That seems a perfect way to end our live text commentary on day two of the Commonwealth Games. I will just point you in the direction of Tonight at the Games on BBC One now with Clare Balding and Mark Chapman as they review today's action.
We will be back with the live text commentary at 08:00 BST on Saturday with all the action, news and reaction. Thank you for joining us and we look forward to your company again tomorrow. Bye for now.
Scotland have just beaten New Zealand 5-0 in the mixed team event Group C, with star duo Imogen Bankier and Kirsty Gilmour (pictured) completing a 21-4 21-11 win in just 21 minutes to clinch the whitewash in front of a loud crowd. They are through to the quarter-finals.
Coming up on Saturday (part two)
And don't forget these events that will see medals won on Saturday.
Shooting (men's skeet and 10m air pistol, women's 10m air rifle and 25m pistol, Queen's prize pairs)
Swimming (men's 100m breast, 200m fly and Para-sport 200m S14 free, women's 50m free, 100m back, 200m breast and 4x200m free relay)
Track cyclist Andy Tennant: "Chilling with Jason Kenny and Philip Hindes. The midges are attacking us. Never thought I would be sat outside in Glasgow!"
Squash
Men's singles
Squash
Men's singles
As mentioned, England's James Willstrop is in action in the last 16 of the men's singles. He is on course for a place in the quarter-finals as he took the first game 11-5 against New Zealand's Martin Knight and holds an 8-4 lead in the second.
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Sharron Davies
BBC Sport swimming expert & 1978 CWG champion
"One for the 2014 album - been a bumper year Siobhan-Marie O'Connor."
Play continues
The action may be finished for the day in the pool, but there is still play going ahead in the badminton and squash events.
Watch squash here or on the Red Button, with England's former world number one James Willstrop in action.
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Imogen Barham: England and Scotland had a great night in the swimming. Lots of medals being won.
Janet M: Glasgow is proving to be a superb initiative and training incentive for Britain as a whole for Rio in 2016.
Gary Corbett: Great to see home nations performing in the pool. A nice platform to build on following London 2012. Next, the big guns.
Get involved
#bbcglasgow2014
What have been your highlights of day two? Let us know on Twitter, using the hashtag #bbcglasgow 2014 and we will publish the best messages.
Best clips so far
If you happen to have missed the best action from today, then allow us to bring you up to date with a little collection of the best clips.
Ben Proud, 19, wins the 50m butterfly final to help England to their first swimming gold at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games. Watch the clip here.
New Zealander Sam Webster pips England's Jason Kenny to gold in the men's sprint in the deciding race of their final. Watch the clip here.
Northern Ireland's Steven Donnelly knocks out Pakistan's Hasan Asif within the opening 30 seconds of their men's welterweight match at Glasgow 2014. Watch the clip here.
Swimming
Men's 4 x 100m freestyle
Adrian Moorhouse
Olympic gold medallist and BBC swimming expert
"That was impressive from the Australians. The rest of the field couldn't live with them. I was impressed with how long South Africa managed to hang in there and give the Aussies a run for their money. A brilliant anchor leg from Cameron McEvoy."
Gold Medal
Australia - Men's 4 x 100m freestyle relay
Australia end the day in winning style as they take gold in the men's 4 x 100m freestyle relay. South Africa come second, while Ben Proud wins his second medal of the evening as England claim the bronze, finishing ahead of hosts Scotland.
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Sir Chris Hoy
Six-time Olympic champion and BBC Sport cycling expert
"Needed to be suited and booted to give out medals today. Forgot cufflinks. Here's the solution. Pretty snazzy huh?"
Live Reporting
By Jonathan Jurejko and Michael Emons
Get Involved
Goodbye
That seems a perfect way to end our live text commentary on day two of the Commonwealth Games. I will just point you in the direction of Tonight at the Games on BBC One now with Clare Balding and Mark Chapman as they review today's action.
We will be back with the live text commentary at 08:00 BST on Saturday with all the action, news and reaction. Thank you for joining us and we look forward to your company again tomorrow. Bye for now.
Track cycling
Women's 3,000m individual pursuit
Gold medal winning cyclist Joanna Rowsell on Instagram: So, so, so happy to get the gold tonight in the Individual Pursuit!
Badminton
Scotland have just beaten New Zealand 5-0 in the mixed team event Group C, with star duo Imogen Bankier and Kirsty Gilmour (pictured) completing a 21-4 21-11 win in just 21 minutes to clinch the whitewash in front of a loud crowd. They are through to the quarter-finals.
Coming up on Saturday (part two)
And don't forget these events that will see medals won on Saturday.
Shooting (men's skeet and 10m air pistol, women's 10m air rifle and 25m pistol, Queen's prize pairs)
Swimming (men's 100m breast, 200m fly and Para-sport 200m S14 free, women's 50m free, 100m back, 200m breast and 4x200m free relay)
Triathlon (team relay)
Weightlifting (women's 58kg, men's 69kg).
