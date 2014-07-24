08:45 - Shooting: England's Amber Hill, who won the BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year award in 2013, competes in the women's skeet.
11:00 - Track cycling: World champion Joanna Rowsell will be the favourite for England in the women's individual pursuit, though Canada and Australia will be well represented and Scotland's Katie Archibald has a strong shot at a medal, as does Elinor Barker for Wales.
19:00 - Swimming: A chance to see Michael Jamieson try and make amends for his 200m defeat in the men's 100m breaststroke semi-finals.
Coverage starts from 09:00 on BBC One and BBC Three, while you can follow up to 15 live streams on the BBC Sport website.
Medal table
Medal table
You know that medal table at 22:21? Lies, pure lies.
The Wales rhythmic gymnastic silver medal has not made it's way through the system, that is what we are saying anyway.
This is the true state of affairs with all four of the home nations in the top 11. Lovely stuff.
Stuart in Glasgow: 10 medals on day one? Four Gold! All after an epic opening ceremony! Glasgow has been golden so far, proud to be from this city.
Badminton
Scotland sent out a powerful message with two convincing wins on the opening day of the team competition. The host nation opened proceedings at the Emirates Arena by thrashing the Seychelles 5-0 and then hammering Guernsey by the same scoreline.
Their dominant performance put them top of Group C alongside New Zealand, their next opponents on Friday, and on course for a place in the quarter-finals.
Men's singles player Kieran Merrilees was among their most impressive performers, playing in both matches and spending a total of 41 minutes on court in winning 2-0 twice.
"We wanted to come in strong and be ready for the tougher matches coming up," he said.
Medal table
So where does that leave the medal standings?
Well after a profitable day in the triathlon in Strathclyde Country Park England are clear at the top.
Scotland mined plenty of precious metal in the pool and are sitting pretty in third.
Wales led for much of the competition, but it is Canada who take gold in the team final. The Welsh have to settle for second with Malaysia taking bronze and England fourth.
Scotland finish in seventh with Lauren Brash wrapping up the competition with the final routine.
Hockey
England men's coach Bobby Crutchley after his side's 6-1 win over Trinidad and Tobago in their opening Group B match:
"We were a bit frustrated with the performance. There were good bits, but we were a bit slack with some of our passing and attacking play. Having said that I thought Trinidad and Tobago played well, they frustrated us and had a good game plan. There were certainly glimpses of some quality play for us across the 70 minutes and we will look to take that into the game against Malaysia on Sunday."
Rebecca Adlington
Four-time Olympic medallist and BBC Sport swimming expert
"Wow what an evening @HannahMiley89 @RossMurdoch_ @mj88live @SiobhanMOConnor @aimee_willmott & the rest of the teams - huge congratulations!"
Swimming
Steve Parry
BBC swimming expert & Olympic bronze medallist
"There's no shame in what Michael Jamieson has achieved tonight with his silver medal. I hope this doesn't set him back."
Squash
Reigning world champion Laura Massaro of England eased her way into the last 16 with an 11-2 11-4 11-1 win against Lynette Vai of Papua New Guinea.
Reigning Commonwealth and world champion Nick Matthew moved into the last 16 by beating Jamaica's Chris Binnie 11-4 11-8 11-4, while there was also a second win of the day for England's former world number one James Willstrop, who finished proceedings at Scotstoun Sports Campus with an efficient 11-6 11-5 11-4 win over Gibraltar's Anthony Brindle.
Live now
The sun dipped below the horizon about 20 minutes ago, but the action is still pumping out of Glasgow like bass out of warehouse rave.
200m breaststroke silver medallist Michael Jamieson: "The better man won on the day I guess. Ross Murdoch has been swimming world class times all season and he's a hell of talent. Breaststroke is about technique and stroke efficiency and you saw that from Ross, I don't know why mine wasn't there tonight. I couldn't have done any more in my preparation."
200m breaststroke gold medallist Ross Murdoch: "I always dreamt I could do something like that in front of home crowd. I really thought I could challenge to be on the podium and I'm pleased to have come out and done it. It's mind-blowing. I've got a few more swims so I've got to calm down. Michael Jamieson is a hero to me, and someone I looked up to after the Olympic Games."
Andrew: Unbelievable race from Ross Murdoch! He was so strong in the second half of that race, he just left Michael Jamieson trailing in his wake.
Gold Medal
Sukhen Dey (India) - men's 56kg weightlifting
In the men's 56kg weightlifting event, India's Sukhen Dey claims gold with a total weight of 248kg. Compatriot Ganesh Mali wins bronze and Zulhelmi Md Pisol of Malaysia silver.
