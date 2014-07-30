And leaves me with nothing else to say but goodbye. Join Mike Henson back here at 08:00 BST for live text commentary, plus live streams of the action. Be there bright and sharp!
Day eight at a glance
Day in a sentence: Louis Smith gets back on the horse and the Commonwealth's cyclists tackle the time trials.
Highlights include:
10:00 - Cycling time trials: The Commonwealth's fastest road cyclists hit the time trial circuit - 40km for men, 30km for women - taking in Glasgow's East End as well as the countryside of East Dunbartonshire and North Lanarkshire.
15:00 - Artistic gymnastics: Thursday sees the start of gymnastics' individual apparatus finals, the day's highlight being the men's pommel horse, expected to star England's Louis Smith and team-mate Max Whitlock.
19:00 - Athletics: Six-time Paralympic champion David Weir competes in the 1500m T54 with team-mate Will Smith.
Also: Badminton (singles and doubles preliminaries), hockey (09:00 England men v Canada, 14:00 Australia men v Scotland, and other group stage matches plus women's classification matches), netball (classification matches), squash (women's doubles quarter-finals), table tennis (quarter-finals).
Golden Thursday
Medal table
Medal table
Day seven, undoubtedly, belonged to Team England. Their athletes, led by long jumper Greg Rutherford, snaffled five gold medals to climb above Australia to the top of the medal table.
Best of today's videos
David Katoatau celebrates winning Kiribati's first ever Commonwealth medal with a jig of delight
Here are just a few of the best videos from today at the games:
David Hamilton on Twitter: "I wanna be on the big screen #commonwelfie"
Badminton
They've done it! England's number four seeds Gabby Adcock and Lauren Smith need just the one opportunity to make sure, winning 21-13 17-21 21-18 in one hour and 14 minutes. That was a classic and worthy of being a medal match.
There are plenty of glum Scottish faces around the arena, none more so than the miserable expressions slapped across the chops of Imogen Bankier and Kirsty Gilmour. Even the Fratellis' feel-good anthem of Chelsea Dagger booming out cannot cheer them.
Badminton
But the Scots a plucky pair, nicking two points back, before Lauren Smith smashes a winner from the front to leave England with two more match points...
Badminton
There is a real grudge match taking place at the moment. Scotland pair Imogen Bankier and Kirsty Gilmour, unsurprisingly backed by huge vocal support, face England's Gabby Adcock and Lauren Smith.
They drew one game each to take the match to a decider - and it's been a thriller. Now Adcock and Smith are two points away from a place in the last 16.
Badminton
Hundreds are packed into one Glasgow venue and ready to party as Wednesday comes to a close. No, they're not lurking around the dancefloor at legendary music venues Barrowlands or King Tut's. They're packed into the Emirates Arena as badminton becomes the new rock'n'roll....
Athletics
Long jump
Denise Lewis
BBC Sport athletics expert on BBC Radio 5 live
"Greg Rutherford proved his critics wrong this evening. 2013 was a rough year for him and he's come through and delivered. I think tonight he was as happy with his gold medal as he was at London 2012. He's running well, jumping well but is mentally in the right place which is the most important thing."
Adopted Scot Viorel Etko says he is the proudest man in Glasgow after delivering the host nation's first wrestling Commonwealth Games medal in 20 years with bronze in the 61kgs.
The 36-year-old was born in Moldova before leaving to pursue his athletic career first in Romania, then London in 1998, where he waited on tables and laboured on building sites before heading north of the border, eventually settling down to marry gymnast Laura Davies.
He said: "I am probably the proudest parent here, because I have my nine-year-old son Leon watching. I wanted to give him and all the other little kids a gift, all who are future Scottish athletes.
"I am fortunate to be the person who has done this. I thought I could make some history in Scottish wrestling."
Boxing
Ben Dirs
BBC Sport in Glasgow
Wales' Lauren Price and Savannah Marshall, England's first female world champion, are on a collision course in the women's middleweight category.
Caerphilly's Price, a former kickboxing world champion and international footballer, outpointed Australia's Kaye Scott to set up a semi-final clash against Canada's Ariane Fortin, a two-time world champion.
Hartlepool's Marshall earned a unanimous decision over Botswana's Pearl Morake and will fight Nigerian Olympian Edith Ogoke next.
Gymnastics
Women's individual all-around final
Aimee Lewis
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"The SSE Hydro quickly empties but a few fans remain to whoop and holler as England's Claudia Fragapane lifts the St George's flag for the cameras. The teenager wipes a few tears away before heading towards the bright lights of the TV cameras. What a final routine. Even to the untrained eye, it was clear it was something special."
Andrew: Greg Rutherford comes across as one of the nicest, most down-to-earth sportsmen about at the moment. He's always smiling and makes time for the fans, and he's not too bad at the long jump either!
Badminton
Women's doubles round of 32
Gail Emms
BBC Sport badminton expert on BBC Radio 5 live
"We've had 44 minutes of power smashing and incredible rallies. England's Gabby Adcock and Lauren Smith won the first set but Scotland's Imogen Bankier and Kirsty Gilmour have responded to level. The crowd are getting really excited. Let's see what happens in the third set."
Australia's head coach has been suspended for publicly criticising Olympic 100m hurdles champion Sally Pearson.
Eric Hollingsworth accused Pearson, who starts the defence of her Commonwealth title on Thursday, of setting a bad example to her Australian team-mates.