Coming up on Saturday
Sports: Badminton, boxing, cycling (track), gymnastics (rhythmic), hockey, judo, lawn bowls, netball, rugby sevens, shooting, squash, swimming, triathlon, table tennis and weightlifting.
Gold medals won: 29
Medals won in ... cycling - track (men's 1,000m time trial, points race and Para-sport sprint B tandem, women's scratch race),
Gymnastics (rhythmic apparatus finals)
Judo (men's -90kg, -100kg and +100kg, women's -78kg and +78kg)
Lawn Bowls (Para-sport mixed pairs B2/B3)
Get involved
#bbcglasgow2014
Mitch Mansfield: Amid Scottish joy in the pool, have to feel for Michael Jamieson; as though everyone's having a great time at his party except him.
Squash
Men's singles
England's James Willstrop completes a convincing 3-0 victory against New Zealand's Martin Knight to move into the quarter-finals of the men's singles.
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Athletes on Twitter
England 100m sprinter Ashleigh Nelson: "I just got chased by a fox in the village!"
Today's best clips
If you have missed any of today's action then here is a list of the best clips from day two.
JUDO - Scotland's Sarah Clark wins the -63kg final as she makes opponent Helene Wezeu Dombeu of Cameroon submit.
SWIMMING - Ben Proud, 19, wins the 50m butterfly final to help England to their first swimming gold at Glasgow 2014.
BOXING - Northern Ireland's Steven Donnelly knocks out Pakistan's Hasan Asif within 30 seconds.
SHOOTING - Welsh shooter Elena Allen has to settle for a Commonwealth Games silver medal in the women's skeet.
CYCLING - England's Joanna Rowsell beats Australian Annette Edmondson to win the women's 3,000m individual pursuit.
GYMNASTICS - Wales' Francesca Jones takes the silver medal in the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around final.
NETBALL - Scotland make a winning start to their first Commonwealth Games netball campaign.
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Athletes on Twitter
Track cyclist Andy Tennant: "Chilling with Jason Kenny and Philip Hindes. The midges are attacking us. Never thought I would be sat outside in Glasgow!"
Squash
Men's singles
Squash
Men's singles
As mentioned, England's James Willstrop is in action in the last 16 of the men's singles. He is on course for a place in the quarter-finals as he took the first game 11-5 against New Zealand's Martin Knight and holds an 8-4 lead in the second.
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Sharron Davies
BBC Sport swimming expert & 1978 CWG champion
"One for the 2014 album - been a bumper year Siobhan-Marie O'Connor."
Play continues
The action may be finished for the day in the pool, but there is still play going ahead in the badminton and squash events.
Watch badminton here - Scotland v New Zealand.
Watch squash here or on the Red Button, with England's former world number one James Willstrop in action.
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Imogen Barham: England and Scotland had a great night in the swimming. Lots of medals being won.
Janet M: Glasgow is proving to be a superb initiative and training incentive for Britain as a whole for Rio in 2016.
Gary Corbett: Great to see home nations performing in the pool. A nice platform to build on following London 2012. Next, the big guns.
Get involved
#bbcglasgow2014
What have been your highlights of day two? Let us know on Twitter, using the hashtag #bbcglasgow 2014 and we will publish the best messages.
Best clips so far
If you happen to have missed the best action from today, then allow us to bring you up to date with a little collection of the best clips.
Ben Proud, 19, wins the 50m butterfly final to help England to their first swimming gold at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games. Watch the clip here.
New Zealander Sam Webster pips England's Jason Kenny to gold in the men's sprint in the deciding race of their final. Watch the clip here.
Northern Ireland's Steven Donnelly knocks out Pakistan's Hasan Asif within the opening 30 seconds of their men's welterweight match at Glasgow 2014. Watch the clip here.
Swimming
Men's 4 x 100m freestyle
Adrian Moorhouse
Olympic gold medallist and BBC swimming expert
"That was impressive from the Australians. The rest of the field couldn't live with them. I was impressed with how long South Africa managed to hang in there and give the Aussies a run for their money. A brilliant anchor leg from Cameron McEvoy."
Gold Medal
Australia - Men's 4 x 100m freestyle relay
Australia end the day in winning style as they take gold in the men's 4 x 100m freestyle relay. South Africa come second, while Ben Proud wins his second medal of the evening as England claim the bronze, finishing ahead of hosts Scotland.
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Sir Chris Hoy
Six-time Olympic champion and BBC Sport cycling expert
"Needed to be suited and booted to give out medals today. Forgot cufflinks. Here's the solution. Pretty snazzy huh?"
The safety pin is never a good look, Chris.