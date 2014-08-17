European Championships
Summary
- Britain top the medal table with a national record 12 golds
- GB men win 4x100m and 4x400m, women win 4x100m
- Farah wins his second Zurich gold in 5,000m, Rutherford wins long jump
- GB women win 4x400m bronze, Chris O'Hare wins 1500m bronze
- Meucci (ITA) wins men's marathon. Watch again in 'Live Coverage'
- Relive day's action via 'Live Coverage' tab
All times stated are UK
Britain's most successful European Championships comes to an end. The future promises much. "Never before has a GB team won more than nine golds or 19 medals in total, but they will leave Zurich with an overall tally of 23 after an afternoon of unparalleled success," writesBBC Sport's chief sports writer Tom Fordyce.
The credits have rolled which means it's time to end this live text commentary. Thanks, as always, for your contributions. Until next time...
Jodie Williams is currently standing on top of the podium, holding a bouquet of yellow sunflowers and sporting precious gold medal around her neck, but before the presentation ceremony Britain's male and female sprinters gathered for a celebratory picture. "Yaaaaass #goldrush"tweeted Jodie Williams.
Greg Rutherford says he was relieved to win long-jump gold because there was so much pressure to perform well. "It is a real sense of relief because I was seeing how well the British team was doing and everybody was saying to me 'you have to go out and do it'. I was so pleased I could."
It's the second major gold medal for Rutherford in a matter of weeks after his success at the Commonwealths. "It has been great and quite a big year because I'm going to become a dad in a couple of months. In fact I hope (girlfriend) Susie hasn't gone into labour with the excitement."
Lynn 'the leap' Davies, the 1964 Olympic long jump champion, hangs the gold medal around Greg Rutherford's neck and those who didn't know the words to God Save the Queen before this afternoon must surely be able to recite the words after Britain's golden afternoon in Zurich.
It is little wonder British Athletics' performance director Neil Black looks content as he talks on BBC One. "We came here wanting to be competitive and we have converted in so many circumstances where people had genuine medal prospects.
"There is huge support from coaches doing brilliant work with athletes, the confidence ... it is unbelievable.
"Our athletes have converted it, smashed it, and we are all absolutely excited and chuffed to bits with it."
As if these Championships needed to get better, they did when the women won 4x400m relay gold in a new British record time.
Asha Philip, who led the team off, was delighted: "I'm so happy. We've been talking about the record for so long and wanted it so badly. I am so proud of these girls because we worked so hard for it. We deserve this, we fought for it."
Team-mate Jodie Williams added: "We've been looking for this national record this whole Championships. Everyone has been talking about how British sprinting has come on in the last year and I think we've proved that in the relays with the medals we've got."
European Championships medal table
The sprinting, jumping and throwing is over and Britain will leave Zurich with 12 gold medals and the satisfaction of ending these championships as its most successful nation.
Gold medal
Finland's Ruuskanen takes javelin gold
The men's javelin final has finished and it's gold for Finland thanks to Antti Ruuskanen's 88.01m record. Czech Republic's Vesely Vitezslav (84.79m) was second and Finland's 2012 European champion Tero Pitkamaki (84.40m) was third.
Adam Gemili sums up the confidence among Briton's sprinters, winning gold in the men's 4x100m relay and telling BBC One: "It is fantastic to be part of this team and hopefully we can use this relay victory as a platform to compete with the Americans and the Jamaicans."
Relay team-mate Harry Aikines-Aryeetey is equally as buoyant: "This is a new generation of sprinters and what you are seeing is a whole group of athletes coming together and performing. It is about enjoying ourselves now, then moving forward knowing what we are capable of."
James Ellington, who ran the first leg, is a bit more succinct. "We smashed it," he beams.
Can you ever tire of seeing a British athlete on top of a podium? Nah. It's Mo Farah's turn to pick up his prize for winning the men's 5,000m and two levels below him on the podium is his team-mate Andy Vernon, the bronze medallist. Farah's smile is as broad as that of a first timer.
Britain's female sprinters secure Britain's 12th gold medal of these championships, which is three better than the British team's previous best haul of nine golds. It's no wonder everyone in red, white and blue kits are celebrating like it's New Year's Eve (without the hard liquor, of course).
Steve Cram
BBC athletics commentator
"What a way to round off what have been a scintillating Championships - and one of the features has been these great young sprinters that Britain has."
France's Myriam Soumare took a big chunk out of Jodie Williams's lead but anchor Desiree Henry kept calm to cross the line in 42.24secs. France (42.45sec) take silver and Russia (43.22sec) go home with a bronze.
Richard Kilty embraces the female quartet as the men and women celebrate together.
Gold medal
Britain win 4x100m relay gold
Screams of delight from Desiree Henry on the finishing line after Britain's women bring these championships to a golden conclusion.
Women's 4x100m relay final
Asha Philip, who will lead out Britain in this final, removes a red jumper which suggests it's business time.