He was upset with Pearson's decision to miss a pre-tournament training camp in Glasgow, favouring to race in London instead.
Boxing
Northern Ireland ensured they will take home an impressive nine boxing medals after late wins for Steven Donnelly and Connor Coyle.
Welterweight Donnelly out-manoeuvred Custio Clayton of Canada on a unanimous decision and middleweight Coyle completed a successful day by beating Siphiwe Lusizi of South Africa.
England captain Antony Fowler led the way into the middleweight semi-finals with a comfortable points win over Nickson Abaka, while Qais Ashfaq and Scott Fitzgerald also guaranteed medals.
Netball
England netball head coach Anna Mayes on her side's 69-27 victory over Barbados, which secured a semi-final against New Zealand on Friday.
"It was good to get a comprehensive win in terms of scoreline but I am disappointed with the sheer volume of errors.
"Saying that when you are playing against a lesser team you get more possession and you are more likely to make errors. However, we have to be more clinical. We need to ensure we are clinical across the 60 minutes."
Ewan Clark: What a performance from the English female gymnastics to do a 1-2-3. What a time to be English.
Andy Baxter: Claudia Fragapane smashed that floor routine to take gold.
Amy Beth: Gold, silver and bronze for England! Amazing girls!!! Wow!!
Gymnastics
Women's individual all-around final
Aimee Lewis
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"Ear-splitting roars from the gymnastics crowd after Claudia Fragapane razzle-dazzles on the floor to win gold. Plenty of height, a touch of breakdancing and every landing nailed. She's lifted skywards by her team-mates because that performance has secured her gold. She's the Commonwealth all-around champion! Fragapane can't hold back the tears. It's an England 1-2-3 with Ruby Harrold winning silver and Hannah Whelan taking bronze."
Gymnastics
Women's individual all-around final
Beth Tweddle
BBC Sport gymnastics expert
"It's an incredible day for English gymnastics. It looked like Claudia Fragapane had blown it with the beams but she has a incredibly powerful floor. To get all three medals is superb."
Gymnastics
Women's individual all-around final
Craig Heap
BBC Sport gymnastics expert and two-time CWG champion
"Not only does Claudia Fragapane have the power, but she has the moves to go with it. Wow! I am so happy now. What a performance. That was the display of the games."
Claudia Fragapane finishes with a flourish, lands perfectly in her final acrobatic move, smiles wide - she knows she has done enough. Remarkable performance from the 16-year-old.
She scores 14.733 to win gold with a total of 56.132, just ahead of Ruby Harrold (55.232) and Hannah Whelan (54.699). Tears of joy all round in the England camp.
Gymnastics - artistic
Women's individual all-around final
England appear to be primed for a clean sweep of medals in the women's all-around final. Canada's Elllie Black goes into third behind England's Ruby Harrold and Hannah Whelan. Last up is their team-mate Claudia Fragapane - she needs a score of 13.833 on the floor to nick gold. Drama.
BBC Sport athletics expert & 400m world record holder
"The men's 400m was the highlight of the evening as Kirani James did not quite have it all his own way. But the 800m tomorrow is shaping up to be the race of the Commonwealth Games for me with a great showdown between Nijel Amos and David Rudisha."
David Katoatau (Kiribati) - men's 105kg weightlifting
They'll be dancing on the streets of Kiribati (pronounced KIRRY-BASS).
Appearing at their fifth Games, the island nation in the middle of the Pacific have just won their first ever medal.
Take a bow David Katoatau, winner of a GOLD medal no less, in the men's 105kg class.
Silver goes to Stanislav Chalaev of New Zealand and bronze to England's Ben Watson.
Athletics
Women's 200m heats
Colin Jackson
Two-time CWG champion and BBC Sport athletics pundit
"Jodie Williams has lots of experience as a junior, but of course moving up into the seniors is a big step. She's building on a great year and has her place in the final with a relatively straightforward run."
Athletics
Women's 200m heats
England's Anyika Onoura and Jodie Williams stick their names down on the semi-finals entry list. Former British champion Onoura finishes second in heat four with a time of 23.19, before 20-year-old Williams - who succeeded her team-mate as the country's best earlier this year - wins heat five in 23.42.
Athletics
Women's javelin final
Steve Backley
BBC Sport athletics expert
"The Australians dominated the javelin, but with a bit of an agricultural throw from Sunette Viljoen of South Africa got herself a silver medal. There's no taking the gold off Kim Mickle though."
Simon Duke: Swimming, athletics and gymnastics have made the Games for me! Brilliant entertainment and some great Home Nation performances.
Tom Gooch: Valerie Adams is unbelievable. Possibly the greatest female athlete of all time.
Gold Medal
Valerie Adams (New Zealand) - women's shot put
Valerie Adams has more gold than a pawnbroker after winning the last eight major tournaments. And guess what? The two-time Olympic and four-time World champion wins her third Commonwealth title with a meaty throw of 19.88m.
England trio Rachel Wallander, Sophie McKinna and Eden Francis take fourth, fifth and sixth, with Scotland's Kirsty Yates in eighth.
Gymnastics
Women's all-around final
Aimee Lewis
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"'Give it laldy'" it says on the big screen as the gymnasts prepare for the final rotation, and the spectators do as they say - clapping and whooping loudly. As it stands, it's an England one-two, with Ruby Harrold and Claudia Fragapane in first and second spot respectively."
