And that's a wrap as they say in the world of showbusiness. Thanks for sticking with us over the last 15 hours and make sure you return at 08:00 BST for more fun and games. See you later!
Day nine at a glance
Other highlights include:
16:00 - Table tennis: Defending champion Feng Tianwei, of Singapore, is favourite to win today's women's singles final.
17:45 - Lawn bowls: The men's singles ends the bowls tournament at Glasgow 2014. Scotland's Darren Burnett will hope to add Commonwealth Games gold to his 2014 World Indoor Bowls championship when he takes on Canada's Ryan Bester.
Day nine at a glance
Day in a sentence: It's time for the world's fastest man to do his talking on the track - Usain Bolt will see his first action of Glasgow 2014 as part of Jamaica's 4x100m relay team.
Also in action: Can Olympic 100m hurdles champion Sally Pearson put a much-publicised row with her now suspended Australian head coach behind her? England gymnast Claudia Fragapane hopes to add to her three gold medals, and her compatriot Tom Daley will compete in the men's 10m synchronised diving.
Day nine at a glance
And after that lengthy sales pitch, all that is left is for me to flog the best stuff up for grabs on Friday (or day nine if you're living on Commonwealth Games time)...
Commonwealth Games in depth
You can also sit back and read four of our best Commonwealth Games features...
Still hungry for more Games-themed bites? You lot are almost insatiable. Head over to BBC One where you can consume Tonight at the Games. Think a Commonwealth-themed 'Later with Jools Holland' complete with in-house jazz band....
Bowls
Scotland and England set for men's fours final
Friday's final day of bowls sees Scotland and England playing for two gold medals, including against each other in the men's fours.
David Peacock, Neil Speirs, Paul Foster and Alex Marshall of Scotland claimed a 15-10 semi-final victory over Australia to advance to the final against Andrew Knapper, John McGuinness, Stuart Airey and Jamie Chestney. The English four defeated India 14-12.
Darren Burnett of Scotland plays Canada's Ryan Bester for men's singles gold.
Jamie-Lea Winch and Natalie Melmore of England will take on South Africa for women's pairs gold. Jersey and Northern Ireland will duel for bronze.
Squash
Swing from the rafters?
World and Commonwealth champion Nick Matthew believes squash is enhancing its prospects of securing a place in the Olympics.
"The Commonwealth Games is brilliant for squash and I think the sport has been one of the talking points of the Games," said the Englishman. "If this doesn't push squash into the Olympics then what else do we need to do - do we need to swing from the rafters to play shots?"
Matthew and Adrian Grant, the defending champions, progressed through to the men's doubles quarter-finals with an 11-6 11-5 victory over Jamaica's Chris Binnie and Bruce Burrowes.
Scotland table tennis player Craig Howieson: "Disappointed with the way I played but Ryan Jenkins was class, knows me too well. I tried everything I could but wasn't enough. Amazing experience, tried to enjoy my last few moments out there competing as much as I could.
"Will never forget the first time we walked out as a team, the roar of the crowd was amazing as has the support throughout the whole competition! Can't tell you what a pleasure it's been. Hopefully we have helped show table tennis in a good light and this experience can be the start of something very special for the sport in Scotland."
Craig Howieson was knocked out of the men's singles by Welshman Ryan Jenkins, who will face England's Paul Drinkhall in the last 32 on Friday.
Bowls
Women's triples
England's Sophie Tolchard, Ellen Falkner and Sian Honnor thrashed Australia 22-4 to secure gold in the women's triples. The match came to a conclusion after 15 ends, with Australia conceding to the 'mercy' rule.
Falkner, who now has three Commonwealth gold medals following fours victory in Melbourne and a pairs triumph in Delhi, said: "It couldn't have been a better performance from our perspective.
"That's a tough call for them to make (the 'mercy' rule), but I think they felt the momentum was with us, we were dominating the game and it was ours."
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Athletes on Twitter
Scotland gymnast Daniel Purvis: "Thanks for all the well done messages, unbelievable support again today, loved competing out there. So happy to get a bronze medal in the rings final."
Diving
Young diver sets sights on Olympics
England's 13-year-old Victoria Vincent - the youngest entrant in any Games event - came a creditable 10th in the 10m platform diving.
