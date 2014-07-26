Athletics: Men's and women's marathons, men's 5,000m, women's Para-sport long jump T37/38
Cycling - track: Men's keirin and scratch race, women's sprint, points race and Para-sport 1,000m time trial B tandem
Lawn bowls: Women's singles and fours.
#71club
Squash
England's James Willstrop has indeed seen off Ivan Yuen 11-1 11-7 11-3 to make the men's semi-finals.
He will face India's Saurav Ghosal on Sunday while compatriot Nick Matthew beat Guernsey's Chris Simpson in three games and will come up against another Englishman Peter Barker.
Second seed Laura Massaro, who had an 11-3 11-2 11-6 win against Malaysian Low Wee Wern, will take on England team-mate Alison Waters in the last four. World number one Nicol David of Malaysia meets New Zealander Joelle King in the other semi.
Sunday's newspapers
Scotland on Sunday
The front page of the Scotland on Sunday focuses on a great day for the Scottish side, especially the nation's judo squad.
A sensational picture of a England's Zoe Smith dominates the back page of the Sunday Telegraph after the weightlifter clinched gold in the women's 58kg category.
More clips of the day
Well, it has been a busy day. So here are some more videos to enjoy.
Jamaica's Jevon Atkinson is no relation to team-mate Alia Atkinson but they both said they're proud to be in Glasgow, putting swimming on the map for a country that's obsessed with track and field. Jevon also wants a shout-out to Corby for being so kind to him and the other Jamaicans when they were training there for the Games.
Thanks also to Roy Burch from Bermuda, Athens 2004 Olympic bronze medallist George Bovell from Trinidad and Tobago, Jim Sanderson from Gibraltar, Brandon Schuster from Samoa and Hilal Hemed Hilal from Tanzania - all of them signed up to the #71club at the pool today.
Rugby Sevens
England lose 15-7 to Australia, but still advance to the quarter-finals, where they will play Samoa. Australia will meet Wales in tomorrow's quarter-final.
Badminton
Mixed team event
The semi-final line-up for the mixed team event is now complete and Sunday will see Malaysia v Singapore at 09:00 and England v India at 18:30.
England beat Sri Lanka 3-0 with Chris and Gabby Adcock getting the tie off to a flying start, winning their doubles clash 21-15 21-16 before Rajiv Ouseph beat Niluka Karunaratne 21-15 21-16.
That left Sarah Walker to complete the job, wrapping up a 21-14 21-14 win against Thilini Hendahewa.
Squash
James Willstrop, England's number two behind world champion Nick Matthew, is bidding to reach the semi-finals and currently leads Ivan Yuen of Malaysia 11-1 11-7 with the third game getting under way.
What a day
Phew, what a day. We will leave you with this cracking picture of Christopher Sherrington celebrating his gold medal in the +100kg judo category.
If you have missed anything, full reports and videos are available on the Commonwealth Games homepage and Today at the Games is being shown on BBC One as we speak.
Once again, thank you for joining us today. It has been fast, frantic and a lot of fun. And we do it all again tomorrow. We will be back at 08:00 BST so we will see you then.
Coming up on Sunday (part two)
Medals are also to be won in...
Rugby sevens
Shooting: Men's and women's double trap events.
Swimming: Men's 100m free, 50m back and 4x200m free relay, women's 200m back, 50m fly, 200m medley and Para-sport 100m SB9 breast.
Table tennis: Women's team.
Weightlifting: Women's 63kg, men's 77kg.
More clips of the day
Well, it has been a busy day. So here are some more videos to enjoy.
TRIATHLON: The crowd goes wild for the Mauritius triathlon mixed relay team as Boris de Chazal comes in 11 minutes 37 seconds behind gold medallists England.
RUGBY SEVENS: Scotland narrowly miss out on causing a huge upset in the rugby sevens against defending champions New Zealand.
TABLE TENNIS: England's Tin-Tin Ho, aged 15, loses the fifth and deciding game of the fifth and deciding match in the women's table tennis team quarter-final to Malaysia.
CYCLING (TRACK): Peter Kennaugh secures the Isle of Man's first medal of Glasgow 2014 with silver in a controversial men's points race.
SWIMMING: Wales' Georgia Davies narrowly misses out on gold in the women's 100m backstroke to Australia's Emily Seebohm in the pool at Glasgow 2014.
Judo
Athletes on Twitter
England's silver-medal winning judoka Gemma Gibbons: The most fantastic and amazing husband who went one better and brought home the gold for our family! #soproud
Clips of the day
It has been a sunny Saturday so you may well have missed some of the action from the Commonwealth Games.
Here are some videos to watch if you missed them the first time around.
SWIMMING: England's Adam Peaty breaks his own Commonwealth record to win Gold in the men's 100m breaststroke.
JUDO: Chris Sherrington wins Scotland's sixth judo gold of the Commonwealth Games with a dominant display against South African Ruan Snyman in the +100kg class.
WEIGHTLIFTING: England's Zoe Smith completes a successful final lift to win weightlifting gold in the 58kg category, and celebrates with a back flip.
ATHLETICS: Jamaica's six-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt says it is "important" for him to attend the 2014 Commonwealth Games, after arriving in Glasgow.
