Usain Bolt wins in one of his final 100m races

Posted at 20:10 If you missed Mo's win, you can watch it again.Great Britain's Mo Farah eases to 10,000m win in Czech Republic.
All times stated are UK
Bolt for the win! He does it in a time of 10:07.
And now it's time for the final track event - Usain Bolt in the 100m.
Victory! Mo Farah wins the 10,000m.
If you missed it earlier, South Africa's Wayde van Niekerk set a new World Record in 300m.
Mo Farah will be up next in the 10,000m.
When are the star athletes taking part?
Wayde van Niekerk takes part in the 300m at 18:55
David Rudisha will be in the 1000m at 19:05
Mo Farah will be in action in the 10,000m at 19:15
Usain Bolt will be in the 100m at 19:55
What's the schedule for today?
18:05 - Javelin
18:09 - Hammer
18:15 - Women’s 200m
18:22 - Women’s 100 m Hurdles
18:25 - Women’sHammer
18:30 - Men’s 110m hurdles
18:34 - Men’sHigh Jump M
18:40 - Men’s 3000 steeplechase
18:55 - Men’s 300m
18:58 - Men’s Shot Put
19:00 - Men’s Triple Jump
19:05 - Men’s 1000m
19:15 - Men’s 10,000m
19:18 -Women’s Pole Vault
19:55 - Men’s 100m
20:05 - Usain Bolt Farewell
Who is taking part?
Some of the biggest stars are turning out at this year’s event. Wayde van Niekerk is competing in the 300m and has promised to get ‘ridiculous’.
GB’s Mo Farah goes in the 10km, whilst Usain Bolt runs in the 100m before a special farewell to end the evening.
What is the Golden Spike?
Golden Spike is an annual athletics event at the Mestsky Stadion in Ostrava-Vítkovice, Czech Republic as part of the IAAF World Challenge Meetings.
It was first organised in 1961.