Vincent - 54 days younger that Scotland's bronze-medal winning para-swimmer Erraid Davis - had originally been barred from competing because she was under the Olympic age barrier of 14, but won an appeal.
"I could have dived better but at the end of the day I'm at the Commonwealth Games at the age of 13. The Olympics is my dream, but we will just have to see if I can make it that far," she said.
"My parents are really proud of me and my phone is full of texts from my friends that I will have to reply to. The Commonwealths have been great and I've learned so much."
England's Jazmin Sawyers says winning silver medal in the long jump was beyond her wildest dreams.
"My goal at the beginning of he year was just to make the team, and I've come away with a silver medal," she tells BBC Sport.
"What bodes well for the future is that I produced a bigger jump to get that silver."
Get involved
Text 81111 or tweet #bbcglasgow2014
Andrew in Richhill: What a brilliant day for the Home Nations at the Commonwealth Games today! I know the powerhouse countries like Russia, China and the USA aren't involved here, but things look very promising for British sport ahead of Rio 2016.
Conlan, father of Olympic bronze medallist Michael who is one of the nine guaranteed at least bronze, says the mindset of the team.
"Boxing in Northern Ireland has always been very strong - there used to be a joke that we had lots of heart but no technique. Now we have technique and heart," said Conlan.
"We came here for 11 gold medals and I don't see why we cannot go on now and get nine. Bronze isn't enough and I never asked any of them to enter the Commonwealth Games to win bronze. Gold is all that matters."
Day eight's highlights
Jamaica complete a clean sweep of the medals in the men's 200m as Rasheed Dwyer edges out compatriots Warren Weir and Jason Livermore. Watch the clip here
Scotland's Eilidh Child secures silver in the women's 400m hurdles at the Commonwealth Games. Read the full report
Botswana's Nijel Amos out-sprints Olympic champion and world record holder David Rudisha to win a dramatic gold in the men's 800m final. Watch the clip here
England gymnasts Max Whitlock and Claudia Fragapane both won their third Commonwealth Games gold medals with individual final success. Read the full report
Athletics
Men's 200m final
England's Danny Talbot could not get near that Jamaican trio in the 200m final, but said he was pleased with his overall performance in Glasgow.
"To be honest I go into every race wanting to win. I don't know what went wrong. I have learn how to handle myself against these big names," he says.
"I wasn't far from my best but I need to move on from these times. I don't think I'm that far off but I just need to get that one race for it to click and then it will give me a huge confidence boost."
Athletics
Men's 200m final
Gold medallist Rasheed Dwyer, who also beat Warren Weir in the Jamaican Championships, on BBC Sport: "It's a wonderful feeling to get a 1-2-3 for Jamaica. Hopefully this is a stepping stone for me to greater things."
Medal Ceremony
Men's 200m final
One more bit action before the lights are turned off for the night inside Hampden. And there is a golden glow to the 200m medal ceremony as three colourful Jamaican flags are hoisted into the night sky. Rasheed Dwyer, Warren Weir and Jason Livermore collect their well-deserved medals.
Medal Ceremony
Women's 200m final
Stood alongside Okagbore on that plinth is English pair Jodie Williams and her non-related team-mate Bianca Williams. Jodie is given the silver medal, with Bianca taking bronze. Pleased as punch would be a very apt way of describing the jovial expressions etched across their faces.
Medal Ceremony
Women's 200m final
Talking of bright hair, it is time for the bleach-blond Blessing Okagbare to collect her second gold medal of the Games. Nigeria's sprint queen is presented with her 200m gong, which she will keep safe alongside the other 100g of gold she won in Tuesday's 100m final.
Athletics
Women’s 100m hurdles
Australia's Shannon McCann has a shock of eye-catching yellow hair and luckily for someone sporting that barnet she produces a bright run. McCann finishes second in the third and final heat, behind Canada's Angela Whyte, as they qualify automatically for Friday's final.
Tonight at the Games
BBC Sport athletics expert Michael Johnson is a guest on the Pacific Quay sofa with Clare Balding and Mark Chapman this evening on BBC One from 22:40 BST. Send your comments on the athletics action at Hampden Park or questions for Michael using #TonightAtTheGames and the best will be used on BBC One later.
