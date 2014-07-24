08:45 - Shooting: England's Amber Hill, who won the BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year award in 2013, competes in the women's skeet.
11:00 - Track cycling: World champion Joanna Rowsell will be the favourite for England in the women's individual pursuit, though Canada and Australia will be well represented and Scotland's Katie Archibald has a strong shot at a medal, as does Elinor Barker for Wales.
19:00 - Swimming: A chance to see Michael Jamieson try and make amends for his 200m defeat in the men's 100m breaststroke semi-finals.
Coverage starts from 09:00 on BBC One and BBC Three, while you can follow up to 15 live streams on the BBC Sport website.
You can tune into that via the live coverage tab at the top of this page while we take a quick recap of the best of the day's action on day one of the 20th Commonwealth Games.
Medal table
You know that medal table at 22:21? Lies, pure lies.
The Wales rhythmic gymnastic silver medal has not made it's way through the system, that is what we are saying anyway.
This is the true state of affairs with all four of the home nations in the top 11. Lovely stuff.
Get involved
Text us on 81111
Stuart in Glasgow: 10 medals on day one? Four Gold! All after an epic opening ceremony! Glasgow has been golden so far, proud to be from this city.
Badminton
Scotland sent out a powerful message with two convincing wins on the opening day of the team competition. The host nation opened proceedings at the Emirates Arena by thrashing the Seychelles 5-0 and then hammering Guernsey by the same scoreline.
Their dominant performance put them top of Group C alongside New Zealand, their next opponents on Friday, and on course for a place in the quarter-finals.
Men's singles player Kieran Merrilees was among their most impressive performers, playing in both matches and spending a total of 41 minutes on court in winning 2-0 twice.
"We wanted to come in strong and be ready for the tougher matches coming up," he said.
Medal table
So where does that leave the medal standings?
Well after a profitable day in the triathlon in Strathclyde Country Park England are clear at the top.
Scotland mined plenty of precious metal in the pool and are sitting pretty in third.
Live Reporting
By Jonathan Jurejko and Mike Henson
Get Involved
But for tonight it is goodbye from the Wales rhythmic gymnastic team and goodbye from me.
Well done everybody, I make that a day well spent.
Jonathan Jurejko will be back from 08:00 BST to take you through Day Two. Join him.
Best of Radio 5 live
BBC Radio 5 live
"Mindblowing" - Scotland's Ross Murdoch reacts to his gold medal in 200 breaststroke
Mother of England's judo gold medallist Ashley McKenzie says her son was "so determined" to succeed after serious health problems when he was young
Tears of joy from triathlete Vicky Holland after winning bronze.
More clips on Radio 5 live's In Short section.
#bbcglasgow2014
Track cyclist Jess Varnish on Twitter: "Bronze medal selfie with two of my favourite people."
Friday's highlights
What to look forward tomorrow then?
08:45 - Shooting: England's Amber Hill, who won the BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year award in 2013, competes in the women's skeet.
11:00 - Track cycling: World champion Joanna Rowsell will be the favourite for England in the women's individual pursuit, though Canada and Australia will be well represented and Scotland's Katie Archibald has a strong shot at a medal, as does Elinor Barker for Wales.
19:00 - Swimming: A chance to see Michael Jamieson try and make amends for his 200m defeat in the men's 100m breaststroke semi-finals.
Coverage starts from 09:00 on BBC One and BBC Three, while you can follow up to 15 live streams on the BBC Sport website.
Swimming
Scotland's Ross Murdoch stunned Glasgow 2014 poster-boy Michael Jamieson by claiming 200m breaststroke gold.
His win came after fellow Scot Hannah Miley overhauled England's Aimee Willmott in the 400m medley.
#bbcglasgow2014
Sir Chris Hoy
Six-time Olympic champion and BBC Sport cycling expert
"Thanks to Rebecca Cobb aged 7 for this drawing of the velodrome that she did for me today, love the detail!"
