And that's a wrap as they say in the world of showbusiness. Thanks for sticking with us over the last 15 hours and make sure you return at 08:00 BST for more fun and games. See you later!
Day nine at a glance
Other highlights include:
16:00 - Table tennis: Defending champion Feng Tianwei, of Singapore, is favourite to win today's women's singles final.
17:45 - Lawn bowls: The men's singles ends the bowls tournament at Glasgow 2014. Scotland's Darren Burnett will hope to add Commonwealth Games gold to his 2014 World Indoor Bowls championship when he takes on Canada's Ryan Bester.
Day nine at a glance
Day in a sentence: It's time for the world's fastest man to do his talking on the track - Usain Bolt will see his first action of Glasgow 2014 as part of Jamaica's 4x100m relay team.
Also in action: Can Olympic 100m hurdles champion Sally Pearson put a much-publicised row with her now suspended Australian head coach behind her? England gymnast Claudia Fragapane hopes to add to her three gold medals, and her compatriot Tom Daley will compete in the men's 10m synchronised diving.
Day nine at a glance
And after that lengthy sales pitch, all that is left is for me to flog the best stuff up for grabs on Friday (or day nine if you're living on Commonwealth Games time)...
Commonwealth Games in depth
You can also sit back and read four of our best Commonwealth Games features...
Still hungry for more Games-themed bites? You lot are almost insatiable. Head over to BBC One where you can consume Tonight at the Games. Think a Commonwealth-themed 'Later with Jools Holland' complete with in-house jazz band....
Bowls
Scotland and England set for men's fours final
Friday's final day of bowls sees Scotland and England playing for two gold medals, including against each other in the men's fours.
David Peacock, Neil Speirs, Paul Foster and Alex Marshall of Scotland claimed a 15-10 semi-final victory over Australia to advance to the final against Andrew Knapper, John McGuinness, Stuart Airey and Jamie Chestney. The English four defeated India 14-12.
Darren Burnett of Scotland plays Canada's Ryan Bester for men's singles gold.
Jamie-Lea Winch and Natalie Melmore of England will take on South Africa for women's pairs gold. Jersey and Northern Ireland will duel for bronze.
Squash
Swing from the rafters?
World and Commonwealth champion Nick Matthew believes squash is enhancing its prospects of securing a place in the Olympics.
"The Commonwealth Games is brilliant for squash and I think the sport has been one of the talking points of the Games," said the Englishman. "If this doesn't push squash into the Olympics then what else do we need to do - do we need to swing from the rafters to play shots?"
Matthew and Adrian Grant, the defending champions, progressed through to the men's doubles quarter-finals with an 11-6 11-5 victory over Jamaica's Chris Binnie and Bruce Burrowes.
Scotland table tennis player Craig Howieson: "Disappointed with the way I played but Ryan Jenkins was class, knows me too well. I tried everything I could but wasn't enough. Amazing experience, tried to enjoy my last few moments out there competing as much as I could.
"Will never forget the first time we walked out as a team, the roar of the crowd was amazing as has the support throughout the whole competition! Can't tell you what a pleasure it's been. Hopefully we have helped show table tennis in a good light and this experience can be the start of something very special for the sport in Scotland."
Craig Howieson was knocked out of the men's singles by Welshman Ryan Jenkins, who will face England's Paul Drinkhall in the last 32 on Friday.
Bowls
Women's triples
England's Sophie Tolchard, Ellen Falkner and Sian Honnor thrashed Australia 22-4 to secure gold in the women's triples. The match came to a conclusion after 15 ends, with Australia conceding to the 'mercy' rule.
Falkner, who now has three Commonwealth gold medals following fours victory in Melbourne and a pairs triumph in Delhi, said: "It couldn't have been a better performance from our perspective.
"That's a tough call for them to make (the 'mercy' rule), but I think they felt the momentum was with us, we were dominating the game and it was ours."
Athletes on Twitter
Scotland gymnast Daniel Purvis: "Thanks for all the well done messages, unbelievable support again today, loved competing out there. So happy to get a bronze medal in the rings final."
Diving
Young diver sets sights on Olympics
England's 13-year-old Victoria Vincent - the youngest entrant in any Games event - came a creditable 10th in the 10m platform diving.
Vincent - 54 days younger that Scotland's bronze-medal winning para-swimmer Erraid Davis - had originally been barred from competing because she was under the Olympic age barrier of 14, but won an appeal.
"I could have dived better but at the end of the day I'm at the Commonwealth Games at the age of 13. The Olympics is my dream, but we will just have to see if I can make it that far," she said.
"My parents are really proud of me and my phone is full of texts from my friends that I will have to reply to. The Commonwealths have been great and I've learned so much."
England's Jazmin Sawyers says winning silver medal in the long jump was beyond her wildest dreams.
"My goal at the beginning of he year was just to make the team, and I've come away with a silver medal," she tells BBC Sport.
"What bodes well for the future is that I produced a bigger jump to get that silver."
Andrew in Richhill: What a brilliant day for the Home Nations at the Commonwealth Games today! I know the powerhouse countries like Russia, China and the USA aren't involved here, but things look very promising for British sport ahead of Rio 2016.
Conlan, father of Olympic bronze medallist Michael who is one of the nine guaranteed at least bronze, says the mindset of the team.
"Boxing in Northern Ireland has always been very strong - there used to be a joke that we had lots of heart but no technique. Now we have technique and heart," said Conlan.
"We came here for 11 gold medals and I don't see why we cannot go on now and get nine. Bronze isn't enough and I never asked any of them to enter the Commonwealth Games to win bronze. Gold is all that matters."
Oh Danny Boy - Northern Ireland nine go for glory: Northern Ireland have nine boxing medals guaranteed - and it could get a lot better with all nine fighting in Friday's semi-finals.
'You look down, your legs go to jelly - it's terrifying': A rejuvenated Tom Daley talks sexuality, critics and the "demon" dive from London 2012 that is still affecting his performances.
'I had to invent my own technique to clear the bar': Olivia Curran on fighting back from a devastating knee injury as a gymnast at Delhi 2010 to compete in the pole vault at Glasgow.
The boxer who had never been in a ring: Meet the Commonwealth boxer from a Pacific island nation who trains by using a punch bag hanging from a breadfruit tree.
Today's headlines
England gymnasts Max Whitlock and Claudia Fragapane win their third gold medals with individual final success.
Scotland's Eilidh Child secures silver in the women's 400m hurdles in front of a passionate home crowd
Six-time Paralympic champion David Weir claims his first Commonwealth Games gold in the men's T54 1500m.