As well as making sure he gave a shout out to Arsenal for their opening day Premier League victory, Mo Farah says his 5,000m win was "amazing" - not least because he could celebrate it with his twin daughters.
"They are almost two now and it is the first time they've been old enough to properly watch me race," Farah said. "I got a kiss off them at the end and it was great to have my family with me."
On his win - which makes him the most successful individual athlete in the history of the European Championships - Farah added: "There have been some down times this year but I've got over it. Training has gone well in the last couple of weeks and that gave me confidence. History is important to me and it feels great to make my country proud."
Gold medal
Rutherford becomes European long jump champion
Greg Rutherford sprints away in celebration and then jumps in the air at learning he is now the European long jump champion. It's been a golden summer for the Briton. A Commonwealth gold a few weeks ago and now European gold thanks to a 8.20m leap.
400m hurdle gold medallist Eilidh Child tells BBC One that Jo Pavey has to take much of the credit for making this Britain's most successful ever European Championships.
"Jo set it all up for rest of us on that first night," said Child. "After that it has seemed to be medal after medal. That's been the spirit of the team - everyone just wants to get a medal."
Gold medal
High jump gold for Spain's Beitia
Ruth Beitia puts her name in the history books, becoming the first woman in 52 years to successfully defend a European high jump title. The Spaniard did it in style, setting a world leading 2.01m jump.
Silver was awarded to Russia's Mariya Kuchina (1.99m) and bronze went to Croatia's Ana Simic (1.99m).
Men's 5,000m bronze medallist Andy Vernon reveals he had a game-plan to beat team-mate Mo Farah and take gold. "I feel I almost missed out in the 10,000m when I got silver, so I came into this thinking I won't let that happen again," he said.
"I had a plan to win the gold. But it got to the last 800m and the wheels slowly started to come off. I was surprised I held on for bronze in the end.
"But to get two medals is brilliant. I wish one of them could have been gold but when you are racing against the best you have to accept a silver and a bronze is good."
Record-breaking haul for Brits
Britain's sprinters take the gold medal haul to a record 10, overtaking the team's previous best of nine golds, achieved at the 1998 and 1990 European Championships. That relay gold also means Britain now top the medal table!
Steve Cram
BBC athletics commentator
"Slick baton changing and a very good performance. As long as Adam Gemili got the baton with an opportunity, you thought he'd come through and so it proved. The team set him up nicely and he won it in style. Gold again."
Gold medal
4x100m relay gold for Britain
The title wasn't decided until Adam Gemili took the baton and pulled away from Germany's Lucas Jakubczyk with 60m or so remaining. A 37.93sec win for Britain, with Germany second (38.09 sec) and France (38.47sec) third.
Men's 4x100m relay final
The sprinters are on the track for the men's 4x100m relay. Roars as the Swiss team are introduced to the crowd. High hopes for Britain's quartet but it's cautious optimism considering their history of disqualification.
It'll be over in a blink unless I hit the full stop button to end this sentence - let's go.
Farah high-fiving fans as he makes his way around the track. His palms must be hurting as much as his legs. The champion then spots his family and poses with his twin daughters for the photographers.
Paula Radcliffe
Marathon world record holder and BBC Sport athletics expert
"Mo controlled that perfectly but as a racer and a natural front-runner. It frustrates me that no one in the field seems to dare go past him and challenge him.
"It is weird how much he puts the others in his shadow. He is a master at controlling the race. It is like nobody dares take him on."
Farah's job is not done, however. Oh no, because there are selfies to be taken before he can leave the track. The double European champion, a super sized union flag over his shoulders, obliges.
Brendan Foster
European 5,000m champion in 1974 and BBC Sport athletics expert
"Mo Farah had to run faster today than he had to in the 10,000m. What a fantastic last lap. He has run himself into medal history. He controlled that race like I've not seen anybody control a race for many a year."
Steve Cram
BBC athletics commentator
"Nobody can live with the sort of pace Mo Farah has. In a slow race like that he has too much speed and too much pace. Well done to Andy Vernon, another medal, what a year he has had."
Fifth Euro gold for Farah
It was a comfortable victory for Farah, although he was being chased on the bend by Azerbaijan's Hayle Ibrahimov. The winning time was 14:05.82 and it's a fifth European championships gold for the Briton, which makes him the most successful individual athlete in the history of the competition.
Gold medal
Farah clinches 5,000m gold
Hayle Ibrahimov dared to challenge but he could not topple the king of the track. It's the familiar sight of a grimacing Farah out in front on the home straight and the Briton completes the double double! Ibrahimov (14:08.32) takes silver and it's a bronze for Andy Vernon (14:09.48).
Men's 5,000m final
Farah serene but there's a lot of shoving and barging going on behind him. Hayle Ibrahimov is the first to move, bursting ahead of Farah with 500m left but the Briton responds and lengthens his stride at the bell.