European Championships

- Eilidh Child wins gold in the 400m hurdles
- GB's Lynsey Sharp takes silver in the 800m
- Jo Pavey out of the medals in 5,000m final
- GB men and women qualify for 4x100 and 4x400 finals
The action will begin at 14:00 BST and includes thrilling relays, the men's 1500m final, the men's long jump final and the men's 5,000m final.
Emelia Goreckha, who came ninth, pays a glowing tribute to team-mate Pavey at the finish line.
"It sounds cheesy," she said, "but Jo is such an inspiration. She is also the loveliest lady ever and it is a delight to be on a track with her."
Jo Pavey after finishing seventh in the women's 5,000m final: "I knew recovering from the 10,000m would be difficult but I gave it everything.
"To be honest I can't be more pleased to come away from these Championships with a gold. Thanks to everyone because it has been such a fantastic experience."
Colin Jackson
Two-time world 110m hurdles champion and BBC Sport athletics expert
"I know the kind of person Eilidh Child is and even as she is walking off the podium she will be thinking about how she is going to improve and get better."
Eilidh Child is beaming with pride as she rounds off a fantastic summer with gold in the 400m hurdles. "If you'd told me the summer I was going to have I don't think I would have believed you.
"I'm absolutely delighted to have a gold medal. I knew if I got the race right, I'd be happy with the outcome. There are so many people I need to thank - everyone has been so great."
Eilidh Child takes a bite of the gold medal which is now hers and barely has the brass band finished playing God Save the Queen that they must start up again as 200m champion Adam Gemili prepares to step on top of the podium.
Steve Cram
BBC athletics commentator
"I thought Jo Pavey looked a bit tired. It was one race too much for her. We were saying at the start it was a big ask. To ask her to take on the 1,500m specialists in a 5,000m race was always going to be tough. We crossed our fingers that she might get a medal but it was always going to come down to the last 400m and the others had the pace."
Britain's Pavey seventh
Britain's Jo Pavey was out of contention with 200m remaining and it's a seventh-place finish for the European 10,000m champion in a time of 15:38.41. Fellow Briton Emelia Goreckha (15:42.98) was ninth.
Gold medal
Sweden's Bahta wins 5,000m gold
What a wonderful finale! Meraf Bahta and Sifan Hassan shoulder-to-shoulder down the home straight.
European 1500m champion Hassan looked to have got the better of her Swedish rival, but Bahta bounces back, lengthens her stride and opens up a gap once more, raising her arms as she crosses the line victoriously.
Women's 5,000m final
Jo Pavey second with two laps to go but there are 10 athletes in the leading group and it'll come down to the fastest sprinter. European 1500m champion Sifan Hassan still in contention.
Women's 5,000m final
Britain's Emelia Goreckha, the two-time European junior cross champion, strides towards the front of the pack. The 20-year-old content to remain in fourth at the moment. "This will be a 2,000m race," says Brendan Foster, suggesting the finalists will up the tempo in these remaining four laps.
Women's 5,000m final
Scooter-pace is the best way to describe the speed the ladies are running in the 5,000m final. "It's slow," says Brendan Foster in the BBC commentary box. Seven laps remaining and Jo Pavey is among the front-runners. "It's way too slow," adds Steve Cram.
Three failures for Renaud Lavillenie at 6.01m brings the pole vault final to an end, though the competition ended some time ago. Ukraine's Olha Saladukha remains in the lead in the women's triple jump final, while Croatia's Sandra Perkovic is in control in the women's discus final.
Steve Cram
BBC athletics commentator
"We know Jo Pavey is going to give her all but this is going to be hard."
Women's 5,000m final
Jo Pavey is warming up on the track ahead of the women's 5,000m final. A glug of water for the 40-year-old mother of two before she trots towards the start line.
Pavey became the oldest gold medallist in the 80-year history of the European championships when she won 10,000m gold on Tuesday night. Can she complete the distance double? Steve Cram and Paula Radcliffe think it's a tough task.
Women's discus final
Sandra Perkovic was favourite for gold ahead of this final and she justifies that billing with a 64.58m effort on her first attempt to leap to the top of the discus learderboard. The Olympic, world and two-time European champion has recorded the top four distances in the world this year.
Denise Lewis
Olympic heptathlon gold medallist and BBC Sport athletics expert
"Eilidh Child has worked so hard. She is a grafter. When she made the decision to put her foot down in that race it proved decisive. She has raced with such confidence all season and I just loved her face when she finished that race - the realisation of winning. It will be her first time on top of that rostrum and it is going to feel great."
Men's pole vault final
World record holder Renaud Lavillenie has already secured gold, but he's not done yet. The Frenchman has cleared 5.90m in the pole vault, but has failed on his first attempt at 6.01m.
Women's 400m hurdles final
Anna Titimets sticks out her chest on the finishing line to grab silver in a personal best 54.56 sec. Irina Davydova, the defending champion, has to settle for silver. It was a season's best 54.60sec for the Russian, though.
