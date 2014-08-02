Then *sob* Glasgow 2014 is all over. Make sure you join us at 08:00 BST for the start of the final day, where Mike Henson will guide you through the final 11 gold-medal matches. Then, Glasgow will be ready to throw the mother of all farewell parties! You're all invited. See you then!
Closing ceremony
But if you 'Can't Get The Commonwealths Out Of Your Head' we have the closing ceremony to see you through to the end.
The headline act is Kylie Minogue, who will perform alongside Lulu, Deacon Blue and Dougie MacLean at Hampden Park.
More than 2,000 volunteer performers will also take part in the ceremony, which is expected to see about 40,000 people attend.
Organisers have promised to bring the curtain down on an "amazing games" with "a night out not to be missed".
Day 11
Right you Commonwealth-hungry hounds, day 10 is all but over. Here's what key events to plan your Sunday around...
08:01: Cycling - Women's road race including England's Lizzie Armitstead
10:00: Badminton - An all-England mixed doubles final as Chris and Gabby Adcock take on Chris Langridge and Heather Olver before Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour competes in the women's singles final at 11:00
12:01: Cycling - Men's road race including Scotland's David Millar
13:15: Squash - Mixed doubles final, featuring England's Peter Barker and Alison Waters
14:15: Squash - Men's doubles final, featuring England's Nick Matthew and Adrian Grant
Boxing
Scotland's effervescent boxer Charlie Flynn is my new favourite athlete. I can barely understand his thick Lanarkshire accent, but what I do understand is incredibly funny. His best gag...
Amir Khan: "What do you plan to do after this Commonwealth gold?"
Charlie Flynn (straight-faced): "Sorry? Can you say that again? I didn't understand you."
John Inverdale: "Commonwealth gold."
Charlie Flynn (laughing): "Aye, that's right. I just wanted to hear you say it again!"
Legend.
Best clips of day 10
Usain Bolt entertains the crowd dancing along to the crowd's rendition of the Proclaimers hit I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) before donning a tartan bonnet and signing autographs for the delighted Hampden Park fans. Watch the clip here
Charlie Flynn, gold medallist in boxing's men's light 60kg category, is ecstatic after his bout, saying he loved the noise from the Scottish crowd and that they "looked like ants that roared like lions". Watch the clip here
English Para-lifter Ali Jawad celebrates a world record lift of 194kg with a cartwheeling celebration as he won bronze in Glasgow. Watch the clip here
Other day 10 headlines
England's Nicola Adams beat Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh to become the first female Commonwealth Games boxing champion. Read the full report
England's Tom Daley comfortably claimed gold in the 10m platform with a classy performance. Read the full report
Husband and wife team Paul and Joanna Drinkhall sealed the Commonwealth title with a 3-2 win over fellow English pair Liam Pitchford and Tin-Tin Ho. Read the full report
Athletics
Day 10 headlines
Usain Bolt anchored Jamaica to a comfortable victory in the Commonwealth Games 4x100m relay at Hampden Park. Read the full report
A tremendous anchor leg by Matthew Hudson-Smith saw England win 4x400m men's relay gold. Read the full report
Forty-year-old Jo Pavey produced a battling display to win bronze for England in the women's 5,000m on the last night of athletics action. Read the full report
Former world and Commonwealth champion Amantle Montsho has been provisionally suspended after failing a doping test following the women's 400m final. Read the full report
Boxing
Men's heavyweight
Joe Joyce, winner of Commonwealth men's super-heavyweight boxing gold, reveals how a change in his pre-fight routine aided his bid for success following disappointments in the recent World and European Championships, where he was stopped by Russian Sergey Kuzmin after just 49 seconds of his semi-final.
"I have been learning the hard way in the Europeans and the Worlds so I made it right for this one," Joyce says. "I was a bit unlucky in the Europeans, I got rushed on and didn't get a proper warm-up but I've got my preparation right to come out fast and switched on."
Medal table
Medal table
Good news for Team England on the medal chase. Not only have they smashed their pre-Games target, they are also assured of sitting proudly on top of the final medal table.
England are 11 gold medals clear of nearest rivals Australia, who can only win a maximum of six golds tomorrow. You don't need a GCSE Maths grade to work out that they can't be caught.
