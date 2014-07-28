Squash: medal matches
- Women's singles gold medal match: Massaro (ENG) v David (MAS)
- Women's singles bronze medal match: Waters (ENG) v King (NZL)
- Men's singles bronze medal match: Barker (ENG) beat Ghosal (IND) 3-1
Live Reporting
By Michael Emons and Mike Henson
Tuesday's action
There could be another podium rendition of Flower of Scotland tomorrow in the pool as Hannah Miley takes on Wales' Jazz Carlin in the 400m freestyle final.
Elsewhere the men's team gymnastics looks interesting with Great Britain team-mates Kristian Thomas, Sam Oldham and Max Whitlock, and Dan Purvis and Daniel Keatings, divided along England and Scotland lines respectively.
In shooting, Northern Irish full bore specialist David Calvert returns to the Commonwealth Games for a 10th time as part of the team for Glasgow, having won four gold and four bronze medals since his debut at the Edmonton Games of 1978.
Your handy guide to Tuesday is right here.
Medal table
What does that all mean for the medals table? Well, those pesky Aussies are still top, but today's tip of the hat goes to Scotland in third.
Thirteen gold medals, the latest of which were Libby Clegg's T12 100m success and victory for Alex Marshall and Paul Foster in the men's pairs, is a national record for the Commonwealth Games.
Today's action
Time for your bullet-train review of what happened in today's action.
In athletics, England's Adam Gemili took silver behind Jamaica's Kemar Bailey-Cole in the 100m, while Nigeria's Blessing Okagbare completed the first half of a possible sprint double in the women's race.
In swimming, Jazz Carlin became the first Welsh woman to win Commonwealth Games gold in the pool in 40 years when she eased to victory in the 800m freestyle.
In squash, defending champion Nick Matthew saw off the challenge of compatriot James Willstrop to retain his title in a five-game epic.
Boxing
Barry McGuigan
BBC Sport boxing expert, on Radio 5 live
"Nicola showed her class and ability. She overwhelmed Oluwantoyin Oladeji, who was probably saved by the bell in the end. It was first class and I think she will be too good for anyone else here."
Boxing
Nicola Adams finishes like a train, buzzing around a weary Oluwatoyin Oladeji like an irate hornet, throwing stinging shots at the struggling Nigerian. A clear victory and the Englishwoman is all grins as she salutes each side of the ring with shadow punches.
An impressive and, by the looks of it, enjoyable opening.
#71club updates
Ollie Williams
BBC Sport in Glasgow
Number 36 - Clemenca Sionehelo - Niue Island
Clemencia Sioneholo represents Niue Island, one of the smallest nations in the Commonwealth Games, in the #71club.
"We're a small nation, but if you come to our land, we have a big heart. You'll have fun," says the shooter of home, which is 1,500 miles north-east of New Zealand.
She adds that back home, islanders sometimes use the local flying fox population for target practice - eating the proceeds. "It's a delicacy."
Ollie is attempting to interview a competitor from all 71 nations and territories by the end of the Games. He also grabbed Canada's Susan Nattrass - one of the most decorated shooters at the event - today. His tally is up to 37, and he's targeting 10 more in athletics and boxing on Tuesday.
Boxing
Barry McGuigan
BBC Sport boxing expert, on Radio 5 live
"Nicola looks very relaxed, very comfortable and is showcasing her talents. That's three rounds out of three now."
Boxing
Nicola Adams's quality shines through. The Yorkshirewoman snaps her opponent's head back with a heavy left hand flush on the chin. Round three is marked down to her by all of the judges.
Boxing
Nicola Adams is in perpetual motion, dodging, ducking and constantly readjusting the space between the fighters to her advantage.
While Oluwatoyin Oladeji's shots come in singles, Adams is stringing together slick combinations and that is enough to bag up the second round on all three cards.
Boxing
Barry McGuigan
BBC Sport boxing expert, on Radio 5 live
"Nicola's coaches in the corner were very happy with the second round. She's dominating this and don't be surprised if the Nigerian girl gets a count this round. Very impressive from Nicola so far."