Athletics
Women’s 100m hurdles
Colin Jackson
Two-time CWG champion and BBC Sport athletics pundit
"A nice competent piece of hurdling from Tiffany Porter. She worked hard on the first hurdle and drove it hard through the rest. I am pretty sure she will be happy that she has got this race under her belt."
Athletics
Women’s 100m hurdles
A fair few St George's flags would have been bristling in the Glasgow wind after Tiffany Porter's display.
"I am so on fire watching everyone else," the England hurdler says. "I am so happy I got my chance to run today. Obviously Sally Pearson is a fierce competitor and hopefully we can put on show in the final."
Two-time CWG champion and BBC Sport athletics pundit
"We were wondering what kind of shape Sally Pearson would be in, and the answer is pretty good! She is a brilliant hurdler and gave an example of that tonight."
Athletics
Women’s 100m hurdles
But reigning Olympic and Commonwealth champion Sally Pearson puts all that off-track strife behind her. She delivers in heat two, winning in an impressive time of 12.69secs - finishing a country mile ahead of second-placed Josanne Lucas.
Athletics
Women’s 100m hurdles
Here is the standout name in the event - Australia's Sally Pearson. But she has been making the headlines for the wrong reasons recently. After an injury-hit season, she was accused by the head coach of Australia athletics, Eric Hollingsworth, of setting a bad example to her team. He was then suspended.
Hockey
Women's tournament
Wales thrash Trinidad & Tobago 4-0 to secure ninth place. Elen Barnes, Emma Batten (two) and Phoebe Richards score the goals which ensured the Welsh ended Glasgow 2014 on a positive note.
Athletics
Women’s 100m hurdles
England's Tiffany Porter flies over the hurdles with consummate ease. She doesn't touch any of the 10 fences in her way to the line, winning the first heat in 12.84secs.
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Baroness Grey-Thompson
11-time Paralympic champion and BBC Sport expert
"Jade Jones and her bronze medal - very proud to be part of her team."
Athletics
Women’s 200m final
Tom Fordyce
Chief sports writer in Glasgow
"Jodie Williams has an elephant tattoo. Why? Had lucky elephant charm during a 151-race unbeaten run in her junior days. Lost it, lost race. Tattoo ensures permanent presence."
Talking of the weather it is positively balmy (by Glasgow standards) at Hampden now. The dark clouds and pack-a-macs have gone away as these athletics-hungry folk stay seated. The medal action is over but that does not mean this hardy lot are sneaking off for an early train. No way.
The qualifying round of women's discus is heating up, while reigning Olympic and Commonwealth champion Sally Pearson is sure to get a warm reception when she steps out in the women's 110m hurdles. The heats are about to begin, so you can't go anywhere either...
Live Reporting
By Mike Henson and Jonathan Jurejko
Get Involved
And that's a wrap as they say in the world of showbusiness. Thanks for sticking with us over the last 15 hours and make sure you return at 08:00 BST for more fun and games. See you later!
Day nine at a glance
Other highlights include:
16:00 - Table tennis: Defending champion Feng Tianwei, of Singapore, is favourite to win today's women's singles final.
17:45 - Lawn bowls: The men's singles ends the bowls tournament at Glasgow 2014. Scotland's Darren Burnett will hope to add Commonwealth Games gold to his 2014 World Indoor Bowls championship when he takes on Canada's Ryan Bester.
Day nine at a glance
Day in a sentence: It's time for the world's fastest man to do his talking on the track - Usain Bolt will see his first action of Glasgow 2014 as part of Jamaica's 4x100m relay team.
Also in action: Can Olympic 100m hurdles champion Sally Pearson put a much-publicised row with her now suspended Australian head coach behind her? England gymnast Claudia Fragapane hopes to add to her three gold medals, and her compatriot Tom Daley will compete in the men's 10m synchronised diving.
Day nine at a glance
And after that lengthy sales pitch, all that is left is for me to flog the best stuff up for grabs on Friday (or day nine if you're living on Commonwealth Games time)...
Commonwealth Games in depth
You can also sit back and read four of our best Commonwealth Games features...
