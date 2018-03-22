Mike Tuck

Watch: BBL - Worcester Wolves v Sheffield Sharks

Summary

  1. Delayed coverage due to technical issues
  2. Both chasing a top four spot for the Play-Offs
  3. This is a British Basketball stream produced for BBC Sport

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

BBL preview: Worcester Wolves v Sheffield Sharks

Sheffield Sharks will be hoping to build momentum after a memorable win last weekend against Glasgow Rocks. Mike Tuck and Zach Gachette scored 19 and 18 points respectively to lead Sharks to a 81-72 victory after being 16 points down at the start of the fourth quarter.

Worcester Wolves will look to continue their winning form following a comfortable 97-68 win against Manchester Giants last Sunday.

BBC Coverage

Basketball originated, developed and flourished in the United States - but the British game is enjoying a recent surge in attendances at venues across the country.

The BBC is set to broadcast 32 live British Basketball League (BBL) matches this season, including eight games from the British Basketball Women's League (WBBL).

Today's coverage starts at 19:30 GMT, when Worcester Wolves host Sheffield Sharks in the BBL.

Friday, 23 March

BBL- Worcester Wolves v Sheffield Sharks

19:30-21:30 GMT- Connected TV and online

Get Inspired: How to get involved in Basketball

Get Inspired

#GetInspired

More than 300,000 people are estimated to play basketball each month in the United Kingdom. All you need is a ball and hoop and there are thousands of outdoor courts across the country where you can play for free, so what are you waiting for?

The British Basketball League (BBL) season runs from September to April, where you can watch the best players and pick up tips, but basketball can be played indoors and outdoors, making it a sport for all seasons.

Find your local club by using the club finders for England Basketball, Basketball Northern Ireland, Basketball Scotland and Basketball Wales.