Boxing
Barry McGuigan
BBC Sport boxing expert, on Radio 5 live
"Safe to say Nicola Adams won that first round. She's just warming up and getting her timing right. She will be more and more in control of this fight because she's too good for this girl."
Boxing
A cagey opening round with Oluwantoyin Oladeji refusing to make it easy for Nicola Adams by blundering in blindly.
Adams did manage to get through with more quality though, a jab as fast a viper strike and a strong right hand over the top convince all three judges that the round is her's.
Boxing
They have waited a long time, but the SECC fans get their reward.
England's Olympic flyweight champion Nicola Adams is led to the ring to the strains of Blur's Song Two. She waves a gloved fist to acknowledge the support, before upper-cutting thin air.
Her opponent is Nigeria's Oluwantoyin Oladeji. Ding-ding, seconds out.
Time to taste the leather.
Boxing
Not much argument about that one.
Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh wins all three judges' scorecards against Thessa Dumas and moves on and up to meet Sarah Joy Rae of Jamaica in the quarter-finals.
Boxing
The first ever women's boxing match at the Commonwealth Games features Michaela Walsh. The 21-year-old from Northern Ireland lost narrowly in the European Championships to the world and continental champion at 54kg.
Dropped down to flyweight at Glasgow 2014, she is expected to bring plenty of power with her and she has unanimously won the first round against Thessa Dumas of Mauritus.
Becca Jane: Excellent performance from Adam Gemili - managed to get himself right in the mix with the Jamaicans.
James Stevenson: Well done Adam Gemili. Fantastic performance. His star is rising. Hopefully a lot more to come.
Tim Shewan: Good 100m silver for Gemili there - the first of many. Reckon the fast times will come soon!
Boxing
What has Nicola Adams been up to since she became the first ever Olympic boxing champion at London 2012?
Well, she hasn't stopped smiling. And she has not got all showbiz on us.
"Winning at London 2012 helped me work out the people who are real - my friends and family - and the people who are fake," she said.
"Don't get me wrong, there are times when it's really cool being treated special. But mostly I just like being what I was.
"I'm still Nicola Adams from Yorkshire, I still walk my dog in the same field I always have done."
Athletes on Twitter
Commonwealth Games England: "Look whose getting ready for action..... #Adamseffect #TeamEngland."
Nicola Adams' flyweight opener is the last bout of the night at the SECC. We are currently on the fourth from last. You can get across the latest action, as ever, via the BBC Sport live stream.
Lizzie Brereton: Cheered like a crazy person, amazing 100m by Adam Gemili to get silver.
Kate Lewers: Adam Gemili's reaction to his silver medal just then was awesome - great to see how much it matters sometimes.
Guy Hornsby: What a run from Adam Gemili! Fantastic silver, privilege to be in the stadium to see a future sprint star in the flesh.
Athletics
Women's 100m final
England's Asha Philip tells BBC Sport after finishing fourth in the women's 100m final: "Fourth is always the first loser as people say, but I'm so proud of myself. I wanted a medal but it's my first Commonwealth Games and I've loved the experience. I am going to take it on the chin and there's more to come from me."
Athletics
"The times will come, the medals are what counts" said Adam Gemili after his 100m silver.
Unfortunately for team-mate Asha Phillips, a personal best time was only good enough for fourth in the women's 100m.
Athletics
Men's 100m final
BBC Radio 5 live
Jamaica's 100m champion Kemar Bailey-Cole speaking to BBC Radio 5 live: "It means a lot because it's my first individual medal at a Championship. It's just the start of the individual medals.
"The aim was to come out here and win and I did just that. I said to myself 'these guys can't beat me'".
Athletics
Men's 100m final
Donovan Bailey, former Olympic 100m champion on BBC 5 live
"One of the things I love about Adam Gemili is his total relaxation. He has an amazing start. His first 30m is among the best you can get. He knows Kemar Bailey-Cole is bigger and faster than him, so he puts him on his heels. He took complete advantage tonight of what he has, and he will learn and get better."
