LiveBoxing: Quarter-finals

Summary

  1. Men's: fly, super-heavy quarter-finals
  2. Women's: lightweight preliminaries
  3. Watch the action in 'Live Coverage'

Live Reporting

By Michael Emons, Jonathan Jurejko and Neil Johnston

Phew! That's everything all over in Glasgow for another action-packed day. Hands up if you want some more on Wednesday? Nice one.

Day seven in a sentence: Hockey hots up and Delhi divers defend their titles.

Also in action: Can Olympic long jump champion Greg Rutherford add a Commonwealth Games gold to his collection?

Nineteen gold medals to be won: Athletics (men's 400m, high jump and long jump, women's 3,000m steeplechase, shot put, javelin and heptathlon), Diving (women's 3m synchro and 10m synchro, men's 1m), Gymnastics (men's and women's artistic all-around events), Weightlifting (women's +75k, men's 105kg), Wrestling (men's 61kg and 97kg, women's 53kg, 58kg and 69kg).

See you again tomorrow - be there at 08:00 BST sharp. Laters!

Day six highlights

Before we leave you until tomorrow, let's have a recap of what shenanigans we have seen throughout day six...

Medal table

England's double success in the gymnastics were two of 31 gold medals dished out in Glasgow today. Shall we look how that lot has affected the medal table over halfway through the Games? Go on then.

Gymnastics

PA

And there was also some encouraging pictures from the Hydro Arena as England's men collected their gold medals a short while ago.

Louis Smith, Sam Oldham, Kristian Thomas, Max Whitlock and Nile Wilson won the men's title, but Oldham had to go for an MRI scan after falling heavily on his ankle midway through the competition.

Something tells me that the strapped up 21-year-old wasn't going to miss the moment of glory.

Gymnastics

Women's team final

Getty Images

England's women emulated the achievement of their male team-mates by winning gold in the gymnastics team final at the Hydro Arena.

Rebecca Downie, Claudia Fragapane, Ruby Harrold, Hannah Whelan and Kelly Simm held off Australia to win, with Wales putting in a superb display for bronze.

England's women finished on a total of 167.555, and errors from Australia on both the floor and beam in the final rotation left them second on 161.646.

The Welsh team of Lizzie Beddoe, Georgina Hockenhull, Jessica Hogg, Angel Romaeo and Raer Theaker secured the country's first team medal with a score of 160.095.

Boxing

The night is over at the SECC as today's boxing card draws to a close. And it has been a decent shift for two British hopes in the women's middleweight. World number one Savannah Marshall of England eases past India's Pooja Rani, while Wales hopeful Lauren Price joins her in the last eight. Price beat Guyana's Theresa London.

Weightlifting

Australian weightlifter Jenna Myers withdrew from competition in the 75kg class at the Clyde Auditorium earlier due to illness.

The 28-year-old from Launceston collapsed in the athlete rest area prior to weigh-in and the decision was made by venue medical staff to transport her to hospital for medical attention.

Athletics

Women's 1500m final

England's Laura Weightman sets her sights on more medal-winning performances after taking silver in the women's 1500m.

"I don't think words can describe the feeling for I got crossing the line and getting that medal you want so desperately," she tells BBC Sport. "I was hanging on for dear life and trying to close in on the Kenyan.

"My coach Steve Cram told me that if I came off the track, wherever I finished, knowing I'd given everything then I could be happy. I'm glad I gave it everything I could. I'm not sure how Steve copes with the emotions and the pressures of coaching me then commentating on me! But hopefully this is the start of things for us."

Weightlifting

Men's 94kg

Getty Images

That paved the way for Papua New Guinea's Steven Kukuna Kari to take gold - and then pose for the obligatory lift of his medal rivals. Great scenes. The 21-year-old's 200kg lift pipped Australia's Cameroon-born lifter Simplice Ribouem, the reigning Commonwealth 85kg champion, who hit the canvas as he failed in his last attempt of 201kg.

Weightlifting

Men's 94kg

I've never seen a hulking Scot almost reduced to tears - but weightlifter Peter Kirkbride was close to the waterworks after blowing his Commonwealth hopes. He won silver four years ago in Delhi and was aiming to become the first Scot to win a gold in this event for 52 years. But the pressure seems to get to him, producing three no lifts on each of his clean and jerk attempts.

