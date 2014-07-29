Phew! That's everything all over in Glasgow for another action-packed day. Hands up if you want some more on Wednesday? Nice one.
Day seven in a sentence: Hockey hots up and Delhi divers defend their titles.
Also in action: Can Olympic long jump champion Greg Rutherford add a Commonwealth Games gold to his collection?
Nineteen gold medals to be won: Athletics (men's 400m, high jump and long jump, women's 3,000m steeplechase, shot put, javelin and heptathlon), Diving (women's 3m synchro and 10m synchro, men's 1m), Gymnastics (men's and women's artistic all-around events), Weightlifting (women's +75k, men's 105kg), Wrestling (men's 61kg and 97kg, women's 53kg, 58kg and 69kg).
See you again tomorrow - be there at 08:00 BST sharp. Laters!
Rebecca Downie, Claudia Fragapane, Ruby Harrold, Hannah Whelan and Kelly Simm held off Australia to win, with Wales putting in a superb display for bronze.
England's women finished on a total of 167.555, and errors from Australia on both the floor and beam in the final rotation left them second on 161.646.
The Welsh team of Lizzie Beddoe, Georgina Hockenhull, Jessica Hogg, Angel Romaeo and Raer Theaker secured the country's first team medal with a score of 160.095.
Boxing
The night is over at the SECC as today's boxing card draws to a close. And it has been a decent shift for two British hopes in the women's middleweight. World number one Savannah Marshall of England eases past India's Pooja Rani, while Wales hopeful Lauren Price joins her in the last eight. Price beat Guyana's Theresa London.
Weightlifting
Australian weightlifter Jenna Myers withdrew from competition in the 75kg class at the Clyde Auditorium earlier due to illness.
The 28-year-old from Launceston collapsed in the athlete rest area prior to weigh-in and the decision was made by venue medical staff to transport her to hospital for medical attention.
England's Laura Weightman sets her sights on more medal-winning performances after taking silver in the women's 1500m.
"I don't think words can describe the feeling for I got crossing the line and getting that medal you want so desperately," she tells BBC Sport. "I was hanging on for dear life and trying to close in on the Kenyan.
"My coach Steve Cram told me that if I came off the track, wherever I finished, knowing I'd given everything then I could be happy. I'm glad I gave it everything I could. I'm not sure how Steve copes with the emotions and the pressures of coaching me then commentating on me! But hopefully this is the start of things for us."
Weightlifting
Men's 94kg
That paved the way for Papua New Guinea's Steven Kukuna Kari to take gold - and then pose for the obligatory lift of his medal rivals. Great scenes. The 21-year-old's 200kg lift pipped Australia's Cameroon-born lifter Simplice Ribouem, the reigning Commonwealth 85kg champion, who hit the canvas as he failed in his last attempt of 201kg.
Weightlifting
Men's 94kg
I've never seen a hulking Scot almost reduced to tears - but weightlifter Peter Kirkbride was close to the waterworks after blowing his Commonwealth hopes. He won silver four years ago in Delhi and was aiming to become the first Scot to win a gold in this event for 52 years. But the pressure seems to get to him, producing three no lifts on each of his clean and jerk attempts.
Earlier, England's Will Sharman won silver in the men's 110m hurdles, but admits he has a slight regret that the colour was not gold.
"I can't lie. There is an aspect of thinking what might have been, but I'm happy to have got a medal," he tells BBC Sport.
"I just hit one of the hurdles really badly and that was just as I was trying to move away. Had that not happened, I am sure I would have run a quicker time."
Athletics
Women's 1500m final
Emotional moment for our very own Steve Cram, who not only watched Laura Weightman's silver success as a commentator, but also as her coach.
Athletics
Women's 1500m final
Steve Cram
BBC Sport athletics commentator
"I am so proud of Laura. There's a lot of athletes who have so much talent and don't have to work so hard. But Laura really puts the effort in and is so easy for me to coach from that perspective. The two Kenyans are the best in the world, but we talked about if they have an off day you have to be ready to take that opportunity. Laura is a real scrapper."
Athletics
Women's 1500m final
Paula Radcliffe
BBC Sport athletics expert & 2002 CWG champion
"Laura ran out of her skin and she kept digging deep. They were queuing up behind her but she didn't panic, she's so strong but the strengthening work she's done showed how much she can fight. She ran right through to that line. I am so happy for her because she really deserves that. She hung in there, she knows she was up against two of the best runners around and produced something special."
Live Reporting
By Michael Emons, Jonathan Jurejko and Neil Johnston
Champagne moments
Athletics: England win five silver medals on the track and field at Hampden Park.
Shooting: Jen McIntosh succeeds mother Shirley as Scotland's most decorated female in Commonwealth Games history with silver in the 50m rifle three positions.
Swimming: The home nations claimed three of the eight gold medals on the final night of the Commonwealth Games meet.
Day six highlights
Before we leave you until tomorrow, let's have a recap of what shenanigans we have seen throughout day six...
Medal table
Medal table
England's double success in the gymnastics were two of 31 gold medals dished out in Glasgow today. Shall we look how that lot has affected the medal table over halfway through the Games? Go on then.
Gymnastics
And there was also some encouraging pictures from the Hydro Arena as England's men collected their gold medals a short while ago.
Louis Smith, Sam Oldham, Kristian Thomas, Max Whitlock and Nile Wilson won the men's title, but Oldham had to go for an MRI scan after falling heavily on his ankle midway through the competition.
Something tells me that the strapped up 21-year-old wasn't going to miss the moment of glory.
Gymnastics
Women's team final
England's women emulated the achievement of their male team-mates by winning gold in the gymnastics team final at the Hydro Arena.
Boxing
Weightlifting
Defending 400m hurdles champion Dai Greene: My Commonwealth Games starts tomorrow at about 11:30am. Always proud to wear the red vest of Wales. I'm expecting some welsh weather too.
Athletics
Women's 1500m final
Weightlifting
Men's 94kg
Weightlifting
Men's 94kg
ATHLETICS
Here are some of the headlines from today's athletics at Hampden Park:
Laura Weightman wins silver medal for England in 1500m
Will Sharman wins silver medal in 110m hurdles for England
Laura Samuel smashes her personal best in the triple jump to also win a silver medal from England
Stephanie McPherson wins 400m for Jamaica
Ashley Bryant of England wins a well-earned silver medal in the decathlon
Athletics
Men's 110m hurdles final
Athletics
Women's 1500m final
Athletics
Women's 1500m final
Athletics
Women's 1500m final
