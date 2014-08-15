European Championships

Gabby Logan signs off the BBC Two coverage by saying that tomorrow night is ladies' night at the Letzigrund Stadium.

I think she is referring to the fact that Jo Pavey (5,000m), Lynsey Sharp, Jessica Judd (both 800m) and Elidh Child (400m hurdles) will be going for gold.

Either that or she has an after-hours knees-up planned with Denise Lewis and Paula Radcliffe.

None of that frivolity at live text towers - we'll be here to bring you the best of the action from 16:30 BST.