Get involved using #Commonwelfie

The South Africa women's hockey team have contributed a #Commonwelfie ...

@dirkiewasha

As has Northern Ireland Netballer Caroline O'Hanlon #Commonwelfie

@cohanlon9

Athletics

Men's 110m hurdles final

Getty Images

Earlier, England's Will Sharman won silver in the men's 110m hurdles, but admits he has a slight regret that the colour was not gold.

"I can't lie. There is an aspect of thinking what might have been, but I'm happy to have got a medal," he tells BBC Sport.

"I just hit one of the hurdles really badly and that was just as I was trying to move away. Had that not happened, I am sure I would have run a quicker time."

Athletics

Women's 1500m final

Emotional moment for our very own Steve Cram, who not only watched Laura Weightman's silver success as a commentator, but also as her coach.

Athletics

Women's 1500m final

Steve Cram

BBC Sport athletics commentator

"I am so proud of Laura. There's a lot of athletes who have so much talent and don't have to work so hard. But Laura really puts the effort in and is so easy for me to coach from that perspective. The two Kenyans are the best in the world, but we talked about if they have an off day you have to be ready to take that opportunity. Laura is a real scrapper."

Athletics

Women's 1500m final

Paula Radcliffe

BBC Sport athletics expert & 2002 CWG champion

Getty Images

"Laura ran out of her skin and she kept digging deep. They were queuing up behind her but she didn't panic, she's so strong but the strengthening work she's done showed how much she can fight. She ran right through to that line. I am so happy for her because she really deserves that. She hung in there, she knows she was up against two of the best runners around and produced something special."

Silver Medal

Nick Miller (England) - men's hammer

PA

England's Nick Miller - the man with the monster appetite - was hungry for a slice of tasty medal action, and he is going home with one of the silver variety. His second throw of 72.99m was enough to claim runners-up spot, just in front of Scotland's Mark Dry who snaffled bronze with a distance of 71.64m. Canada's Jim Steacy takes gold with 74.16.

Athletics

Women's 1500m final

Laura Weightman had to dig deep in the final few strides to hold off Canada's Kate Van Buskirk, and now the relief is clear as she legs it over to her mum in the crowd to celebrate. Weightman's time of 4:09.24 is just 0.17 seconds ahead of Van Buskirk, with 2012 world junior champion Faith Kibiegon dipping over the line in 4:08.94.

Athletics

Women's 1500m final

Steve Cram

BBC Sport athletics commentator

Getty Images

"Laura Weightman hangs on for the silver! What a performance to beat one of the Kenyan runners. We hoped one of the British athletes could get in there and nick a medal, but we expected a Kenyan one-two so Laura has exceeded expectation."

Gold Medal

Faith Kibiegon (Kenya) - women's 1500m

England's Laura Weightman tries to chase Faith Kibiegon down to the line, it proves too little too late as the Kenyan clinches gold.

Athletics

Brendan Foster

BBC athletics commentator and ex-CWG champion

"Laura Weightman is making a long run for it. The pace is really starting to gather."

ATHLETICS

Women's 1500m final

Ding ding! The final lap bell sounds, shortly after England's Laura Weightman moves on to the shoulder of the leading Kenyans Faith Kibiegon.

Athletics

Women's 1500m final

Steve Cram

BBC Sport athletics commentator

"A slow start to the race. The Kenyans are already loitering together and will have their plan in mind."

Athletics

Women's 1500m final

Laura Muir, the darling of the home crowd, is packed tightly into the middle of the group after the opening lap. You could throw a blanket over all the runners at the moment.

Athletics

Women's 1500m final

But, like all middle and long distance events, there are always a couple of pesky Kenyans threatening to get in the way. 2013 world bronze medallist Hellen Obiri is the probably the pick of the bunch. The starter's gun sounds - we're off!

Athletics

Women's 1500m final

Time to squeeze one more medal event in at Hampden Park. It's showdown time in the women's 1500m final. There are four strong British hopes - Scottish hope Laura Muir and English trio Hannah England, Jemma Simpson and Laura Weightman.

