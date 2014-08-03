Cameron Spencer

Unfortunately all great parties have to end at some time. And that time is now. The Commonwealth Games in Glasgow has been fantastic, but now it is over.

The baton has now been passed on to Gold Coast in Australia. The standard has been set, this is going to take some beating.

And that's also a goodbye from me. Thank you for joining us and for all of your comments and interaction. We hope you have enjoyed BBC Sport's coverage of the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

All that's left is for me to point you in the direction of the Commonwealth Games index, where you will see all the stories and best clips for your enjoyment. Goodbye.