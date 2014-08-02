Then *sob* Glasgow 2014 is all over. Make sure you join us at 08:00 BST for the start of the final day, where Mike Henson will guide you through the final 11 gold-medal matches. Then, Glasgow will be ready to throw the mother of all farewell parties! You're all invited. See you then!
Closing ceremony
But if you 'Can't Get The Commonwealths Out Of Your Head' we have the closing ceremony to see you through to the end.
The headline act is Kylie Minogue, who will perform alongside Lulu, Deacon Blue and Dougie MacLean at Hampden Park.
More than 2,000 volunteer performers will also take part in the ceremony, which is expected to see about 40,000 people attend.
Organisers have promised to bring the curtain down on an "amazing games" with "a night out not to be missed".
Day 11
Right you Commonwealth-hungry hounds, day 10 is all but over. Here's what key events to plan your Sunday around...
08:01: Cycling - Women's road race including England's Lizzie Armitstead
10:00: Badminton - An all-England mixed doubles final as Chris and Gabby Adcock take on Chris Langridge and Heather Olver before Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour competes in the women's singles final at 11:00
12:01: Cycling - Men's road race including Scotland's David Millar
13:15: Squash - Mixed doubles final, featuring England's Peter Barker and Alison Waters
14:15: Squash - Men's doubles final, featuring England's Nick Matthew and Adrian Grant
Boxing
Scotland's effervescent boxer Charlie Flynn is my new favourite athlete. I can barely understand his thick Lanarkshire accent, but what I do understand is incredibly funny. His best gag...
Amir Khan: "What do you plan to do after this Commonwealth gold?"
Charlie Flynn (straight-faced): "Sorry? Can you say that again? I didn't understand you."
John Inverdale: "Commonwealth gold."
Charlie Flynn (laughing): "Aye, that's right. I just wanted to hear you say it again!"
Legend.
Best clips of day 10
Usain Bolt entertains the crowd dancing along to the crowd's rendition of the Proclaimers hit I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) before donning a tartan bonnet and signing autographs for the delighted Hampden Park fans. Watch the clip here
Charlie Flynn, gold medallist in boxing's men's light 60kg category, is ecstatic after his bout, saying he loved the noise from the Scottish crowd and that they "looked like ants that roared like lions". Watch the clip here
English Para-lifter Ali Jawad celebrates a world record lift of 194kg with a cartwheeling celebration as he won bronze in Glasgow. Watch the clip here
Other day 10 headlines
England's Nicola Adams beat Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh to become the first female Commonwealth Games boxing champion. Read the full report
England's Tom Daley comfortably claimed gold in the 10m platform with a classy performance. Read the full report
Husband and wife team Paul and Joanna Drinkhall sealed the Commonwealth title with a 3-2 win over fellow English pair Liam Pitchford and Tin-Tin Ho. Read the full report
Athletics
Day 10 headlines
Usain Bolt anchored Jamaica to a comfortable victory in the Commonwealth Games 4x100m relay at Hampden Park. Read the full report
A tremendous anchor leg by Matthew Hudson-Smith saw England win 4x400m men's relay gold. Read the full report
Forty-year-old Jo Pavey produced a battling display to win bronze for England in the women's 5,000m on the last night of athletics action. Read the full report
Former world and Commonwealth champion Amantle Montsho has been provisionally suspended after failing a doping test following the women's 400m final. Read the full report
Boxing
Men's heavyweight
Joe Joyce, winner of Commonwealth men's super-heavyweight boxing gold, reveals how a change in his pre-fight routine aided his bid for success following disappointments in the recent World and European Championships, where he was stopped by Russian Sergey Kuzmin after just 49 seconds of his semi-final.
"I have been learning the hard way in the Europeans and the Worlds so I made it right for this one," Joyce says. "I was a bit unlucky in the Europeans, I got rushed on and didn't get a proper warm-up but I've got my preparation right to come out fast and switched on."
Medal table
Medal table
Good news for Team England on the medal chase. Not only have they smashed their pre-Games target, they are also assured of sitting proudly on top of the final medal table.
England are 11 gold medals clear of nearest rivals Australia, who can only win a maximum of six golds tomorrow. You don't need a GCSE Maths grade to work out that they can't be caught.
#71 Club
Ollie Williams
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"I had one team left to get today, to complete the challenge of finding and interviewing one athlete from all 71 nations and territories represented at the Commonwealth Games. The last nation remaining: Scotland.
"I needed somebody who particularly embodied Scotland. The athlete I found has played the bagpipes at international level, her boyfriend is the keyboard player in Runrig, and she spoke Gaelic before she could speak English.
"But Kerry MacPhee, a triathlete turned mountain biker from South Uist who finished 13th in her race earlier this week, represents more than bagpipes. She is "our Kerry" across the Outer Hebrides - the only athlete from that part of Scotland to reach an event like this for half a century, and the only woman from the islands ever to compete in a Commonwealth Games.