#71 Club
Ollie Williams
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"I had one team left to get today, to complete the challenge of finding and interviewing one athlete from all 71 nations and territories represented at the Commonwealth Games. The last nation remaining: Scotland.
"I needed somebody who particularly embodied Scotland. The athlete I found has played the bagpipes at international level, her boyfriend is the keyboard player in Runrig, and she spoke Gaelic before she could speak English.
"But Kerry MacPhee, a triathlete turned mountain biker from South Uist who finished 13th in her race earlier this week, represents more than bagpipes. She is "our Kerry" across the Outer Hebrides - the only athlete from that part of Scotland to reach an event like this for half a century, and the only woman from the islands ever to compete in a Commonwealth Games.
MacPhee says she had no local sporting role models to watch on TV, growing up. Now she knows she has the responsibility of inspiring others like her and she's determined to be back at the next Commonwealth Games, on Australia's Gold Coast, in four years' time. See more from her - and the beautiful Cathkin Braes mountain bike trails - on BBC One's Tonight at the Games.
Boxing
Athlete reaction
Savannah Marshall, winner of Commonwealth boxing gold in the women's middleweight division, insists there is still much more to come having only recently come back from nine months out with a shoulder injury.
"I think I'm far from my best and I've still got a long way to come back but I think it will just take time," Marshall says. "I think I'm used to these multi-sports events now and I've got a lot of good experience under my belt.
"Obviously I'm looking forward to the World Championships later this year but you're only as good as your last fight so I can't take anything for granted."
Boxing
England's Antony Fowler, winner of Commonwealth boxing gold in the men's middleweight division, hopes his success in Glasgow will help him step out of the shadows of his more famous cousin, former Liverpool footballer Robbie.
"I want to be my own man. Football has 11 players but I'm doing it all on my own - I'm my own person," he says. "When I was an 11-year-old boy I saw guys winning the Commonwealth bronze and thought they were superstars - 12 years later I'm here winning gold and I'm so proud of myself.
"It's been nine months of work - I didn't drink over Christmas and I was in the gym Christmas Eve. I've had two weeks off since then. I was levels above the people here and this is just the start for me - I'm a man on the mission and I'm going to the Olympics."
Usain Bolt tells BBC Radio 5 Live about his hopes for next season after winning Commonwealth Games gold in the 4x1000m relay:
"I just hope I can stay injury-free next season," he said. "I want to run sub-19 seconds and that's one of my biggest goals and biggest dreams.
"My main aim is the 200m. I think I've done enough in the 100m. I love my 200m and want to do something special in 200m."
With his 28th birthday approaching later in August, Bolt said: "I've just got to work a little bit harder, put more work in and don't go out as much as I used to. Just change it up a little bit in my life and everything will be OK."
Athletics
Usain Bolt after leading Jamaica to 4x100m relay gold: "It means a lot. Commonwealth gold is the only medal missing from my collection.
"I'm happy to be here and sorry I didn't manage to run the individual events because the energy out here is wonderful."
Speaking of the lap of honour, Bolt added: "Way too much selfies, but it was good, I had fun. It's making the lap of honour longer and harder. It used to be autographs; now all they want is selfies."
Badminton
England win women's doubles bronze
England's Gabby Adcock says she has the "upmost respect" for opponent Lai Ping Jing after she and Lauren Smith claimed bronze in the women's doubles.
The English pair needed 83 minutes to complete an exhausting 2-1 win against Malaysia's Lai and Loo Yin Lim. Defeat was especially tough on Lai, who played four matches in a packed day - and lost them all.
Adcock said: "I've so much respect for her. You could see how much she wanted it and I almost feel sorry for her. She fought all the way but we wanted it just as much.
"We're so happy we got the medal. We've played so well all tournament and we'd have been devastated not to have anything to show for it."
Badminton
Scotland win mixed doubles bronze
Scotland's Imogen Bankier cried after winning bronze with Robert Blair in the mixed doubles.
The duo lost to England's Chris and Gabby Adcock in the semi-finals earlier on Saturday but came back to win the bronze-medal play-off.
Bankier said: "The season building up to this week has been very stressful at times. We have had amazing highs and terrible lows, all for this tournament.
