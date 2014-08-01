Glasgow 2014: Day nine
Summary
- Athletics - Sharp takes 800m silver for Scotland; Bolt leads Jamaica into 4x100m final
- Athletics - Australia's Pearson wins hurdles gold; Lewis wins pole vault gold for England
- Gymnastics - Fragapane wins fourth gold; Wilson and Purvis also win
- Diving - Daley/Denny win 10m silver; Laugher/Mears win 3m gold
- Bowls - Scotland win golds in men's singles and fours
- Hockey - England women beat NZ in shoot-out to reach final
By Jonathan Jurejko and Mike Henson
Day 10 highlights
1000 BST: Hockey men's semi-finals - England v Australia
1400-2000 BST: Boxing's 13 finals, including Nicola Adams, Paddy Barnes and Charlie Flynn
1930-2045 BST: Diving men's 10m platform final - Tom Daley
2050/2115 BST: Athletics 4x100m relay finals, featuring Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Usain Bolt
Coming up on day 10
Clips of the day
Fancy a late night Friday video? Check out these four crackers...
Daniel Purvis wins gold for Scotland in the Commonwealth Games on the parallel bars, a day after winning bronze on the men's rings. Watch the clip here
David Peacock, Neil Speirs, Paul Foster and skip Alex Marshall clinch Scotland's second lawn bowls Commonwealth Games gold medal with a 16-8 victory over England. Watch the clip here
England's Isobel Pooley jumps a personal best of 1.92m to take silver in the women's high jump behind Australia's Eleanor Patterson who jumped 1.94cm at Glasgow 2014. Watch the clip here
Nigerian triple jumper Olumide Olamgoke collides with two officials whist warming up during qualifying for the men's triple jump at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Watch the clip here
Athletics
Women's 4x100m relay
Some great news for Wales. Their women's team will compete in tomorrow's 4x100m relay final after initially being disqualified (see 21:31). The Welsh quartet of Hannah Brier, Mica Moore, Hannah Thomas and Rachel Johncock demanded a video review - now they're back in. Their time of 44:66 also equalled the national record.
Athletics
BBC Radio 5 live
Australia's 100m hurdles champion Sally Pearson: "It is disappointing that my races finish in utter relief rather than happiness. To not hear my heart beat anymore is a really nice feeling. It is such a proud moment for myself and I had issues to deal with.
"I just need to win, it is more than wanting to win. It is so important to us, it is hard. It is harder than for the soccer players, there is no-one to hide behind, you have to run on your own."
Boxing
Headguards will be back - Barnes
Meanwhile, Belfast boxer Paddy Barnes believes the sport's world governing body will vote to bring back headguards after a Commonwealth Games marred by a series of high-profile cuts.
Barnes breezed into his second consecutive light-flyweight final with a unanimous decision win over Uganda's Fazil Kaggwa.
But earlier in the day he watched his friend Michael Conlan scrape through against Welshman Sean McGoldrick on a technical decision after sustaining a bad cut over his right eye from an accidental headbutt.
And Northern Ireland lightweight Joe Fitzpatrick also required treatment to a gash beneath his left eye after a straightforward win over Michael Alexander of Trinidad.
Barnes said: "I think headguards will be back. It's great to see them off because it's better to watch, but it's impossible to fight so many times in so few days without headguards on - it's ridiculous."
Boxing
Twelve home nations boxers will fight for a gold medal in Saturday's finals.
England will have six shots at gold when the boxing moves to the 11,000 capacity Hydro Arena, Northern Ireland four and Scotland two. Five Welsh boxers lost at the semi-finals stage.
Read the full report. and check out our results pages.
Medal table
Day nine headlines
That's day nine of the 2014 Commonwealth Games done and dusted. If you've missed any of today's action (shame on you) here are the four biggest stories of the past 15 hours...
Athletics
Men's triple jump
Former World and Commonwealth champion Phillips Idowu on his return to international action: "I wasn't sure how it would go tonight. I hadn't jumped for a month or more but it was comfortable and I am looking forward to the final tomorrow.
"Hopefully I can execute it and stand on top of the podium like I have had many times before."
Idowu qualified second with a jump of 16.70m - 5cms behind Nigeria's Tosin Oke. England's Nathan Fox and Nathan Douglas also qualified for the final which takes place at 19.10 BST on Saturday.
Badminton
Men's doubles quarter-finals
Top seeds Chris Adcock and Andy Ellis survived a huge scare at the hands of an unheralded Welsh pair to keep their challenge alive.
The English duo faced elimination as they fell 14-12 behind in the deciding third game against Daniel Font and Oliver Gwilt, ranked 165 in the world.
They eventually scraped through after a run of six successive points but their performance throughout a 17-21 21-16 21-15 win was a nervy one.
Asked if they had rattled the English, Font said: "Yes, big time. Andy Ellis was nervous. We thought we were going to get spanked - they are the top seeds - and we thought we had them at 14-12."
#bbcglasgow2014
Athletes on Twitter
Olympic 400m gold medallist Cathy Freeman on Twitter: Awesome performance Sally Pearson!! Congratulations! Richly deserved!
Athletics
Women's 100m hurdles
Sally Pearson on the suspension of Australia athletics coach Eric Hollingsworth, who recently criticised the Commonwealth champion of "setting a bad example" to her team-mates.
"He lost his job for what he said in the papers trying to justify himself," she tells BBC Sport. "But I only did this for myself and the people who are supporting me."
Athletics
Women's 100m hurdles
Two-time Commonwealth champion Sally Pearson after retaining her crown: "This medal means so much. It has been a really hard year having been injured and going into the World Championships with a new coach.
"But I knew tougher people than me have got through this and come out the other side. For me it was about focusing on what I could control both beforehand and in the race and I came out the victor."
Boxing
Men's middleweight semi-finals
England will have six boxers in Saturday's finals after Anthony Fowler clinched a middleweight showdown with Indian superstar Vijender.
Fowler was too strong for Zambian opponent Benny Muziyo, decking his opponent after a series of shots towards the end of round one, and easing home a conclusive points winner.
The pair could hardly be more contrasting with Vijender - who beat Northern Ireland's Connor Coyle - regarded as a superstar back home, where he has appeared in Bollywood movies and reality TV dance shows.
Fowler said: "I'm a fighter and tomorrow won't be a reality show, it will be the real thing. I've been watching him for weeks and I know exactly what he's going to bring tomorrow."
Athletics
Women's 100m hurdles
Michael Johnson
BBC Sport athletics expert & 400m world record holder
Michael Johnson picks his highlight of the night and tells BBC One: "I did enjoy seeing Sally Pearson going out there and defending her Commonwealth championship after everything she has gone through this week."
Australia athletic coach Eric Hollingsworth was suspended by his country's Commonwealth Games Association after criticising Pearson's preparation.
Athletics
Men's triple jump
Triple success for England in the triple jump. Phillips Idowu, Nathan Fox and Nathan Douglas all leap into Saturday's final.
Athletics
Women's 100m hurdles
Colin Jackson
Two-time CWG champion and BBC Sport athletics pundit
"Sally Pearson is a female sprinter who has excellent leg speed. She gets out of the blocks very well and then her pick up is strong and powerful. You want to get to that first hurdle as quickly as possible and put all the pressure on everyone else. Because Sally has this really explosive start it makes a huge difference."
#bbcglasgow2014
Silver medallist Lynsey Sharp on Twitter: This was my everything. I love you all. Never ever give up. Always be grateful.