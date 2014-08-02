But if you 'Can't Get The Commonwealths Out Of Your Head' we have the closing ceremony to see you through to the end.

The headline act is Kylie Minogue, who will perform alongside Lulu, Deacon Blue and Dougie MacLean at Hampden Park.

More than 2,000 volunteer performers will also take part in the ceremony, which is expected to see about 40,000 people attend.

Organisers have promised to bring the curtain down on an "amazing games" with "a night out not to be missed".