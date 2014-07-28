There could be another podium rendition of Flower of Scotland tomorrow in the pool as Hannah Miley takes on Wales' Jazz Carlin in the 400m freestyle final.

Elsewhere the men's team gymnastics looks interesting with Great Britain team-mates Kristian Thomas, Sam Oldham and Max Whitlock, and Dan Purvis and Daniel Keatings, divided along England and Scotland lines respectively.

In shooting, Northern Irish full bore specialist David Calvert returns to the Commonwealth Games for a 10th time as part of the team for Glasgow, having won four gold and four bronze medals since his debut at the Edmonton Games of 1978.

Your handy guide to Tuesday is right here.