Athletics

Men's hammer final

England's Nick Miller - not to be confused with the character of the same name from American comedy New Girl - lets fly with his fifth of six attempts. But it is not enough to peg back Canada's Jim Steacy, who leads with a throw of 74.16m. That is just over a metre clear of miller's 72.99m mark.

Swimming

Ian Thorpe

Five-time Olympic gold medallist & BBC swimming analyst

"I think there have been some good individual performances overall - Ross Murdoch in particular in the breaststroke has excited me. Fran Halsall caused some upsets with the Australians. There's Adam Peaty and Ben Proud as well. As soon as you can start listing names you know that are going in the right direction.

"I don't think there has been a standout performer overall throughout the whole competition who has dominated. Although I think it's good for the sport that we don't have someone who wins every event. I think now we'll return to an era of people winning a few gold medals here and there."

Swimming

Ian Thorpe

Five-time Olympic gold medallist & BBC swimming analyst

"The 19 gold medals for Australia is the same total as Delhi, but it will get a different reaction back home than four years ago. That was seen as a disappointment, but this will be seen as a success because of how poor Australia did at London 2012."

Athletics

Men's hammer final

The action has not stopped at Hampden Park. Oh no. The big men are still chucking hammers as far as their biceps will let them.

England's Alex Smith throws 70.99m but it only keeps him in fourth, tucked in behind Scotland's Mark Dry in third. Talking of tucking in...Englishman Nick Miller, who apparently has a diet of six chicken breast per night, and also munches four 18oz steaks each week, is second. He would definitely win a gold medal for eating.

Swimming

Nick Hope

BBC Sport in Glasgow

"Glasgow 2014 will be remembered as a Games which far exceeded the expectations of the hosts Scotland as well as England in the pool, whilst there has also been plenty to cheer for Wales over the last 24 hours.

"Some truly great performances have brought the home nations a total of 48 medals, and whilst bigger challenges lie ahead when they face the likes of the USA and China at the World Championships next year after a disappointing London Olympics in the pool, there's finally a group of young swimmers emerging which will give Britain huge optimism about the future.

Swimming

England win men's 4x100m medley relay final

Ian Thorpe

Five-time Olympic gold medallist & BBC swimming analyst

Reuters

"England were favourites, this was always going to be a tough race for the Australians. The butterfly and the breaststroke legs they annihilated the Aussies and just gave them enough for Adam Brown to hold on at the end. They might have had concerns having never won this event before, but that's been put to bed now."

Athletics

Men's decathlon

Heartbreak for England's John Lane, who can almost sniff out that bronze from his fourth-place spot. Wales's ponytailed Ben Gregory finishes in sixth. Gregory's compatriots David Guest and Curtis Matthews also finish in the top 10, with Northern Ireland's Peter Glass in 12th and England's Martin Brockman another place behind.

Swimming

Men's 4x100m medley relay final

England's Chris Walker-Hebborn tells BBC Sport after their 4x100m medley relay gold medal: "I'm buzzing. To come away with a gold medal and new Commonwealth Games record as well is amazing."

Adam Peaty adds: "These guys are like my brothers and we brought it home for England!"

Swimming

Steve Parry

BBC swimming expert, on Radio 5 live

"Never in your wildest dreams could you imagine England would get 10 gold medals at these Games."

Gold medal

England - Men's 4x100m medley relay swimming

Getty Images

Fireworks as the the curtain comes down with Adam Brown leading England to gold in the men's 4x100m medley relay. England lead throughout and boast a three metre advantage over Australia at the start of the final leg. A vintage finish to cap a brilliant Games for England at the Tollcross International Swimming Centre. Australia are forced to settle for silver, while South Africa secure bronze. Amazing!

Sharron Davies

BBC Sport swimming expert & 1978 CWG champion

Sharron Davies: The gentleman that is Chad LeClos and the brave heart that is Dan Wallace.

@sharrond62

Swimming

Nick Hope

BBC Sport in Glasgow

"The atmosphere has reached 'fever-pitch' here at Tollcross. Literally every fan on their feet or screaming as Scotland, England and Wales do battle in the relays with Australia and Canada - amazing!"