Oh Danny Boy - Northern Ireland nine go for glory: Northern Ireland have nine boxing medals guaranteed - and it could get a lot better with all nine fighting in Friday's semi-finals.
'You look down, your legs go to jelly - it's terrifying': A rejuvenated Tom Daley talks sexuality, critics and the "demon" dive from London 2012 that is still affecting his performances.
'I had to invent my own technique to clear the bar': Olivia Curran on fighting back from a devastating knee injury as a gymnast at Delhi 2010 to compete in the pole vault at Glasgow.
The boxer who had never been in a ring: Meet the Commonwealth boxer from a Pacific island nation who trains by using a punch bag hanging from a breadfruit tree.
Clips of the day
If you prefer watching to reading (or want to do both) then have a glance at BBC Sport's best videos...
Six-time Paralympic champion David Weir wins gold in the men's Para-sport T54 1500m in a time of three minutes 21.67 seconds. Watch the clip here
England cruise to gold in the women's triples bowls, thrashing Australia 22-4 at Kelvingrove. Watch the clip here
Gymnast Claudia Fragapane emulates team-mate Max Whitlock by completing a hat-trick of gold medals with victory in the vault final. Watch the clip here
Scotland's Eilidh Child is cheered to silver by a passionate Hampden Park crowd as Jamaica's Kaliese Spencer wins gold in the 400m hurdles. Watch the clip here
Medal table
And the success of Max Whitlock and Claudia Fragapane has cemented England's place at the top of the medal tree...
Today's headlines
England gymnasts Max Whitlock and Claudia Fragapane win their third gold medals with individual final success.
Scotland's Eilidh Child secures silver in the women's 400m hurdles in front of a passionate home crowd
Six-time Paralympic champion David Weir claims his first Commonwealth Games gold in the men's T54 1500m.
Tonight at the Games
Still hungry for more Games-themed bites? You lot are almost insatiable. Head over to BBC One where you can consume Tonight at the Games. Think a Commonwealth-themed 'Later with Jools Holland' complete with in-house jazz band....
Bowls
Scotland and England set for men's fours final
Friday's final day of bowls sees Scotland and England playing for two gold medals, including against each other in the men's fours.
David Peacock, Neil Speirs, Paul Foster and Alex Marshall of Scotland claimed a 15-10 semi-final victory over Australia to advance to the final against Andrew Knapper, John McGuinness, Stuart Airey and Jamie Chestney. The English four defeated India 14-12.
Darren Burnett of Scotland plays Canada's Ryan Bester for men's singles gold.
Jamie-Lea Winch and Natalie Melmore of England will take on South Africa for women's pairs gold. Jersey and Northern Ireland will duel for bronze.
Squash
Swing from the rafters?
World and Commonwealth champion Nick Matthew believes squash is enhancing its prospects of securing a place in the Olympics.
"The Commonwealth Games is brilliant for squash and I think the sport has been one of the talking points of the Games," said the Englishman. "If this doesn't push squash into the Olympics then what else do we need to do - do we need to swing from the rafters to play shots?"
Matthew and Adrian Grant, the defending champions, progressed through to the men's doubles quarter-finals with an 11-6 11-5 victory over Jamaica's Chris Binnie and Bruce Burrowes.
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Athletes on Twitter
England 400m runner Martyn Rooney: "Got my picture with the big man of discus Jason Morgan!"
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Athletes on Twitter
Scotland table tennis player Craig Howieson: "Disappointed with the way I played but Ryan Jenkins was class, knows me too well. I tried everything I could but wasn't enough. Amazing experience, tried to enjoy my last few moments out there competing as much as I could.
"Will never forget the first time we walked out as a team, the roar of the crowd was amazing as has the support throughout the whole competition! Can't tell you what a pleasure it's been. Hopefully we have helped show table tennis in a good light and this experience can be the start of something very special for the sport in Scotland."
Craig Howieson was knocked out of the men's singles by Welshman Ryan Jenkins, who will face England's Paul Drinkhall in the last 32 on Friday.
Bowls
Women's triples
England's Sophie Tolchard, Ellen Falkner and Sian Honnor thrashed Australia 22-4 to secure gold in the women's triples. The match came to a conclusion after 15 ends, with Australia conceding to the 'mercy' rule.
