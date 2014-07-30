Day in a sentence: Louis Smith gets back on the horse and the Commonwealth's cyclists tackle the time trials.

Highlights include:

10:00 - Cycling time trials: The Commonwealth's fastest road cyclists hit the time trial circuit - 40km for men, 30km for women - taking in Glasgow's East End as well as the countryside of East Dunbartonshire and North Lanarkshire.

15:00 - Artistic gymnastics: Thursday sees the start of gymnastics' individual apparatus finals, the day's highlight being the men's pommel horse, expected to star England's Louis Smith and team-mate Max Whitlock.

19:00 - Athletics: Six-time Paralympic champion David Weir competes in the 1500m T54 with team-mate Will Smith.

Also: Badminton (singles and doubles preliminaries), hockey (09:00 England men v Canada, 14:00 Australia men v Scotland, and other group stage matches plus women's classification matches), netball (classification matches), squash (women's doubles quarter-finals), table tennis (quarter-finals).