Swimming

Women's 4x100m medley relay final

Steve Parry

BBC swimming expert, on Radio 5 live

"Cate Campbell's time of 51.5 seconds was half-a-second faster than the world record. That is a man's time. But that is what it took to beat that England team."

Gold medal

Australia - Women's 4x100m medley relay swimming

Cate Campbell leads Australia to gold after a phenomenal final leg. England, who secure silver, had been leading but Fran Halsall is unable to stop Campbell from powering ahead. Canada clinch bronze. Wales are disqualified after Chloe Tutton goes off too early.

Swimming

Men's 1500m freestyle final

They'll be dancing on the streets of Neath after Daniel Jervis's heroic efforts. The 18-year-old from the South Wales town looks happier than winner Ryan Cochrane as he clutches his bronze on the podium, his beaming smile lighting up the Tollcross International Swimming Centre.

Silver Medal

Ashley Bryant (England) - men's decathlon

Getty Images

Ashley Bryant does not win bronze - he wins silver! The Englishman finishes third in the 1500m with a time of 4:38.24, which combined with Kurt Felix's sixth-place, sees him fly above the Grenadian behind gold medal winner Damian Warner of Jamaica.

Athletics

Men's decathlon

Pretorius still leads going into the bell as England's Ashley Bryant and John Lane battle for a bronze medal. Overall leader Damian Warner is fourth, which would be enough to win gold.

Athletics

Men's decathlon

The final event has kicked off in the men's decathlon. South Africa's Fredriech Pretorius, ninth in the overall standings, streak about 40m clear. After 400m the whole field is lined up in single file like an orderly bunch of primary school children waiting for their bus to the swimming baths.

Swimming

Men's 1500m freestyle final

Wales' Daniel Jervis after his 1500m freestyle bronze medal tells BBC Sport: "Oh my days! It was an honour for me to win a medal here and to be swimming in the same pool with these guys is amazing. I just don't believe what I've done."

Swimming

Men's 1500m freestyle final

Adrian Moorhouse

Olympic gold medallist and BBC swimming expert

AFP

"It was awesome from Daniel Jervis to get a bronze medal. I thought half of the Welsh team were going fall into the water the way they were jumping up and down!"

Swimming

Men's 1500m freestyle final

Nick Hope

BBC Sport in Glasgow

"It may 'only' have been a bronze medal for Daniel Jervis of Wales, but it drew cheers equal to those for swimmers who have won Commonwealth gold in Glasgow.

"The 1500m race is so tough that there is a real appreciation of the effort being put into it and with 100m to go Jarvis looked out of it - but be produced a storming final length to sprint past Australia's Jordan Harrison in the final 5m - all to booming applause!"

Swimming

Women's 4x100m medley relay final

Can Wales double their medal tally in the pool on the final day of competition at the Tollcross International Swimming Centre? They started with four but an unexpected bronze in the men's 1500m freestyle, a brilliant gold in women's 50m backstroke and silver in the women's 400m freestyle has increased that to seven.

Two races left. Coming up next is the women's 4x100m medley relay final.

Athletics

Men's 110m hurdles final

Michael Johnson

BBC Sport athletics expert & 400m world record holder

"It's a shame for Will Sharman. I think he knows he'll never be a world champion and that was probably his opportunity of a gold medal on the big stage."

Swimming

Steve Parry

BBC swimming expert on Radio 5 live

PA
Daniel Jervis

After Wales' Daniel Jervis wins 1500m freestyle bronze: "It is another ridiculous performance from the Welsh in the pool. They are on Cloud Nine at the moment. The momentum for the Home Nations in general is unbelievable."

Athletics

Men's 110m hurdles final

Denise Lewis

Athletics expert & twice CWG champion on BBC One

Getty Images

"Will Sharman be very disappointed. He might not show it, but he'll be hurting because it's not often you get presented with a chance for a gold medal. I think he just made lapse in concentration because he couldn't' see anyone with him around that eighth hurdle and it's cost him."

Athletics

Men's 110m hurdles final

Will Sharman grimaces as he slows down after the line, then takes a deep breath and manages to find a broad smile. He picks up a St George's Cross off the track to lap up the applause of Hampden Park. He adds a 2014 silver to the same colour medal that he won in Delhi four years ago.