Falkner, who now has three Commonwealth gold medals following fours victory in Melbourne and a pairs triumph in Delhi, said: "It couldn't have been a better performance from our perspective.
"That's a tough call for them to make (the 'mercy' rule), but I think they felt the momentum was with us, we were dominating the game and it was ours."
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Athletes on Twitter
Scotland gymnast Daniel Purvis: "Thanks for all the well done messages, unbelievable support again today, loved competing out there. So happy to get a bronze medal in the rings final."
Diving
Young diver sets sights on Olympics
England's 13-year-old Victoria Vincent - the youngest entrant in any Games event - came a creditable 10th in the 10m platform diving.
Vincent - 54 days younger that Scotland's bronze-medal winning para-swimmer Erraid Davis - had originally been barred from competing because she was under the Olympic age barrier of 14, but won an appeal.
"I could have dived better but at the end of the day I'm at the Commonwealth Games at the age of 13. The Olympics is my dream, but we will just have to see if I can make it that far," she said.
"My parents are really proud of me and my phone is full of texts from my friends that I will have to reply to. The Commonwealths have been great and I've learned so much."
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Athletes on Twitter
England gymnast gold medallist Max Whitlock: "Only just been able to get on Twitter. Your support is amazing! Thank you. So happy with my medals today. Night everyone!"
Athletics
Women's long jump final
England's Jazmin Sawyers says winning silver medal in the long jump was beyond her wildest dreams.
"My goal at the beginning of he year was just to make the team, and I've come away with a silver medal," she tells BBC Sport.
"What bodes well for the future is that I produced a bigger jump to get that silver."
Get involved
Text 81111 or tweet #bbcglasgow2014
Andrew in Richhill: What a brilliant day for the Home Nations at the Commonwealth Games today! I know the powerhouse countries like Russia, China and the USA aren't involved here, but things look very promising for British sport ahead of Rio 2016.
Boxing
Northern Ireland seek nine golds
Northern Ireland head coach John Conlan expects more from his history-making boxing team as they head into Friday's semi-finals with nine medals already guaranteed.
Conlan, father of Olympic bronze medallist Michael who is one of the nine guaranteed at least bronze, says the mindset of the team.
"Boxing in Northern Ireland has always been very strong - there used to be a joke that we had lots of heart but no technique. Now we have technique and heart," said Conlan.
"We came here for 11 gold medals and I don't see why we cannot go on now and get nine. Bronze isn't enough and I never asked any of them to enter the Commonwealth Games to win bronze. Gold is all that matters."
Day eight's highlights
Jamaica complete a clean sweep of the medals in the men's 200m as Rasheed Dwyer edges out compatriots Warren Weir and Jason Livermore. Watch the clip here
Scotland's Eilidh Child secures silver in the women's 400m hurdles at the Commonwealth Games. Read the full report
Botswana's Nijel Amos out-sprints Olympic champion and world record holder David Rudisha to win a dramatic gold in the men's 800m final. Watch the clip here
England gymnasts Max Whitlock and Claudia Fragapane both won their third Commonwealth Games gold medals with individual final success. Read the full report
Athletics
Men's 200m final
England's Danny Talbot could not get near that Jamaican trio in the 200m final, but said he was pleased with his overall performance in Glasgow.
"To be honest I go into every race wanting to win. I don't know what went wrong. I have learn how to handle myself against these big names," he says.
"I wasn't far from my best but I need to move on from these times. I don't think I'm that far off but I just need to get that one race for it to click and then it will give me a huge confidence boost."
Athletics
Men's 200m final
Gold medallist Rasheed Dwyer, who also beat Warren Weir in the Jamaican Championships, on BBC Sport: "It's a wonderful feeling to get a 1-2-3 for Jamaica. Hopefully this is a stepping stone for me to greater things."
Medal Ceremony
Men's 200m final
One more bit action before the lights are turned off for the night inside Hampden. And there is a golden glow to the 200m medal ceremony as three colourful Jamaican flags are hoisted into the night sky. Rasheed Dwyer, Warren Weir and Jason Livermore collect their well-deserved medals.
