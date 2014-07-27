Thanks for your time today. I'll see you back here tomorrow. Don't leave us hanging...
Monday's order of play
Tomorrow never knows sang the Beatles. Well I do. This is what is on the cards for Monday.
14:30 BST - Squash: World champion Nick Matthew (above) will meet James Willstrop, with the former looking to become the first man to retain a Commonwealth singles title.
18:30 BST - Boxing: Women's boxing makes its Commonwealth Games debut and England's Olympic champion Nicola Adams remains the star attraction as the world number one at flyweight.
19:00 BST - Athletics: No Usain Bolt but Adam Gemili (the fastest qualifier in the heats), Richard Kilty and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey are the English entrants looking to qualify for the evening's 100m final, which concludes proceedings on the track at 2150 BST.
England's Steve Way, formerly 16 and a half stone, today the 10th placed man in the marathon, is on explaining his backstory.
Athletes on Twitter
Australian cyclist Anna Meares tweets on catching up with an old friend and rival: Couldn't believe seeing this face again on the other side of the fence tonight So good 2 see u @v_pendleton @bbc5live
Pendleton, a two-time Olympic champion and multiple world champion who retired after the London Olympics, earlier spoke to BBC 5 live about her old rivalry with Meares.
"We didn't really talk that much while we were competing, to be honest. I didn't really know her that well. But we had very similar experiences and were in each other's lives quite a lot," she said.
"When we were on the boards I desperately wanted to beat her. We had a lot of medal races against each other and it was an intense rivalry. But my husband Scott Gardner used to work with the Australian Institute of Sport and he always says we were very similar in lots of ways.
"I think Anna is more physically gifted than me in terms of what the sprint requires."
Hockey
It's all over at the National Hockey Centre as England's men survive a downpour to rain goals down on Malaysia in an 8-1 win.
England now head New Zealand on goal difference following two wins apiece at the top of Pool B.
Ashley Jackson bagged four penalty corners as England racked up seven unanswered goals in the second half.
Alastair Brogdon, Mark Gleghorne, Phil Roper and Adam Dixon also got on the scoresheet.
There will be tougher battles to come.
Hockey
England are running riot now. It's 7-1 with a couple of minutes to go against Malaysia.
BOXING
Apologies, I called time on the day's boxing too early.
Scott Forest of Scotland is going hammer and tongs with David Nyika of New Zealand in the last 16 of the light heavyweight division.
The pick of the results from earlier today came in the flyweight tournament where Scotland's Reece McFadden, conqueror of Wales' Andrew Selby in the last round, beat Charlie Edwards of England.
Hockey
England 4-1 Malaysia
And then there was one.
In the only remaining action on day four of the Commonwealth Games, England lead Malaysia 4-1 thanks, in a large part, to a hat-trick from Ashley Jackson.
Jackson's successfully converted three penalty corners and an excellent finish from Adam Dixon, which survived an umpire's referral, have given England control with 15 minutes to go.
#bbcglasgow2014
Former England head coach Sir Clive Woodward: Sevens brilliant today - pace of SA awesome - no difference in 15 man game - wake up call for Team GB, currently we do not even have a team ?
Hockey
England look to be on course for their second straight win in Pool B as they lead 3-1 against Malaysia in the men's competition.
Two successful penalty corners from Ashley Jackson and an excellent finish from Adam Dixon, which survived an umpire's referral, give England control with less than 20 minutes to go.
Stewart Milligan: Great finish to the rugby 7s. Not sure what makes me happier, SA team winning or their hairstyles! #bbcglasgow2014 #dreadlocksgalore
New Zealand 12-17 South Africa
South Africa coach Neil Powell gathers his side round and gets them to take knee and bow their heads while he says a few words.
New Zealand counterpart Gordon Tietjens leads an immediate debrief with his own men.
Gold Medal
South Africa - Rugby sevens
South Africa gleefully hoof the ball into the stands and their players leap skywards.
New Zealand sink the other way, kneeling on the ground and trying to come to terms with being the first of their nation's sevens sides to return from a Commonwealth Games without gold.
Rugby Sevens
New Zealand 12-17 South Africa
The ball skids off the greasy Ibrox surface and forward off the hand of New Zealand's Akira Ioane.
South Africa only need to get the ball in a scrum, out of a scrum and out of play.
Rugby Sevens
New Zealand 12-17 South Africa
New Zealand have nipped a try back. Joe Webber dives over. The conversion is missed.
Just a minute to go. Nails down to the quick.
Rugby Sevens
New Zealand 7-17 South Africa
Is that the gold-medal winning try?
DJ Forbes gets a going-over in a tackle from Warren Whiteley, the ball spills loose and Cecil Afrika scoops up and scoots downfield.
New Zealand chase, but they can't catch him and the game might be up. Three minutes to go.
Rugby Sevens
Ben Dirs
BBC Sport at New Zealand v South Africa in the rugby sevens
We had a weapons-grade rendition of I Will Walk 500 Miles at half-time at Ibrox, loud enough to take your face off and singe all the hairs on your chest. I think South Africa might win this...