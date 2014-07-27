Getty Images

Tomorrow never knows sang the Beatles. Well I do. This is what is on the cards for Monday.

14:30 BST - Squash: World champion Nick Matthew (above) will meet James Willstrop, with the former looking to become the first man to retain a Commonwealth singles title.

18:30 BST - Boxing: Women's boxing makes its Commonwealth Games debut and England's Olympic champion Nicola Adams remains the star attraction as the world number one at flyweight.

19:00 BST - Athletics: No Usain Bolt but Adam Gemili (the fastest qualifier in the heats), Richard Kilty and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey are the English entrants looking to qualify for the evening's 100m final, which concludes proceedings on the track at 2150 BST.