The 25-year-old Dey claimed the silver medal in Delhi four years ago but went one better at the Clyde Auditorium after posting a 109kg lift in the snatch and then 139kg in the clean and jerk.
I'm not sure if this is deliberate Glasgow 2014 innovation, but it seems that at Tollgate that the winners' families get a fast-track ticket to poolside after the medal ceremony.
It means some lovely moments as the gold-medal wearer spys their folks and dives in for big hugs.
I'm a fan.
Mark Foster
BBC Sport swimming expert & ex-CWG champion
"Unreal swim @RossMurdoch and amazing atmosphere in the pool. Well done Scotland."
Medal Ceremony
Men's 200m breaststroke
Ross Murdoch takes a good long look at the golden gong hung around his neck. I'm still not sure that he believes that he is on the top step of the podium.
The national anthem might be where he starts to realise. The crowd bellow Flower of Scotland, but the victor can't accompany them to the end. Murdoch is soon in tears and it is hard to sing when your bottom lip is juddering with emotion.
Judo
Aimee Lewis
BBC Sport in Glasgow
The Renicks sisters looked frazzled and slightly taken aback by the attention they've received after their double gold success.
"It's not sunk in for me because we've not had time to share it together," says Louise, winner of the -52kg final after her opponent was disqualified.
Her younger sister Kimberley has had more time to gather her thoughts, winning the -48kg weight category an hour or so before her sister. "I had to quickly go to anti-doping so I had to watch her on TV. I ran down and the first time I saw her someone's trying to take a photo of us."
Kimberley then teases her sister for conducting the crowd during part of the national anthem. "I saw her medal ceremony," she says. "I saw her getting the crowd involved. She took my showboating today - and people say I'm the poser!"
Swimming
Ian Thorpe
Five-time Olympic gold medallist & BBC swimming analyst
"It's important for the home nation to do well in the pool and Hannah Miley set the tone for Scotland. It will give the place a whole lift and Ross Murdoch has followed that up with a shock win. Michael Jamieson will be surprised as well, he's a guy who doesn't train to finish second. He looked shattered after."
Gymnastics
Team Wales on Twitter: Canada have gone into the gold medal position in the women's team rhythmic gymnastic final. Team Wales still in silver #GoWales.
Can Wales regain the lead? You can watch the climax of the team competition on the live coverage tab at the top of this page. A Canadian lady is currently flicking and furling a ribbon and it really is quite incredible, lobbing it up with her toes and catching is a flip and forward roll later.
Steph Brawn: Feeling sorry for Jamieson here though, looks terribly disappointed. Commiserations.
Sams Rolo: Congrats to Ross Murdoch! A brilliant performance from a worthy underdog.
Lee Savery: Imagine being the poster boy of the Games but you lose your final and the British record. Ouch.
Silver Medal
The England team of Fran Halsall, Amy Smith and Siobhan Marie O'Connor and Becki Turner finishes second in a new British record time of 3:35.72.
But for tonight it is goodbye from the Wales rhythmic gymnastic team and goodbye from me.
Well done everybody, I make that a day well spent.
Jonathan Jurejko will be back from 08:00 BST to take you through Day Two. Join him.
Best of Radio 5 live
BBC Radio 5 live
"Mindblowing" - Scotland's Ross Murdoch reacts to his gold medal in 200 breaststroke
Mother of England's judo gold medallist Ashley McKenzie says her son was "so determined" to succeed after serious health problems when he was young
Tears of joy from triathlete Vicky Holland after winning bronze.
More clips on Radio 5 live's In Short section.
Track cyclist Jess Varnish on Twitter: "Bronze medal selfie with two of my favourite people."
Swimming
Scotland's Ross Murdoch stunned Glasgow 2014 poster-boy Michael Jamieson by claiming 200m breaststroke gold.
His win came after fellow Scot Hannah Miley overhauled England's Aimee Willmott in the 400m medley.
Sir Chris Hoy
Six-time Olympic champion and BBC Sport cycling expert
"Thanks to Rebecca Cobb aged 7 for this drawing of the velodrome that she did for me today, love the detail!"
Track Cycling
Sir Bradley Wiggins' only Commonwealth Games event ended in silver rather than gold as the England team pursuit squad were well beaten by an impressive Australian quartet.
Later, Wiggins said he would not ride the Tour de France again after telling the BBC that road racing is "cut-throat" with "no kind of loyalty".
England trio Jason Kenny, Philip Hindes and Kian Emadi were beaten by New Zealand in the team sprint final, while Australian Anna Mears romped to 500m time-trial gold,
Danny Singham: Medal table looking fairly solid for England after day one-good job to the athletes!
