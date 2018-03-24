Kenya's Geoffrey Kamworor

World Half Marathon Championships

Summary

  1. Kenya's Kamworor takes his third consecutive men's title
  2. Ethiopa's Kebede wins with a women's only world record

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Who is representing Great Britain?

Charlotte Purdue will compete as captain for Great Britain in Valencia and remains the only member of the team to have competed at the last World Half Marathon Championships in Cardiff in 2016.

Men: Ben Connor, Luke Traynor, Tsegai Tewelde, Mohamud Aadan, Dan Studley

Women: Charlotte Purdue, Gemma Steel, Charlotte Arter, Tracy Barlow, Faye Fullerton

Charlotte Purdue
BBC Coverage

Saturday 24th March

Men's and women's half marathon

15:50-18:40 GMT, Red Button and online

All coverage times are GMT.

Get Inspired: How to get into marathon running

Get Inspired

#GetInspired

You might want to be the next Mo Farah, or just want to get fit and see how well you can do - either way, athletics can be the sport for you.

It includes a huge variety of disciplines, so whether you want to run, jump or throw you can find an activity that suits you.

Long-distance running requires stamina and mental toughness. On the track, the 5,000m and 10,000m can become a real mind game of tactics, while the marathon - a 26.2-mile course outside the confines of an athletics stadium - is athletics' ultimate test of mental and physical endurance.

Thousands of people take part in 10k races, half marathons and marathons every year, take a look on the Run Britain website to find upcoming races near you. For further information about the sport, check out Get Inspired's guide here.

Marathon Runners