"Losing this morning was incredibly disappointing, so to pick ourselves up from that and come out and perform this evening was a challenge. But we are so happy and it is very special to do it in front of a home crowd."
Athletics
Athlete reaction
Asha Philip, who helped England women's win bronze in the 4x100m relay, says their performance is a good platform for the upcoming European Championships in Zurich.
"The weather let us down today, but the fact we got it around I'm proud of these girls," she tells BBC Sport. "We still have lots more to give at the Euros and I'm very proud of the team."
Athletics
Pavey wins 5,000m bronze
Brendan Foster
BBC athletics commentator and ex-CWG champion
"Have we ever been more inspired by a distance race than that before? That was absolutely fantastic from Jo Pavey. There were three Kenyans ahead of her. She could easily have given it up but she was desperate for a medal. She deserved a medal. These are moments you will never forget."
Forty-year-old Pavey produced a battling display to win bronze for England and prevent a Kenyan clean sweep.
Boxing expert Steve Bunce: "Four yeas ago, England managed just two golds, they managed five this time (including Joe Joyce pictured). I had to pinch myself. I have been ringside at events for the last 35 years and I haven't seen anything like I have this evening, winning four golds.
"Scotland's Charlie Flynn, a postman from up the road, battled his way to the final and won. Team-mate Josh Taylor followed and Northern Ireland's Paddy Barnes won back-to-back gold medals for the men.
"Just like it was in London 2012, there were people that were sceptical about women's boxing. In general, the women's competition has been fearsome. Savannah Marshall restored some glory for herself with a gold medal."
Athletics
Men's 4x400m relay
Michael Johnson
BBC Sport athletics expert & 400m world record holder
"I think we were all thinking 'no, no' when Hudson-Smith made his move so early. He did make a smart move when he got the inside line. He stayed relaxed. Matthew took veteran Chris Brown out of his own race and made him run his race and it cost the Bahamas."
Watch Matthew Hudson-Smith power clear down the home straight to hold off The Bahamas' Brown and win gold for England here.
Athletics
Men's 4x400m relay
England's Commonwealth Games 4x400m relay gold medal winner Conrad Williams on BBC One: "Words can't describe tonight. It is the best feeling I have ever known. Young Matt (Hudson-Smith) came in and he just did everything."
Hudson-Smith, who ran the anchor leg: "I'm almost lost for words. That was crazy. There's a lot to learn. This is just the beginning really."
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Beth.r: Yep, Australia "pinched" the gold from us in the hockey but silver, very proud!
Graham Leakey: Twice today England women's teams have snatched defeat from the jaws of victory
Janine Pingree: Aaarghhhh!!!! Heartbreaking. 12 seconds less and England would've won and no penalties. Great effort though girls.
Diving
Commonwealth Games 10m diving gold medallist Tom Daley on BBC Two: "I have been trying new and different things with a new coach this year and they are starting to pay off now. Any athlete will tell you the first year after the Olympics is very tough - I was riddled with injuries. But this has been a really good year for me.
"British diving is in a really good place at the moment. To get more Commonwealth medals than ever before shows the legacy of London 2012. Hopefully there will now be a legacy to come from Glasgow 2014. I think in 10 years we could be the most dominant team in the Commonwealths and even the world."
Athletics
Men's triple jump
As Hampden's floodlights switch is flicked off for the night, let's catch up on an event you might have missed in all the drama.
Earlier, England's Phillips Idowu - back in the big time after funding and injury trouble over the past couple of years - could not add the 2014 Commonwealth crown to the one he won eight years ago.
The colourful Londoner finished fifth with a jump of 16.45m - the only legitimate leap that he managed. South Africa's Khotso Mokoena, who finished second behind Idowu in Melbourne, gained revenge to take gold with a seasonal-best mark of 17.20,.
Athletics
Watch Bolt lead Jamaica to victory
Usain Bolt led Jamaica home in the 4x100m relay final in a Commonwealth Games record time of 37.58secs.
England took the silver medal in Glasgow in a time of 38.02secs, ahead of third-placed Trinidad.
Neil Wallington: "I thought that nothing would beat the hockey semi-final for tension and excitement. Be careful what you wish for ..."