Track Cycling
Sir Bradley Wiggins' only Commonwealth Games event ended in silver rather than gold as the England team pursuit squad were well beaten by an impressive Australian quartet.
Later, Wiggins said he would not ride the Tour de France again after telling the BBC that road racing is "cut-throat" with "no kind of loyalty".
England trio Jason Kenny, Philip Hindes and Kian Emadi were beaten by New Zealand in the team sprint final, while Australian Anna Mears romped to 500m time-trial gold,
Get involved
#bbcglasgow2014
Danny Singham: Medal table looking fairly solid for England after day one-good job to the athletes!
Wendy Andre: Brilliant first day: England supreme in Triathlon and top of medal table.
Matt Tye: Didn't think I'd be this into the Commonwealth Games but it's been brilliant! And England racking up medals too.
Judo
Over on the mat sisters Kimberley and Louise Renicks won Scotland's first gold medals of the Commonwealth Games with thrilling judo victories before a raucous home crowd.
There was also success for England with Ashley McKenzie, Colin Oates and Nekoda Davis winning gold.
#bbcglasgow2014
Scotland rugby sevens player Sean Lamont on Twitter: "A wee team photo at Ibrox ahead of the weekend."
Triathlon
It was a golden day at Strathclyde Country Park for England as Jodie Stimpson took gold in the women's race before Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee brought home the men's title.
Alistair's younger brother Jonathan took silver with compatriot Vicky Holland in third in the woman's race.
#bbcglasgow2014
Sir Chris Hoy
Six-time Olympic champion and BBC Sport cycling expert
"Not a bad day's work for the Renicks Family! Congratulations @Kimi48Renicks @judolouise5"
Athletics
The day began with the disappointing news that double Olympic champion Mo Farah had withdrawn from the Games to recover from a recent illness.
"I really wanted to add the Commonwealth titles to my Olympic and World Championships, but the event is coming a few weeks too soon for me," he said.
"My body is telling me it's not ready to race yet."
Table tennis
With New Zealand have mopped up Canada in the men's hockey - leaving Scotland's Gavin Rumgay's attempt to battle back from two games adrift against Canada in the men's team table tennis as the last action of the day.
You can tune into that via the live coverage tab at the top of this page while we take a quick recap of the best of the day's action on day one of the 20th Commonwealth Games.
Medal table
You know that medal table at 22:21? Lies, pure lies.
The Wales rhythmic gymnastic silver medal has not made it's way through the system, that is what we are saying anyway.
This is the true state of affairs with all four of the home nations in the top 11. Lovely stuff.
Get involved
Text us on 81111
Stuart in Glasgow: 10 medals on day one? Four Gold! All after an epic opening ceremony! Glasgow has been golden so far, proud to be from this city.
Badminton
Scotland sent out a powerful message with two convincing wins on the opening day of the team competition. The host nation opened proceedings at the Emirates Arena by thrashing the Seychelles 5-0 and then hammering Guernsey by the same scoreline.
Their dominant performance put them top of Group C alongside New Zealand, their next opponents on Friday, and on course for a place in the quarter-finals.
Men's singles player Kieran Merrilees was among their most impressive performers, playing in both matches and spending a total of 41 minutes on court in winning 2-0 twice.
"We wanted to come in strong and be ready for the tougher matches coming up," he said.
Medal table
So where does that leave the medal standings?
Well after a profitable day in the triathlon in Strathclyde Country Park England are clear at the top.
Scotland mined plenty of precious metal in the pool and are sitting pretty in third.
#bbcglasgow2014
England triathlon bronze medallist Vicky Holland on Twitter: "Today had been a chuffing good day. Seems only right to finish it with a selfie!#bronze #cloud9"
Gold Medal
Canada - team rhythmic gymnastics
Wales led for much of the competition, but it is Canada who take gold in the team final. The Welsh have to settle for second with Malaysia taking bronze and England fourth.
Scotland finish in seventh with Lauren Brash wrapping up the competition with the final routine.