Wendy Andre: Brilliant first day: England supreme in Triathlon and top of medal table.
Matt Tye: Didn't think I'd be this into the Commonwealth Games but it's been brilliant! And England racking up medals too.
Judo
Over on the mat sisters Kimberley and Louise Renicks won Scotland's first gold medals of the Commonwealth Games with thrilling judo victories before a raucous home crowd.
There was also success for England with Ashley McKenzie, Colin Oates and Nekoda Davis winning gold.
Scotland rugby sevens player Sean Lamont on Twitter: "A wee team photo at Ibrox ahead of the weekend."
Triathlon
It was a golden day at Strathclyde Country Park for England as Jodie Stimpson took gold in the women's race before Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee brought home the men's title.
Alistair's younger brother Jonathan took silver with compatriot Vicky Holland in third in the woman's race.
Sir Chris Hoy
Six-time Olympic champion and BBC Sport cycling expert
"Not a bad day's work for the Renicks Family! Congratulations @Kimi48Renicks @judolouise5"
Athletics
The day began with the disappointing news that double Olympic champion Mo Farah had withdrawn from the Games to recover from a recent illness.
"I really wanted to add the Commonwealth titles to my Olympic and World Championships, but the event is coming a few weeks too soon for me," he said.
"My body is telling me it's not ready to race yet."
Table tennis
With New Zealand have mopped up Canada in the men's hockey - leaving Scotland's Gavin Rumgay's attempt to battle back from two games adrift against Canada in the men's team table tennis as the last action of the day.
You can tune into that via the live coverage tab at the top of this page while we take a quick recap of the best of the day's action on day one of the 20th Commonwealth Games.
Stuart in Glasgow: 10 medals on day one? Four Gold! All after an epic opening ceremony! Glasgow has been golden so far, proud to be from this city.
Badminton
Scotland sent out a powerful message with two convincing wins on the opening day of the team competition. The host nation opened proceedings at the Emirates Arena by thrashing the Seychelles 5-0 and then hammering Guernsey by the same scoreline.
Their dominant performance put them top of Group C alongside New Zealand, their next opponents on Friday, and on course for a place in the quarter-finals.
Men's singles player Kieran Merrilees was among their most impressive performers, playing in both matches and spending a total of 41 minutes on court in winning 2-0 twice.
"We wanted to come in strong and be ready for the tougher matches coming up," he said.
England triathlon bronze medallist Vicky Holland on Twitter: "Today had been a chuffing good day. Seems only right to finish it with a selfie!#bronze #cloud9"
Gold Medal
Canada - team rhythmic gymnastics
Wales led for much of the competition, but it is Canada who take gold in the team final. The Welsh have to settle for second with Malaysia taking bronze and England fourth.
Scotland finish in seventh with Lauren Brash wrapping up the competition with the final routine.
Hockey
England men's coach Bobby Crutchley after his side's 6-1 win over Trinidad and Tobago in their opening Group B match:
"We were a bit frustrated with the performance. There were good bits, but we were a bit slack with some of our passing and attacking play. Having said that I thought Trinidad and Tobago played well, they frustrated us and had a good game plan. There were certainly glimpses of some quality play for us across the 70 minutes and we will look to take that into the game against Malaysia on Sunday."
Rebecca Adlington
Four-time Olympic medallist and BBC Sport swimming expert
"Wow what an evening @HannahMiley89 @RossMurdoch_ @mj88live @SiobhanMOConnor @aimee_willmott & the rest of the teams - huge congratulations!"
Swimming
Steve Parry
BBC swimming expert & Olympic bronze medallist
"There's no shame in what Michael Jamieson has achieved tonight with his silver medal. I hope this doesn't set him back."
Squash
Reigning world champion Laura Massaro of England eased her way into the last 16 with an 11-2 11-4 11-1 win against Lynette Vai of Papua New Guinea.
Reigning Commonwealth and world champion Nick Matthew moved into the last 16 by beating Jamaica's Chris Binnie 11-4 11-8 11-4, while there was also a second win of the day for England's former world number one James Willstrop, who finished proceedings at Scotstoun Sports Campus with an efficient 11-6 11-5 11-4 win over Gibraltar's Anthony Brindle.
The sun dipped below the horizon about 20 minutes ago, but the action is still pumping out of Glasgow like bass out of warehouse rave.
England gymnast Max Whitlock on Twitter: "Haircut done #SpotOn. Training finished today. Looking forward to going into the village."
