Ukhov left the bar shaking, but is over 2.26m. World champion Bogdan Bondarenko is yet to deign to jump, allowing the bar to creep upwards while he keeps his powder dry.
In the long jump, all three Britons - Greg Rutherford, Chris Tomlinson and JJ Jegede - are into Sunday's final.
Dina Asher-Smith speaking to BBC Sport after pulling up in the final of the women's 200m: "I think I might have just done my hamstring. I have a love and hate relationship with it and this was one of the hate days.
"I 'm happy to have made the final and got a personal best but I'm really disappointed that happened around the bend. At the world juniors it stopped me doing the 200m and the relay, but well done to Jodie. Her finish was amazing."
Bianca Williams speaking to BBC Sport after finishing fourth in the women's 200m final: "It's been an amazing year. Two bronzes at the Commonwealth Games and coming fourth here, I can't believe it. From lane eight I had to get out and drive. I'm happy with fourth place."
Jodie Williams speaking to BBC Sport after winning a silver medal in the women's 200m final: "I'm so happy. To come away with two silver medals at senior level I couldn't ask for any more,. I was trying to chase Dafne down but her time was crazy and I got silver and a PB.
"I thought I could get a little bit more out of it tonight but I'm so tired after the Commonwealth Games as well.
"It's amazing to have three British people in the final. Bianca did well, I'm gutted for Dina, she knew it was going to be touch and go but she's so talented and it will be a real battle with her next year."
Women's 200m final
Jodie Williams' time has been confirmed as 22.46 seconds - a new personal best and confirming her as the second-fastest British woman after Kathy Cook. It is a second silver of the summer, following her visit to the podium in Glasgow.
Women's 200m final
Bianca Williams took fourth. Dina Asher-Smith did not make it to the finishline sadly. A hamstring pin forced her to limp to the sidelines and take the scenic route back to the medical room.
Denise Lewis
Olympic heptathlon gold medallist and BBC Sport athletics expert
"That was extraordinary. If you look at the time it's the fastest time in the world this year from a heptathlete Dafne Schippers, who has found her form in sprint. It was blistering in the first 50 metres and that's where she won it.
"Jodie had to not give up and not lose sight that her strength is in the final stages. Dafne has to make a real decision about whether to go back to the heptathlon. She can compete now, it's incredible running."
Dafne Schippers (Netherlands) 200m
Dafne Schippers is streets, dual carriageways and autobahns ahead of everyone else. The Dutchwomen wins in 22.03 -the fastest time of the year.
A tremendous run from Jodie Williams behind her secures silver for Britain, holding off Myriam Soumare.
Women's 200m final
There could be another Briton making a trip to the podium after the next event on the track - the women's 200m final.
Commonwealth Games silver and bronze medallists Jodie Williams and Bianca Williams and joined by 18-year-old starlet Dina Asher-Smith.
They will be chasing 100m champion Dafne Schippers and the woman who finished behind her in that final, France's Myriam Soumare.
Men's 400m medal ceremony
Stand by your screens. National anthem time as Martyn Rooney collects his 400m gold with compatriot Mark Hudson-smith getting his silver.
The weather is suitably themed - bucketing British-style rain.
Ireland's Mark English speaking to BBC Sport after winning silver in the men's 800m final: "It was fantastic. To finish in the home straight with the team in the corner was fantastic. I've been training for the last few years to get a medal on this stage.
"I changed my tactics because I went too hard in the semi-finals. I knew Bosse would take it out but I had a lot of energy left in the last 200m."
Even French hot-headed steeplechaser and mascot hater Mahiedine Mekhissi-Benadbbad would think twice before starting on Cooly the Cow- the cuddly face of Zurich 2014 .
The bovine bundle of energy, after doing the high jump and hurdles on previous days, had apredictably successful crack at the pole vault in this morning's action.
In a previous incarnation, at the ice hockey world championships 2009,he slid down the stadium stairs on his belly.
Nails.
Steve Backley
Four-time European champion and BBC Sport athletics expert
"Greg Rutherford has been fantastic on the board this year. It's standing up in the greatest tests of all. He really imposed himself on the rest of the competitors in the Commonwealth Games.
"He competed like a champion and became a champion and we would love to see him add this title as well."
Long jump qualification
That is Greg Rutherford's evening work completed, The British Olympic champion nails his second jump, sailing out to 8.03m to book his place in the final on Sunday.