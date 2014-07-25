That seems a perfect way to end our live text commentary on day two of the Commonwealth Games. I will just point you in the direction of Tonight at the Games on BBC One now with Clare Balding and Mark Chapman as they review today's action.

We will be back with the live text commentary at 08:00 BST on Saturday with all the action, news and reaction. Thank you for joining us and we look forward to your company again tomorrow. Bye for now.