MacPhee says she had no local sporting role models to watch on TV, growing up. Now she knows she has the responsibility of inspiring others like her and she's determined to be back at the next Commonwealth Games, on Australia's Gold Coast, in four years' time. See more from her - and the beautiful Cathkin Braes mountain bike trails - on BBC One's Tonight at the Games.
Boxing
Athlete reaction
Savannah Marshall, winner of Commonwealth boxing gold in the women's middleweight division, insists there is still much more to come having only recently come back from nine months out with a shoulder injury.
"I think I'm far from my best and I've still got a long way to come back but I think it will just take time," Marshall says. "I think I'm used to these multi-sports events now and I've got a lot of good experience under my belt.
"Obviously I'm looking forward to the World Championships later this year but you're only as good as your last fight so I can't take anything for granted."
Boxing
England's Antony Fowler, winner of Commonwealth boxing gold in the men's middleweight division, hopes his success in Glasgow will help him step out of the shadows of his more famous cousin, former Liverpool footballer Robbie.
"I want to be my own man. Football has 11 players but I'm doing it all on my own - I'm my own person," he says. "When I was an 11-year-old boy I saw guys winning the Commonwealth bronze and thought they were superstars - 12 years later I'm here winning gold and I'm so proud of myself.
"It's been nine months of work - I didn't drink over Christmas and I was in the gym Christmas Eve. I've had two weeks off since then. I was levels above the people here and this is just the start for me - I'm a man on the mission and I'm going to the Olympics."
Usain Bolt tells BBC Radio 5 Live about his hopes for next season after winning Commonwealth Games gold in the 4x1000m relay:
"I just hope I can stay injury-free next season," he said. "I want to run sub-19 seconds and that's one of my biggest goals and biggest dreams.
"My main aim is the 200m. I think I've done enough in the 100m. I love my 200m and want to do something special in 200m."
With his 28th birthday approaching later in August, Bolt said: "I've just got to work a little bit harder, put more work in and don't go out as much as I used to. Just change it up a little bit in my life and everything will be OK."
Athletics
Usain Bolt after leading Jamaica to 4x100m relay gold: "It means a lot. Commonwealth gold is the only medal missing from my collection.
"I'm happy to be here and sorry I didn't manage to run the individual events because the energy out here is wonderful."
Speaking of the lap of honour, Bolt added: "Way too much selfies, but it was good, I had fun. It's making the lap of honour longer and harder. It used to be autographs; now all they want is selfies."
Badminton
England win women's doubles bronze
England's Gabby Adcock says she has the "upmost respect" for opponent Lai Ping Jing after she and Lauren Smith claimed bronze in the women's doubles.
The English pair needed 83 minutes to complete an exhausting 2-1 win against Malaysia's Lai and Loo Yin Lim. Defeat was especially tough on Lai, who played four matches in a packed day - and lost them all.
Adcock said: "I've so much respect for her. You could see how much she wanted it and I almost feel sorry for her. She fought all the way but we wanted it just as much.
"We're so happy we got the medal. We've played so well all tournament and we'd have been devastated not to have anything to show for it."
Badminton
Scotland win mixed doubles bronze
Scotland's Imogen Bankier cried after winning bronze with Robert Blair in the mixed doubles.
The duo lost to England's Chris and Gabby Adcock in the semi-finals earlier on Saturday but came back to win the bronze-medal play-off.
Bankier said: "The season building up to this week has been very stressful at times. We have had amazing highs and terrible lows, all for this tournament.
"Losing this morning was incredibly disappointing, so to pick ourselves up from that and come out and perform this evening was a challenge. But we are so happy and it is very special to do it in front of a home crowd."
Athletics
Athlete reaction
Asha Philip, who helped England women's win bronze in the 4x100m relay, says their performance is a good platform for the upcoming European Championships in Zurich.
"The weather let us down today, but the fact we got it around I'm proud of these girls," she tells BBC Sport. "We still have lots more to give at the Euros and I'm very proud of the team."
Athletics
Pavey wins 5,000m bronze
Brendan Foster
BBC athletics commentator and ex-CWG champion
"Have we ever been more inspired by a distance race than that before? That was absolutely fantastic from Jo Pavey. There were three Kenyans ahead of her. She could easily have given it up but she was desperate for a medal. She deserved a medal. These are moments you will never forget."
Forty-year-old Pavey produced a battling display to win bronze for England and prevent a Kenyan clean sweep.
Boxing expert Steve Bunce: "Four yeas ago, England managed just two golds, they managed five this time (including Joe Joyce pictured). I had to pinch myself. I have been ringside at events for the last 35 years and I haven't seen anything like I have this evening, winning four golds.
"Scotland's Charlie Flynn, a postman from up the road, battled his way to the final and won. Team-mate Josh Taylor followed and Northern Ireland's Paddy Barnes won back-to-back gold medals for the men.
"Just like it was in London 2012, there were people that were sceptical about women's boxing. In general, the women's competition has been fearsome. Savannah Marshall restored some glory for herself with a gold medal."
