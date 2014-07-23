Glasgow 2014 opening ceremony as it happened
Summary
- The Queen declares the 20th Games open after a colourful ceremony
- 4,500 athletes from 71 nations/territories paraded into the stadium
- Huge roar greeted Scotland's team into Celtic Park stadium
- Sporting action begins at 08:45 BST on Thursday
Live Reporting
By Mike Henson
And finally here's Prince Imran, the Commonwealth Games Federation president, attempting to retrieve the message from the baton to then present to the Queen.
...Firstly it's the Scotland team walking in to the stadium to a phenomenal roar.
For now though it is time to retire for the evening.
Sweet dreams. I hope that the image of John Barrowman emerging from beneath a giant kilt stays safely locked in the subconscious, but it's time to leave you with two abiding images from an action-packed night...
Sir Chris Hoy
Six-time Olympic champion and BBC Sport cycling expert
On trying to open the relay baton, tweets: "Blimey, that was like trying to solve a Rubik's cube! #phew."
Chris McLaughlin
BBC Sport's Commonwealth Games reporter
"The ceremony wasn't always going to be everyone's taste, but I think the organisers this evening will be very happy."
Hannah Miley and Michael Jamieson will be going for gold in the pool for Scotland, an England team pursuit will have Sir Bradley Wiggins chugging along at the front of the train and doubtless other heros will seize their moment of glory.
You'll be able to see them all on BBC television, radio and websites.
BBC Radio 5 live
Former Scotland rugby international Gavin Hastings: "I hope all the athletes who came into the stadium tonight use it as inspiration."
Aimee Lewis
BBC Sport at the opening ceremony in Glasgow
"The Glaswegian sky is lit up by pyrotechnics. Add some confetti, Primal Scream and a traffic cone on top of a monument (Ed, i've no idea) and you have the end to a rollicking opening ceremony and the start of what is likely to be a memorable 10 days."
Gold medals to be won on Thursday
Cycling - track (men's team pursuit and team sprint, women's 500m time trial and Para-sport sprint B tandem)
Gymnastics (rhythmic team event)
Judo (men's -60kg and -66kg, women's -48kg, -52kg and -57kg)
Swimming (men's 400m free, 200m breast and Para-sport 100m S9 free, women's 200m free, 400m medley and 4x100m free relay)
Triathlon (men's and women's races)
Weightlifting (women's 48kg, men's 56kg)
Most importantly, cue sport.
The first action of the 2014 Commonwealth Games comes at Kelvingrove Lawn Bowls club in less than nine hours away when Scotland take on India at 08:45 BST.
Decathlete Daley Thompson on BBC One: "I am so feeling the love. No matter what happens, Scotland have already won. I am so looking forward to the action now."
BBC Sport presenter Dan Walker tweets: "Someone get a can opener? #openingceremony"
John Murray
BBC Radio 5 live commentator at the opening ceremony in Glasgow
"On an evening that has not been short of humour, in a way it was quite fitting that the Prince Imran couldn't get the baton open!"
The Queen plays tribute to Glasgow and declares the Games open.
Cue pyro. Cue Primal Scream's Movin on Up. Cue ticker tape, Cue laser show.
Uh-oh.
Prince Imran has one last job. Open up the baton and hand the Queen her speech script. It is not happening.
He wrestles with the top of like a weak-wristed pensioner dealing with a recalcitrant jam jar. Finally Sir Chris Hoy comes forward and shows him it is a matter of brain, rather than brawn. The Queen looked like she was offering a bit of advice as well as finally the top is off and the script is delivered to cheers!
Sir Chris Hoy sprints up the step and delivers the baton to the Queen.
Prince Imran, President of the Commonwealth Games Federation, is from Malaysia but his accent is straight from the home counties.
He announces the Queen's baton's arrival back into stadium. It is carried by a Jamaican schoolgirl called Jenica, passed to a group of volunteers who work in Scottish sport and them on to Sir Chris Hoy, via the 97-year-old great uncle who inspired a young Chris to get into sport.
Australian cyclist Anna Meares posts on Facebook: "WOW! Just..... WOW! #openingceremony. I will sleep smiling tonight!"
Councillor Gordon Matheson, Leader of Glasgow City Council, is a man who barely needs a microphone.
He finishes at maximum decibels and registering high on the rhetoric scale.
"We're gathered. In this stadium and in front of television screens across the city and throughout the world. Our time has come. Glasgow 2014. Bring it on."