Track Cycling
Meanwhile over on BBC One, Sir Bradley Wiggins has been mulling over about how he sees the rest of his career.
"The road is quite cut-throat really," said the 2012 Tour de France champion.
"That is fantastic for success, but I'm not sure how enjoyable it is."
He gives the distinct impression of a man who is done with politics and horse-trading of Grand Tours.
Full story up on the site soon.
Swimming
BBC Radio 5 live
200m breaststroke silver medallist Michael Jamieson: "The better man won on the day I guess. Ross Murdoch has been swimming world class times all season and he's a hell of talent. Breaststroke is about technique and stroke efficiency and you saw that from Ross, I don't know why mine wasn't there tonight. I couldn't have done any more in my preparation."
Swimming
BBC Radio 5 live
200m breaststroke gold medallist Ross Murdoch: "I always dreamt I could do something like that in front of home crowd. I really thought I could challenge to be on the podium and I'm pleased to have come out and done it. It's mind-blowing. I've got a few more swims so I've got to calm down. Michael Jamieson is a hero to me, and someone I looked up to after the Olympic Games."
Andrew: Unbelievable race from Ross Murdoch! He was so strong in the second half of that race, he just left Michael Jamieson trailing in his wake.
Gold Medal
Sukhen Dey (India) - men's 56kg weightlifting
In the men's 56kg weightlifting event, India's Sukhen Dey claims gold with a total weight of 248kg. Compatriot Ganesh Mali wins bronze and Zulhelmi Md Pisol of Malaysia silver.
The 25-year-old Dey claimed the silver medal in Delhi four years ago but went one better at the Clyde Auditorium after posting a 109kg lift in the snatch and then 139kg in the clean and jerk.
I'm not sure if this is deliberate Glasgow 2014 innovation, but it seems that at Tollgate that the winners' families get a fast-track ticket to poolside after the medal ceremony.
It means some lovely moments as the gold-medal wearer spys their folks and dives in for big hugs.
I'm a fan.
Mark Foster
BBC Sport swimming expert & ex-CWG champion
"Unreal swim @RossMurdoch and amazing atmosphere in the pool. Well done Scotland."
Medal Ceremony
Men's 200m breaststroke
Ross Murdoch takes a good long look at the golden gong hung around his neck. I'm still not sure that he believes that he is on the top step of the podium.
The national anthem might be where he starts to realise. The crowd bellow Flower of Scotland, but the victor can't accompany them to the end. Murdoch is soon in tears and it is hard to sing when your bottom lip is juddering with emotion.
Judo
Aimee Lewis
BBC Sport in Glasgow
The Renicks sisters looked frazzled and slightly taken aback by the attention they've received after their double gold success.
"It's not sunk in for me because we've not had time to share it together," says Louise, winner of the -52kg final after her opponent was disqualified.
Her younger sister Kimberley has had more time to gather her thoughts, winning the -48kg weight category an hour or so before her sister. "I had to quickly go to anti-doping so I had to watch her on TV. I ran down and the first time I saw her someone's trying to take a photo of us."
Kimberley then teases her sister for conducting the crowd during part of the national anthem. "I saw her medal ceremony," she says. "I saw her getting the crowd involved. She took my showboating today - and people say I'm the poser!"
Swimming
Ian Thorpe
Five-time Olympic gold medallist & BBC swimming analyst
"It's important for the home nation to do well in the pool and Hannah Miley set the tone for Scotland. It will give the place a whole lift and Ross Murdoch has followed that up with a shock win. Michael Jamieson will be surprised as well, he's a guy who doesn't train to finish second. He looked shattered after."
Gymnastics
Team Wales on Twitter: Canada have gone into the gold medal position in the women's team rhythmic gymnastic final. Team Wales still in silver #GoWales.
Can Wales regain the lead? You can watch the climax of the team competition on the live coverage tab at the top of this page. A Canadian lady is currently flicking and furling a ribbon and it really is quite incredible, lobbing it up with her toes and catching is a flip and forward roll later.
Steph Brawn: Feeling sorry for Jamieson here though, looks terribly disappointed. Commiserations.
Sams Rolo: Congrats to Ross Murdoch! A brilliant performance from a worthy underdog.
Lee Savery: Imagine being the poster boy of the Games but you lose your final and the British record. Ouch.
Silver Medal
The England team of Fran Halsall, Amy Smith and Siobhan Marie O'Connor and Becki Turner finishes second in a new British record time of 3:35.72.
Swimming
Nick Hope
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"Michael Jamieson goes over to congratulate Ross Murdoch, but he looks distraught after finishing second to his fellow Scot. He's dreamt of this being his night for seven years."