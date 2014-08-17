As well as making sure he gave a shout out to Arsenal for their opening day Premier League victory, Mo Farah says his 5,000m win was "amazing" - not least because he could celebrate it with his twin daughters.

"They are almost two now and it is the first time they've been old enough to properly watch me race," Farah said. "I got a kiss off them at the end and it was great to have my family with me."

On his win - which makes him the most successful individual athlete in the history of the European Championships - Farah added: "There have been some down times this year but I've got over it. Training has gone well in the last couple of weeks and that gave me confidence. History is important to me and it feels great to make my country proud."