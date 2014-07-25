That seems a perfect way to end our live text commentary on day two of the Commonwealth Games. I will just point you in the direction of Tonight at the Games on BBC One now with Clare Balding and Mark Chapman as they review today's action.
We will be back with the live text commentary at 08:00 BST on Saturday with all the action, news and reaction. Thank you for joining us and we look forward to your company again tomorrow. Bye for now.
Scotland have just beaten New Zealand 5-0 in the mixed team event Group C, with star duo Imogen Bankier and Kirsty Gilmour (pictured) completing a 21-4 21-11 win in just 21 minutes to clinch the whitewash in front of a loud crowd. They are through to the quarter-finals.
Coming up on Saturday (part two)
And don't forget these events that will see medals won on Saturday.
Shooting (men's skeet and 10m air pistol, women's 10m air rifle and 25m pistol, Queen's prize pairs)
Swimming (men's 100m breast, 200m fly and Para-sport 200m S14 free, women's 50m free, 100m back, 200m breast and 4x200m free relay)
Track cyclist Andy Tennant: "Chilling with Jason Kenny and Philip Hindes. The midges are attacking us. Never thought I would be sat outside in Glasgow!"
Squash
Men's singles
Squash
Men's singles
As mentioned, England's James Willstrop is in action in the last 16 of the men's singles. He is on course for a place in the quarter-finals as he took the first game 11-5 against New Zealand's Martin Knight and holds an 8-4 lead in the second.
Sharron Davies
BBC Sport swimming expert & 1978 CWG champion
"One for the 2014 album - been a bumper year Siobhan-Marie O'Connor."
Play continues
The action may be finished for the day in the pool, but there is still play going ahead in the badminton and squash events.
Watch squash here or on the Red Button, with England's former world number one James Willstrop in action.
Imogen Barham: England and Scotland had a great night in the swimming. Lots of medals being won.
Janet M: Glasgow is proving to be a superb initiative and training incentive for Britain as a whole for Rio in 2016.
Gary Corbett: Great to see home nations performing in the pool. A nice platform to build on following London 2012. Next, the big guns.
Best clips so far
If you happen to have missed the best action from today, then allow us to bring you up to date with a little collection of the best clips.
Ben Proud, 19, wins the 50m butterfly final to help England to their first swimming gold at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games. Watch the clip here.
New Zealander Sam Webster pips England's Jason Kenny to gold in the men's sprint in the deciding race of their final. Watch the clip here.
Northern Ireland's Steven Donnelly knocks out Pakistan's Hasan Asif within the opening 30 seconds of their men's welterweight match at Glasgow 2014. Watch the clip here.
Swimming
Men's 4 x 100m freestyle
Adrian Moorhouse
Olympic gold medallist and BBC swimming expert
"That was impressive from the Australians. The rest of the field couldn't live with them. I was impressed with how long South Africa managed to hang in there and give the Aussies a run for their money. A brilliant anchor leg from Cameron McEvoy."
Gold Medal
Australia - Men's 4 x 100m freestyle relay
Australia end the day in winning style as they take gold in the men's 4 x 100m freestyle relay. South Africa come second, while Ben Proud wins his second medal of the evening as England claim the bronze, finishing ahead of hosts Scotland.
Sir Chris Hoy
Six-time Olympic champion and BBC Sport cycling expert
"Needed to be suited and booted to give out medals today. Forgot cufflinks. Here's the solution. Pretty snazzy huh?"
The safety pin is never a good look, Chris.
Swimming
Men's 4 x 100m freestyle
Now comes the last swimming event of the day. Ben Proud, a gold medallist earlier today, is in England's quartet in the men's 4 x 100m freestyle relay.
Swimming
Men's 100m backstroke
England's Chris Walker-Hebborn and Liam Tancock take the cheers of the crowd, their coaches and team-mates as they walk around the pool with medals round their necks. Walker-Hebborn has a gold and Tancock has a bronze.
Dimitris Minasidis of Cyprus has won Commonwealth gold in the men's 62kg weightlifting in the Clyde Auditorium.
The 25-year-old lifted a total of 276kg to beat Sri Lankan Sudesh Peiris, who took silver and Vaipava Ioane of Samoa, who claimed the bronze. Wales' Gareth Evans (pictured) was fifth with a personal best of 268kg.
Swimming
Men's 100m backstroke
Karen Pickering
BBC Sport aquatic sports expert & ex-CWG champion
"Chris Walker-Hebborn was a bit of a temperamental kid I remember.
"He'd often throw his goggles down when he was angry and stuff like that. His talent was never in doubt, though, and it's great to see him on the podium collecting a gold medal."