Athletics
Men's 100m final
England's Adam Gemili tells BBC Sport after his 100m silver medal: "This is my first senior medal. I'm speechless. There's so much prepration that goes into running 10 seconds - my team put a lot of work in behind the scenes. I can't believe it, this is my first time representing England and I'm so happy.
"This is something I'm never going to forget. It's not about times today, it's positions because the times will come. Medals are what count and this is a stepping stone now for the Europeans, Worlds and then Rio in 2016."
Athletics
Men's 100m final
Darren Campbell
BBC Sport athletics expert , on Radio 5 live
"This young man has come onto the British sprinting scene and sucked it up. He has shown he has what it takes. It is about consistency - can you keep backing up those times? And yep, Adam Gemili - you are the man. Now he has got a medal, he will be feared."
England's Adam Gemili is giddy with joy, gabbling at 100mph in his post-race interview. He looks like he will float out of the stadium tonight.
"The times will come, the medals are what counts," he says with a wide grin before sending his good wishes for Eid straight down the barrel of the camera.
Athletes' reaction to Adam Gemili's Commonwealth Silver medal
Paula Radcliffe: "Well done Adam Gemili. Brilliant run and well deserved."
Jonnie Peacock: "Huge congrats to Adam Gemili. Commonwealth silver!!! Smashed that start!!"
Jessica Ennis-Hill: "So happy for Adam Gemili. Such a nice guy! Brilliant run!"
Athletics
Men's 100m final
Colin Jackson
Two-time CWG champion and BBC Sport athletics pundit
"Adam Gemili did exactly what he should have done which was put pressure on Kemar Bailey-Cole straight from the start, but Bailey-Cole's long strides took over. It's a huge landmark for Adam to run well in the qualifying rounds at a major event and get a medal in the final."
Athletes on Twitter
England 100m sprinter Jodie Williams on Twitter: "YAAAAAAAAAAAY ADAM @Adam_Gemili"
Athletics
Men's 100m final
While Kemar Bailey-Cole plays it cool like he always knew that gold was his, Adam Gemili drops to his knee is delight as the big screen confirms that his dip has held off the challenge of Nickel Ashmeade for silver.
Athletics
Men's 100m final
Michael Johnson
BBC Sport athletics expert & 400m world record holder
"To get himself on the podium is a big thing for Adam Gemili. That gives him something to build on for the future. He can now go on and win the European Championships and then he has medals in his back pocket heading into next year which is a huge confidence booster."
Athletes on Twitter
Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt on Twitter: "Team Jamaica all the way ...congrats @KemarBaileyCole #Glasgow2014 #gold."
Athletics
Men's 100m final
The times are in.
1. K Bailey-Cole (Jam) 10.00
2. A Gemili (Eng) 10.10
3. N Ashmeade (Jam) 10.12
Gold Medal
Kemar Bailey-Cole (Jamaica) - Men's 100m
Kemar Bailey-Cole came arrowing through the centre of the field from the halfway point. A clear winner, but the eye was drawn to the battle behind him where a stooping Adam Gemili snatched second for England.
Kemar Bailey-Cole is the man outside Adam Gemili. He trains with Usain Bolt, can he deliver like the big man?
Men's 100m final
Adam Gemili burst onto the 100m scene, full of promise when he clocked 10.05 out of nowhere in 2012.
Now 20, can he take the next step and deliver a major championship success?
Athletics
Men's 100m final
A supreme performance from Blessing Okagbare.
Can any of the men stamp all over the rest of the field in a similarly emphatic manner?
With Usain Bolt and Yohan Blake missing, opportunity knocks for someone. Who is going to answer?
Dale Bennett: Come on Adam Gemili - get a medal for England!
Andy Priest: I honestly believe that Adam Gemili could sneak gold in the 100m tonight. He's in great form, so he'll definitely medal.
Joel Capper: Here we go then Adam Gemili. It's time for the big win, take the gold and go 9.90!