Medal Ceremony
Women's 200m final
Stood alongside Okagbore on that plinth is English pair Jodie Williams and her non-related team-mate Bianca Williams. Jodie is given the silver medal, with Bianca taking bronze. Pleased as punch would be a very apt way of describing the jovial expressions etched across their faces.
Medal Ceremony
Women's 200m final
Talking of bright hair, it is time for the bleach-blond Blessing Okagbare to collect her second gold medal of the Games. Nigeria's sprint queen is presented with her 200m gong, which she will keep safe alongside the other 100g of gold she won in Tuesday's 100m final.
Athletics
Women’s 100m hurdles
Australia's Shannon McCann has a shock of eye-catching yellow hair and luckily for someone sporting that barnet she produces a bright run. McCann finishes second in the third and final heat, behind Canada's Angela Whyte, as they qualify automatically for Friday's final.
Tonight at the Games
BBC Sport athletics expert Michael Johnson is a guest on the Pacific Quay sofa with Clare Balding and Mark Chapman this evening on BBC One from 22:40 BST. Send your comments on the athletics action at Hampden Park or questions for Michael using #TonightAtTheGames and the best will be used on BBC One later.
Athletics
Women’s 100m hurdles
Colin Jackson
Two-time CWG champion and BBC Sport athletics pundit
"A nice competent piece of hurdling from Tiffany Porter. She worked hard on the first hurdle and drove it hard through the rest. I am pretty sure she will be happy that she has got this race under her belt."
Athletics
Women’s 100m hurdles
A fair few St George's flags would have been bristling in the Glasgow wind after Tiffany Porter's display.
"I am so on fire watching everyone else," the England hurdler says. "I am so happy I got my chance to run today. Obviously Sally Pearson is a fierce competitor and hopefully we can put on show in the final."
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
BBC Sport's Richard Winton on Twitter: Remarkable number of St George's Cross's being waved at Hampden. Scotstown was the same earlier.
Athletics
Colin Jackson
Two-time CWG champion and BBC Sport athletics pundit
"We were wondering what kind of shape Sally Pearson would be in, and the answer is pretty good! She is a brilliant hurdler and gave an example of that tonight."
Athletics
Women’s 100m hurdles
But reigning Olympic and Commonwealth champion Sally Pearson puts all that off-track strife behind her. She delivers in heat two, winning in an impressive time of 12.69secs - finishing a country mile ahead of second-placed Josanne Lucas.
Athletics
Women’s 100m hurdles
Here is the standout name in the event - Australia's Sally Pearson. But she has been making the headlines for the wrong reasons recently. After an injury-hit season, she was accused by the head coach of Australia athletics, Eric Hollingsworth, of setting a bad example to her team. He was then suspended.
Hockey
Women's tournament
Wales thrash Trinidad & Tobago 4-0 to secure ninth place. Elen Barnes, Emma Batten (two) and Phoebe Richards score the goals which ensured the Welsh ended Glasgow 2014 on a positive note.
Athletics
Women’s 100m hurdles
England's Tiffany Porter flies over the hurdles with consummate ease. She doesn't touch any of the 10 fences in her way to the line, winning the first heat in 12.84secs.
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Baroness Grey-Thompson
11-time Paralympic champion and BBC Sport expert
"Jade Jones and her bronze medal - very proud to be part of her team."
Athletics
Women’s 200m final
Tom Fordyce
Chief sports writer in Glasgow
"Jodie Williams has an elephant tattoo. Why? Had lucky elephant charm during a 151-race unbeaten run in her junior days. Lost it, lost race. Tattoo ensures permanent presence."
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Athletes on Twitter
England 100m sprinter Andy Robertson: "The women's 4x100m team are going to boss it in the relays."
Athletics
Talking of the weather it is positively balmy (by Glasgow standards) at Hampden now. The dark clouds and pack-a-macs have gone away as these athletics-hungry folk stay seated. The medal action is over but that does not mean this hardy lot are sneaking off for an early train. No way.
The qualifying round of women's discus is heating up, while reigning Olympic and Commonwealth champion Sally Pearson is sure to get a warm reception when she steps out in the women's 110m hurdles. The heats are about to begin, so you can't go anywhere either...