Bronze Medal
Adcock and Smith (England) - women's doubles badminton
A gutsy come from behind win by Gabby Adcock and Lauren Smith who out-lasted Lim Yin Loo and Lai Pei Jing in a war of attrition. The Malaysians took the first game 21-16 but the England pair fought back to take the next two 21-15 21-16. Adcock is in action again at 10:00 on Sunday morning alongside husband Chris in the final of the mixed pairs.
Diving
Commonwealth Games 10m diving gold medallist Tom Daley on BBC One: "It was really nice going into the last dive knowing I already had a medal. I have been in really good shape with my diving, so for me it was about doing six solid dives.
"I was a bit shaky this morning but ended up qualifying in first and then this afternoon in the final once I got ahead I wanted to stay in front all the way."
BBC Sport commentator Sara Orchard: "The feeling is so similar to watching the men's football team. Australia women win their fourth Commonwealth Games gold medal, their third in a row. The agony is written across English faces, they came so close, they were 10 seconds away from winning it but it is heartache."
Gold Medal
Australia - women's hockey
Cometh the hour, cometh the woman. Captain Madonna Blyth strides forward and buries her effort to win gold for Australia.
More penalty heartbreak for England. Sorry...
Hockey
England 1-1 Australia - shootout
England keeper Maddie Hinch virtually assaults Jodie Kenny as she slaloms up slowly. Penalty stroke for Australia. These are rarely missed. But this one is! A nervous Kenny inexplicably fires wide.
But Nicola White lets Kenny off the hook. She rounds the Aussie keeper but can't keep control as the ball scampers out of play. Australia win gold if they score their next effort...
Hockey
England 1-2 Australia - shootout
Advantage Australia. Georgina Parker buries her effort for Australia but England's Susie Gilbert can't respond. The defending champions lead 2-1 in the best-of-five shootout.
Hockey
England 1-1 Australia - shootout
Still 1-1 in the shootout as England's Alex Danson cannot take advantage of Kellie White's miss. Danson rounds the keeper, only to lose balance and scrape wide.
Hockey
England 1-1 Australia - shootout
Penalties in hockey see the players given eight seconds to dribble up towards goal and try to beat the keeper. Real cat and mouse stuff. Australia's Casey Eastham and England's Georgie Twigg both convert their opening efforts.
Hockey
England 1-1 Australia
Deja vu strikes for England. Yesterday, they conceded a late equaliser in the semi-final against New Zealand. Yesterday, they took a collective deep breath, composed themselves and consigned those 'England are rubbish at penalty jibes' into the dustbin. But what about now?
Hockey
England 1-1 Australia
Heartbreak for England! They are just 11 seconds from taking gold - and then Australia's Jodie Kenny fires into the bottom corner from a penalty corner.
The English have to pick their heads up because there's no time to dwell. It's straight into the shootout. If you've never watched a hockey penalty shootout then I urge you to do so now.
Athletics
That my friends is the last time we will see athletics at this Games. And what a way to finish with Bolt, who is still wandering around Hampden wearing a Tartan tammy. He will be changing his name to Usain McBolt at this rate...
Tonight at the Games
Was that the highlight of the Games? Clare Balding and Mark Chapman want to hear your favourite moments of the Commonwealth Games for their final show from Glasgow, on BBC One at 22:30 BST.
Send them using #TonightAtTheGames and the best comments will be read out on air and we will also use a selection of these on the BBC Sport website on Sunday.
Athletics
Jamaica win men's 4x100m relay
Michael Johnson
BBC Sport athletics expert & 400m world record holder
"Nice work from the Jamaican team and also from the English team. You have to give those English guys a lot of credit - there were a lot of teams in there who could have messed it up for them. But this is what it is all about. Usain Bolt.
"It has been a great combination. The 100m individual wouldn't have been as great - or competitive - a race with Usain Bolt in it but we got to see him run in the relay. It is absolutely possible he will be at the top of the heap come Rio 2016 but will he be as fast as 2008/09? I don't think so.
"The injuries take their toll. But they have done him a service for the future in a way because they have meant he has had to take time out. He is going to have to be careful in terms of how he manages his body."
Live Reporting
By Jonathan Jurejko and Mike Henson
Get Involved
