Tuesday's action
There could be another podium rendition of Flower of Scotland tomorrow in the pool as Hannah Miley takes on Wales' Jazz Carlin in the 400m freestyle final.
Elsewhere the men's team gymnastics looks interesting with Great Britain team-mates Kristian Thomas, Sam Oldham and Max Whitlock, and Dan Purvis and Daniel Keatings, divided along England and Scotland lines respectively.
In shooting, Northern Irish full bore specialist David Calvert returns to the Commonwealth Games for a 10th time as part of the team for Glasgow, having won four gold and four bronze medals since his debut at the Edmonton Games of 1978.
"Nicola showed her class and ability. She overwhelmed Oluwantoyin Oladeji, who was probably saved by the bell in the end. It was first class and I think she will be too good for anyone else here."
Boxing
Nicola Adams finishes like a train, buzzing around a weary Oluwatoyin Oladeji like an irate hornet, throwing stinging shots at the struggling Nigerian. A clear victory and the Englishwoman is all grins as she salutes each side of the ring with shadow punches.
An impressive and, by the looks of it, enjoyable opening.
#71club updates
Ollie Williams
BBC Sport in Glasgow
Number 36 - Clemenca Sionehelo - Niue Island
Clemencia Sioneholo represents Niue Island, one of the smallest nations in the Commonwealth Games, in the #71club.
"We're a small nation, but if you come to our land, we have a big heart. You'll have fun," says the shooter of home, which is 1,500 miles north-east of New Zealand.
She adds that back home, islanders sometimes use the local flying fox population for target practice - eating the proceeds. "It's a delicacy."
Ollie is attempting to interview a competitor from all 71 nations and territories by the end of the Games. He also grabbed Canada's Susan Nattrass - one of the most decorated shooters at the event - today. His tally is up to 37, and he's targeting 10 more in athletics and boxing on Tuesday.
Boxing
Barry McGuigan
BBC Sport boxing expert, on Radio 5 live
"Nicola looks very relaxed, very comfortable and is showcasing her talents. That's three rounds out of three now."
Boxing
Nicola Adams's quality shines through. The Yorkshirewoman snaps her opponent's head back with a heavy left hand flush on the chin. Round three is marked down to her by all of the judges.
Boxing
Nicola Adams is in perpetual motion, dodging, ducking and constantly readjusting the space between the fighters to her advantage.
While Oluwatoyin Oladeji's shots come in singles, Adams is stringing together slick combinations and that is enough to bag up the second round on all three cards.
Boxing
Barry McGuigan
BBC Sport boxing expert, on Radio 5 live
"Nicola's coaches in the corner were very happy with the second round. She's dominating this and don't be surprised if the Nigerian girl gets a count this round. Very impressive from Nicola so far."
Boxing
Barry McGuigan
BBC Sport boxing expert, on Radio 5 live
"Safe to say Nicola Adams won that first round. She's just warming up and getting her timing right. She will be more and more in control of this fight because she's too good for this girl."
Boxing
A cagey opening round with Oluwantoyin Oladeji refusing to make it easy for Nicola Adams by blundering in blindly.
Adams did manage to get through with more quality though, a jab as fast a viper strike and a strong right hand over the top convince all three judges that the round is her's.
Boxing
They have waited a long time, but the SECC fans get their reward.
England's Olympic flyweight champion Nicola Adams is led to the ring to the strains of Blur's Song Two. She waves a gloved fist to acknowledge the support, before upper-cutting thin air.
Her opponent is Nigeria's Oluwantoyin Oladeji. Ding-ding, seconds out.
Time to taste the leather.
Quick Mum, BBC One now!
Housewives favourite and Wet Wet Wet lead singer Marti Pellow is on Tonight at the Games, chatting away with Clare Balding and Mark Chapman about his native Glasgow.
Too late for ticket but you can get involved by sending a tweet with the hashtag #tonightatthegames.
They are after your favourite moments of the Games so far.
Boxing
Not much argument about that one.
Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh wins all three judges' scorecards against Thessa Dumas and moves on and up to meet Sarah Joy Rae of Jamaica in the quarter-finals.
Boxing
The first ever women's boxing match at the Commonwealth Games features Michaela Walsh. The 21-year-old from Northern Ireland lost narrowly in the European Championships to the world and continental champion at 54kg.
Dropped down to flyweight at Glasgow 2014, she is expected to bring plenty of power with her and she has unanimously won the first round against Thessa Dumas of Mauritus.
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Becca Jane: Excellent performance from Adam Gemili - managed to get himself right in the mix with the Jamaicans.
James Stevenson: Well done Adam Gemili. Fantastic performance. His star is rising. Hopefully a lot more to come.
Tim Shewan: Good 100m silver for Gemili there - the first of many. Reckon the fast times will come soon!
Boxing
What has Nicola Adams been up to since she became the first ever Olympic boxing champion at London 2012?
Well, she hasn't stopped smiling. And she has not got all showbiz on us.
"Winning at London 2012 helped me work out the people who are real - my friends and family - and the people who are fake," she said.
"Don't get me wrong, there are times when it's really cool being treated special. But mostly I just like being what I was.
"I'm still Nicola Adams from Yorkshire, I still walk my dog in the same field I always have done."
Your handy guide to Tuesday is right here.
Medal table
What does that all mean for the medals table? Well, those pesky Aussies are still top, but today's tip of the hat goes to Scotland in third.
Thirteen gold medals, the latest of which were Libby Clegg's T12 100m success and victory for Alex Marshall and Paul Foster in the men's pairs, is a national record for the Commonwealth Games.
Today's action
Time for your bullet-train review of what happened in today's action.
In athletics, England's Adam Gemili took silver behind Jamaica's Kemar Bailey-Cole in the 100m, while Nigeria's Blessing Okagbare completed the first half of a possible sprint double in the women's race.
In swimming, Jazz Carlin became the first Welsh woman to win Commonwealth Games gold in the pool in 40 years when she eased to victory in the 800m freestyle.
In squash, defending champion Nick Matthew saw off the challenge of compatriot James Willstrop to retain his title in a five-game epic.
Nicola Adams' flyweight opener is the last bout of the night at the SECC. We are currently on the fourth from last.