Colin Jackson
Two-time world 110m hurdles champion and BBC Sport athletics expert
"A great strong solid performance by Eilidh Childs. She kept to her game-plan. If she had made any type of mistake going into the last barrier, that gold medal would not have been hers. It was a beautifully, well-timed race and well done - she will be really pleased."
Gold medal
Child wins 400m hurdles gold
Her rivals were gaining ground, but Eilidh Child becomes the European 400m hurdles champion, clocking 54.48 secs.
Europe's number one didn't celebrate immediately, preferring to wait for official confirmation before clenching the fist and breaking out in a glorious smile.
Colin Jackson
Two-time world 110m hurdles champion and BBC Sport athletics expert
"Eilidh Childs is looking a little anxious because she knows she is going to have to be at her absolute best to take the title."
Women's 400m hurdles final
Eilidh Child is on the track. The Scot, a Commonwealth silver medallist, has just removed her t-shirt which suggests she's ready for action. The 27-year-old is tipped to improve on her Commonwealth silver, but she must look out for Anna Titimets and Denisa Rosolova, who are the only other athletes to have broken 55 seconds this season.
Women's triple jump final
Olha Saladukha is on course for a third straight European triple jump title. The Ukrainian leads the final with a 14.73m jump. Russia's Yekaterina Koneva has just closed the gap, moving to second with a 14.69m effort.
Fish-finger sandwiches. That is the secret to being a 400m medallist at the European Championships.
Or at least that seems to be the case after Matthew Hudson-Smith, who followed team-mate Martyn Rooney home yesterday to claim a fantastic silver, tells BBC One he loves fish-finger butties and has had them smuggled into the team hotel.
Gold medal
Lavillenie wins pole vault gold
Acrobatics from Renaud Lavillenie as he joyously somersaults after clearing 5.80m on his first first attempt. The Frenchman has only vaulted twice so far this afternoon but it's enough to secure him the title. Will he go for that world record?
Ireland through to 4x400m relay final
The Irish team celebrate as Thomas Barr digs deep to secure third spot - and it's an Irish record, too, for the men in green who clocked 3:03.57. Russia (3:03.19) comfortably won while Poland were second in 3:03.52.
Just 24 hours after winning gold, Martyn Rooney helped Britain's 4x400m relay team to the final. "There's no rest for the wicked," he said. "To be honest if I had stayed in bed all day today I probably would have been more fatigued tomorrow."
Team-mate Michael Bingham added: "If we keep running like this as a team, keep working together, we are capable of setting records."
Steve Cram
BBC athletics commentator
"That is a very good performance from that British quartet in the men's 4x400m relay. Those four have done very well. Nigel Levine led them off very well and Mr Martyn Rooney bought it home in a 44.6 secs last leg and made it look like he was out for a stroll."
Joining Britain in the final are France, who were second in 3:00.80, and third-placed Germany (3:02.41). Martyn Rooney ran the last leg in an impressive 44.60sec, but says: "I was jogging".
Victory for Britain in 4x400m heats
Rabah Yousif hangs on to present Martyn Rooney the baton in the lead. The European 400m champion, wearing shades on a sunny afternoon in Zurich, comfortably steers his team home, winning in 3:00.65.
Men's 4x400m relay (qualification)
As the curtains rise for the biggest, brashest, boldest show in football, it is another Rooney who has been making headlines. "Martyn finally sheds his nearly man tag," says the Daily Mirror of Martyn Rooney's 400m gold on Friday.
The Briton is back in action TODAY, taking charge of the last leg in the men's 4x400m heats which begins NOW.
Victoria Ohuruogu helps GB's women qualify for the 4x400m final, then reveals it's the first time she has run the relay without her rather famous big sister Christine.
"She is like the mum to this relay group and she had a little chat with us before the race," she said. "It was quite nice stepping out by myself and hopefully I did an OK job."
Men's pole vault final
There will be no medal for Steve Lewis, who tumbles out of the competition after two failures at 5.70m. Three athletes have cleared 5.70m, while defending champion Renaud Lavillenie decides to skip that height and move tot he next. That's confidence.
Steve Cram
BBC athletics commentator
Talking after the British women qualify for the women's 4x400m final. "I think that was a pretty good run but the question is going to be who is going to come in?
"Will Jodie Williams get a run, will Christine Ohuruogu be brought in? There are some really interesting decisions to be made and to see who will get a chance to run for glory tomorrow."
Gold medal
Hungary's Pars defends hammer title
The first gold medal of the day is awarded to [dramatic pause] Hungary's Krisztian Pars, who threw a world leading 82.69m on his final attempt to successfully defend his title.
Finishing behind the Olympic champion in second is world champion Pawel Fajdek (82.05m) and the bronze goes to Russia's Sergey Litvinov after a season's best 79.35m.