Swimming
Rebecca Adlington
Four-time Olympic medallist and BBC Sport swimming expert
"It's been a better night for the home nations than anyone expected. Scotland have done well but it's great to get a couple of medals for England too.
"I think there is a lot to be encouraged about with British swimming after London 2012 and the World Championships where we struggled overall. It's nice to see the swimmers up there on the podium ahead of Rio and with so many new faces coming through."
Swimming
Women's 100m butterfly
England's Siobhan-Marie O'Connor after winning a silver medal in the women's 100m butterfly: "It's gutting to come second by such a small margin. I knew it was going to be a close race, but I'm really happy with a silver."
England's Chris Walker-Hebborn tells BBC Sport after his 100m backstroke gold medal: "I'm over the moon and speechless. I had a few things up my sleeve this evening and I was pumped. It helps when you see your squad doing so well and I'm buzzing."
Gold Medal
Katerine Savard (Canada) - women's 100m butterfly swimming
It was so nearly two gold medals for England in 10 minutes in the pool. Siobhan O'Connor led at the halfway point of the women's 100m butterfly, but is pipped just metres from the wall as Canada's Katerine Savard comes through to take the victory by five one-hundredths.
O'Connor now has three silvers from the 2014 Commonwealth Games. Double gold medallist Emma McKeon of Australia has to settle for a bronze this time.
Badminton
Mixed teams
The Emirates Arena is currently hosting Scotland v New Zealand in Group C of the mixed teams group play badminton. You can watch that online or via the red button.
Earlier today, England beat Jersey 5-0, Northern Ireland secured a 4-1 win over Mauritius and Wales lost 4-1 to Canada.
Swimming
Men's 100m backstroke
Adrian Moorhouse
Olympic gold medallist and BBC swimming expert
"It's great that Chris Walker-Hebborn has fulfilled his talent. He showed great promise as a junior, and it's taken him a while to convert to the seniors but here he is, top of the podium."
Swimming
Women's 100m butterfly (21:09 BST)
Swimming
Women's 100m butterfly final
Teenager Siobhan O'Connor, from Bath, Somerset, has already claimed two silver medals in Glasgow - in the 200m freestyle and 4 x 100m freestyle relay - and will be hoping it is third time lucky in tonight's 100m butterfly final.
O'Connor, 18, was one of the nominees for the 2012 BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year Award.
Swimming
Women's 100m butterfly
Australian swimmer Emma McKeon is aiming for her third gold at Glasgow 2014.
The 20-year-old won the women's 200m freestyle, was in the 4x100m freestyle gold-medal winning quartet and is in the 100m butterfly final. Her brother David, 21, has also won a silver in the men's 400m freestyle.
Gold Medal
Chris Walker-Hebborn (England) - 100m backstroke swimming
Make that two gold medals for England. Chris Walker-Hebborn smashes the Commonwealth Games record to take the victory in the 100m backstroke. We mentioned Liam Tancock earlier, and he now has eight Commonwealth Games medals. He finishes tied third.
Australia's Mitch Larkin wins silver, while countryman Josh Beaver gets a share of bronze.
Swimming
Men's 100m backstroke final
Our next action is the men's 100m backstroke final. Australia have won half of the gold medals available in the pool so far, with five successes in 10 races. They have won a total of 12 medals at the Tollcross Swimming Centre, including four silvers and three bronze medals.
Scotland have won five medals, including three golds, while Ben Proud's victory in the 50m butterfly is England's only success so far.
Boxing
Neil Johnston
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"Take that! Northern Ireland's Steven Donnelly requires just 37 seconds to see off Pakistan's Hasan Asif in their welterweight (69 kg) bout.
"What a mismatch. Donnelly has his opponent on his back on the canvas in the opening 15 seconds and the referee stops the contest after Asif is caught again.
"It's fair to say it's been a decent day for Northern Ireland in the ring after Michael Conlan fought on with a nasty cut to beat Nauru's Mathew Martin and advance in the men's bantamweight (56kg)."
Hockey
Trinidad and Tobago were beaten 16-0 by South Africa in the women's hockey yesterday. They have done better today... just. They conceded just 14 goals as they fell to another defeat to New Zealand. Ouch.
England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have all been in action in the netball. England recorded a huge 65-25 win over Wales in Pool B, while Scotland were 58-30 winners against Saint Lucia in Pool A. Northern Ireland have just finished their Pool A match with Jamaica and fell to a 65-34 defeat.
England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have all been in action in the netball. England recorded a huge 65-25 win over Wales in Pool B, while Scotland were 58-30 winners against Saint Lucia in Pool A. Northern Ireland have just finished their Pool A match with Jamaica and fell to a 65-34 defeat.