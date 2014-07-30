And leaves me with nothing else to say but goodbye. Join Mike Henson back here at 08:00 BST for live text commentary, plus live streams of the action. Be there bright and sharp!
Day eight at a glance
Day in a sentence: Louis Smith gets back on the horse and the Commonwealth's cyclists tackle the time trials.
Highlights include:
10:00 - Cycling time trials: The Commonwealth's fastest road cyclists hit the time trial circuit - 40km for men, 30km for women - taking in Glasgow's East End as well as the countryside of East Dunbartonshire and North Lanarkshire.
15:00 - Artistic gymnastics: Thursday sees the start of gymnastics' individual apparatus finals, the day's highlight being the men's pommel horse, expected to star England's Louis Smith and team-mate Max Whitlock.
19:00 - Athletics: Six-time Paralympic champion David Weir competes in the 1500m T54 with team-mate Will Smith.
Also: Badminton (singles and doubles preliminaries), hockey (09:00 England men v Canada, 14:00 Australia men v Scotland, and other group stage matches plus women's classification matches), netball (classification matches), squash (women's doubles quarter-finals), table tennis (quarter-finals).
Golden Thursday
Medal table
Medal table
Day seven, undoubtedly, belonged to Team England. Their athletes, led by long jumper Greg Rutherford, snaffled five gold medals to climb above Australia to the top of the medal table.
Best of today's videos
David Katoatau celebrates winning Kiribati's first ever Commonwealth medal with a jig of delight
Here are just a few of the best videos from today at the games:
David Hamilton on Twitter: "I wanna be on the big screen #commonwelfie"
Badminton
They've done it! England's number four seeds Gabby Adcock and Lauren Smith need just the one opportunity to make sure, winning 21-13 17-21 21-18 in one hour and 14 minutes. That was a classic and worthy of being a medal match.
There are plenty of glum Scottish faces around the arena, none more so than the miserable expressions slapped across the chops of Imogen Bankier and Kirsty Gilmour. Even the Fratellis' feel-good anthem of Chelsea Dagger booming out cannot cheer them.
Badminton
But the Scots a plucky pair, nicking two points back, before Lauren Smith smashes a winner from the front to leave England with two more match points...
Badminton
There is a real grudge match taking place at the moment. Scotland pair Imogen Bankier and Kirsty Gilmour, unsurprisingly backed by huge vocal support, face England's Gabby Adcock and Lauren Smith.
They drew one game each to take the match to a decider - and it's been a thriller. Now Adcock and Smith are two points away from a place in the last 16.
Badminton
Hundreds are packed into one Glasgow venue and ready to party as Wednesday comes to a close. No, they're not lurking around the dancefloor at legendary music venues Barrowlands or King Tut's. They're packed into the Emirates Arena as badminton becomes the new rock'n'roll....
Athletics
Long jump
Denise Lewis
BBC Sport athletics expert on BBC Radio 5 live
"Greg Rutherford proved his critics wrong this evening. 2013 was a rough year for him and he's come through and delivered. I think tonight he was as happy with his gold medal as he was at London 2012. He's running well, jumping well but is mentally in the right place which is the most important thing."
Adopted Scot Viorel Etko says he is the proudest man in Glasgow after delivering the host nation's first wrestling Commonwealth Games medal in 20 years with bronze in the 61kgs.
The 36-year-old was born in Moldova before leaving to pursue his athletic career first in Romania, then London in 1998, where he waited on tables and laboured on building sites before heading north of the border, eventually settling down to marry gymnast Laura Davies.
He said: "I am probably the proudest parent here, because I have my nine-year-old son Leon watching. I wanted to give him and all the other little kids a gift, all who are future Scottish athletes.
"I am fortunate to be the person who has done this. I thought I could make some history in Scottish wrestling."
Boxing
Ben Dirs
BBC Sport in Glasgow
Wales' Lauren Price and Savannah Marshall, England's first female world champion, are on a collision course in the women's middleweight category.
Caerphilly's Price, a former kickboxing world champion and international footballer, outpointed Australia's Kaye Scott to set up a semi-final clash against Canada's Ariane Fortin, a two-time world champion.
Hartlepool's Marshall earned a unanimous decision over Botswana's Pearl Morake and will fight Nigerian Olympian Edith Ogoke next.
Gymnastics
Women's individual all-around final
Aimee Lewis
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"The SSE Hydro quickly empties but a few fans remain to whoop and holler as England's Claudia Fragapane lifts the St George's flag for the cameras. The teenager wipes a few tears away before heading towards the bright lights of the TV cameras. What a final routine. Even to the untrained eye, it was clear it was something special."
Andrew: Greg Rutherford comes across as one of the nicest, most down-to-earth sportsmen about at the moment. He's always smiling and makes time for the fans, and he's not too bad at the long jump either!
Badminton
Women's doubles round of 32
Gail Emms
BBC Sport badminton expert on BBC Radio 5 live
"We've had 44 minutes of power smashing and incredible rallies. England's Gabby Adcock and Lauren Smith won the first set but Scotland's Imogen Bankier and Kirsty Gilmour have responded to level. The crowd are getting really excited. Let's see what happens in the third set."
Live Reporting
By Mike Henson and Jonathan Jurejko
#bbcglasgow2014
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
