Unfortunately all great parties have to end at some time. And that time is now. The Commonwealth Games in Glasgow has been fantastic, but now it is over.
The baton has now been passed on to Gold Coast in Australia. The standard has been set, this is going to take some beating.
And that's also a goodbye from me. Thank you for joining us and for all of your comments and interaction. We hope you have enjoyed BBC Sport's coverage of the 2014 Commonwealth Games.
All that's left is for me to point you in the direction of the Commonwealth Games index, where you will see all the stories and best clips for your enjoyment. Goodbye.
So this is how the medal table finished. Both England and Scotland won more gold medals and more medals overall than they had done at any previous Games. Wales also picked up more medals than ever before.
Day 11 round-up
Road cycling
Which all brings us on to today, the final day of the 2014 Commonwealth Games.
England were pipped for bronze in netball, but won the same colour medal in men's hockey. Peter Kennaugh made an attempt to lead from the front in the men's cycling road race before being caught at about 120km. Wales's Geraint Thomas was the man celebrating at the end as he won the fifth gold medal for his country.
England's Lizzie Armitstead won the women's race. She said: "It's been fantastic, I've been so used to silvers so it's great to get a gold. Today was a fantastic platform for us to show what women's cycling is all about."
Nick Matthew missed out on a second squash gold medal, losing in the men's doubles final.
Day 10 round-up
Quotes of the Day
"I'm always here to have fun," said Usain Bolt, part of Jamaica's gold-medal winning 4x100m relay team. "It was just wonderful, although this new thing of selfies is taking up time.
"I came out here to do my best, and this is my first race back from injury so I'm very happy."
Most successful athletes
Blessing Okagbare (Nigeria, athletics)
Day 10 round-up
Boxing
It was a great day for England in the boxing ring.
They won five golds (Welterweight Scott Fitzgerald, middleweight Anthony Fowler, super-heavyweight Joe Joyce, Nicola Adams flyweight and Savannah Marshall middleweight).
Meanwhile, Scotland won two golds (Charlie Flynn (lightweight) and Josh Taylor (light-welterweight) with Northern Ireland picking up another two (Paddy Barnes light-flyweight and Michael Conlan Bantamweight).
Athletics
Steve Cram
BBC Sport athletics commentator
"There are people for whom this serious business. Usain Bolt is at a part of his career where it is about giving something back. He didn't have to come but he knows what he is in world sport. I hope it has refreshed his desire to still be a part of our sport."
Day 10 round-up
Athletics
Usain Bolt brought the Commonwealth Games athletics to a fitting finale in Glasgow as he anchored Jamaica to 4x100m relay gold and then partied with the thrilled Hampden crowd.
Bolt took the baton for the final leg level with England's Danny Talbot and, despite it being only his second competitive outing of the season, accelerated away in classic style as Talbot hung on for silver.
Day 10 round-up
Headlines
Usain Bolt, Nicola Adams and Tom Daley won Commonwealth gold on a pulsating penultimate day of Glasgow 2014, as England ensured they will finish top of the medal table.
Team England hit medal target
England won more golds than Manchester 12 years ago and topped the medal table for the first time since 1986, the last time the Games were staged in Scotland.
Team England chef de mission Jan Paterson said: "Our aspiration was to put ourself back up the medal table, which we've done, and we are delighted with the style that we've done it.
"I am immensely proud of Team England, to come back after a disappointing time at the Dehli 2010 Commonwealth Games has been fantastic. We smashed our target.
"The average age of our athletes is 24 years old, so to have a young group that is well experienced should mean the future is bright for us."
'Bodes well for the future'
Louise Hazel
BBC Sport athletics expert on BBC Radio 5 live
"I'm really proud of how the home nations have performed and how we have pulled off hosting a major event, and it bodes well for the future."
Champagne Moment
Day nine round-up
Other headlines on day nine included:
Athletics - Australia's Sally Pearson wins hurdles gold; Lewis wins pole vault gold for England
Gymnastics - Claudia Fragapane wins fourth gold; Wilson and Purvis also win
Bowls - Scotland win golds in men's singles and fours
Victoria Pendleton
BBC Sport cycling expert on BBC Radio 5 live
"It was a fitting end to a wonderful Games."
Most successful athletes
Table tennis
As well as being part of the successful women's team and doubles champions, Tianwei Feng also won gold in the women's singles.
Day nine round-up
Athletics
One of the most emotional moments came on day nine from Scotland's Lynsey Sharp, who claimed silver in the women's 800m.
She had been on a hospital drip earlier that day after struggling with illness. At the closing ceremony, she told BBC Sport: "It's not sunk in yet, I've hardly spent any time on my own over the last 48 hours
"I remember before the games, a taxi driver said to me 'if you win a medal, it will change your life forever'. These Games have brought so much happiness and fun to the city."
Day nine round-up
Diving
Daley has had a great Games himself. On day nine he and team-mate James Denny won silver in the 10m event, while Jack Laugher and Chris Mears took 3m gold. Daley then went on to win 10m platform gold on day 10.
The party continues
Tom Daley is enjoying himself at the closing ceremony. England's diving gold medal winner said: "The whole Games has been amazing, and so friendly. It's nice to retain my title, but it's also been great seeing the younger divers coming through."
A great meteorological sound-bite from Kirani James, Grenada's 400m track gold medallist. "It's been an amazing experience. Scotland showed itself as true fans of athletics, and of the Commonwealth Games.
"Of course, you can't control the weather, you just have to deal with it. To be honest, the crowd cancel out the weather with the warmth of their support."
Top 20 clips of the Games
The most popular video clips from throughout the Games are..
1. 41-shot rally in men's team table tennis. Watch the clip here.
2. Malaysian diver Ahmad Azman 'falls flat on face'. Watch the clip here.
3. Barry McGuigan gaffe has Gary Lineker in stitches. Watch the clip here.
4. Grant Nel scores zero for dive after landing on back. Watch the clip here.
5. Awkward early entrance for England netballer. Watch the clip here.
And finally... Usain Bolt dances to Proclaimers hit. Watch the clip here.
Day eight round-up
Athletics
Baroness Grey-Thompson
11-time Paralympic champion on BBC Radio 5 live
"My moment of the Games has to be Dave Weir winning. He just made it look so easy. He is in the shape of his life. We have the European Championships in three weeks and we are expecting big things from him."
Six-time Paralympic champion David Weir put in a majestic display to win his first Commonwealth Games gold medal in the men's T54 1500m.
The Englishman, 35, powered clear on the back straight to win in three minutes 21.67 seconds.
Day eight - round-up
Quotes of the Day
"I came off that line and my legs were gone, they were gone at that finishing line. I couldn't give any more. That's one of my best moments ever."
Scotland's Eilidh Child after finishing second in the Commonwealth Games 400m hurdles.
The 27-year-old Scot, who was eclipsed by race favourite Kaliese Spencer, won a silver medal.
