Rebecca Downie, Claudia Fragapane, Ruby Harrold, Hannah Whelan and Kelly Simm held off Australia to win, with Wales putting in a superb display for bronze.
England's women finished on a total of 167.555, and errors from Australia on both the floor and beam in the final rotation left them second on 161.646.
The Welsh team of Lizzie Beddoe, Georgina Hockenhull, Jessica Hogg, Angel Romaeo and Raer Theaker secured the country's first team medal with a score of 160.095.
Boxing
The night is over at the SECC as today's boxing card draws to a close. And it has been a decent shift for two British hopes in the women's middleweight. World number one Savannah Marshall of England eases past India's Pooja Rani, while Wales hopeful Lauren Price joins her in the last eight. Price beat Guyana's Theresa London.
Weightlifting
Australian weightlifter Jenna Myers withdrew from competition in the 75kg class at the Clyde Auditorium earlier due to illness.
The 28-year-old from Launceston collapsed in the athlete rest area prior to weigh-in and the decision was made by venue medical staff to transport her to hospital for medical attention.
England's Laura Weightman sets her sights on more medal-winning performances after taking silver in the women's 1500m.
"I don't think words can describe the feeling for I got crossing the line and getting that medal you want so desperately," she tells BBC Sport. "I was hanging on for dear life and trying to close in on the Kenyan.
"My coach Steve Cram told me that if I came off the track, wherever I finished, knowing I'd given everything then I could be happy. I'm glad I gave it everything I could. I'm not sure how Steve copes with the emotions and the pressures of coaching me then commentating on me! But hopefully this is the start of things for us."
Weightlifting
Men's 94kg
That paved the way for Papua New Guinea's Steven Kukuna Kari to take gold - and then pose for the obligatory lift of his medal rivals. Great scenes. The 21-year-old's 200kg lift pipped Australia's Cameroon-born lifter Simplice Ribouem, the reigning Commonwealth 85kg champion, who hit the canvas as he failed in his last attempt of 201kg.
Weightlifting
Men's 94kg
I've never seen a hulking Scot almost reduced to tears - but weightlifter Peter Kirkbride was close to the waterworks after blowing his Commonwealth hopes. He won silver four years ago in Delhi and was aiming to become the first Scot to win a gold in this event for 52 years. But the pressure seems to get to him, producing three no lifts on each of his clean and jerk attempts.
The South Africa women's hockey team have contributed a #Commonwelfie ...
Earlier, England's Will Sharman won silver in the men's 110m hurdles, but admits he has a slight regret that the colour was not gold.
"I can't lie. There is an aspect of thinking what might have been, but I'm happy to have got a medal," he tells BBC Sport.
"I just hit one of the hurdles really badly and that was just as I was trying to move away. Had that not happened, I am sure I would have run a quicker time."
Athletics
Women's 1500m final
Emotional moment for our very own Steve Cram, who not only watched Laura Weightman's silver success as a commentator, but also as her coach.
Athletics
Women's 1500m final
Steve Cram
BBC Sport athletics commentator
"I am so proud of Laura. There's a lot of athletes who have so much talent and don't have to work so hard. But Laura really puts the effort in and is so easy for me to coach from that perspective. The two Kenyans are the best in the world, but we talked about if they have an off day you have to be ready to take that opportunity. Laura is a real scrapper."
Athletics
Women's 1500m final
Paula Radcliffe
BBC Sport athletics expert & 2002 CWG champion
"Laura ran out of her skin and she kept digging deep. They were queuing up behind her but she didn't panic, she's so strong but the strengthening work she's done showed how much she can fight. She ran right through to that line. I am so happy for her because she really deserves that. She hung in there, she knows she was up against two of the best runners around and produced something special."
Silver Medal
Nick Miller (England) - men's hammer
England's Nick Miller - the man with the monster appetite - was hungry for a slice of tasty medal action, and he is going home with one of the silver variety. His second throw of 72.99m was enough to claim runners-up spot, just in front of Scotland's Mark Dry who snaffled bronze with a distance of 71.64m. Canada's Jim Steacy takes gold with 74.16.
Athletics
Women's 1500m final
Laura Weightman had to dig deep in the final few strides to hold off Canada's Kate Van Buskirk, and now the relief is clear as she legs it over to her mum in the crowd to celebrate. Weightman's time of 4:09.24 is just 0.17 seconds ahead of Van Buskirk, with 2012 world junior champion Faith Kibiegon dipping over the line in 4:08.94.
Athletics
Women's 1500m final
Steve Cram
BBC Sport athletics commentator
"Laura Weightman hangs on for the silver! What a performance to beat one of the Kenyan runners. We hoped one of the British athletes could get in there and nick a medal, but we expected a Kenyan one-two so Laura has exceeded expectation."
Gold Medal
Faith Kibiegon (Kenya) - women's 1500m
England's Laura Weightman tries to chase Faith Kibiegon down to the line, it proves too little too late as the Kenyan clinches gold.
Athletics
Brendan Foster
BBC athletics commentator and ex-CWG champion
"Laura Weightman is making a long run for it. The pace is really starting to gather."
ATHLETICS
Women's 1500m final
Ding ding! The final lap bell sounds, shortly after England's Laura Weightman moves on to the shoulder of the leading Kenyans Faith Kibiegon.
Athletics
Women's 1500m final
Steve Cram
BBC Sport athletics commentator
"A slow start to the race. The Kenyans are already loitering together and will have their plan in mind."
Athletics
Women's 1500m final
Laura Muir, the darling of the home crowd, is packed tightly into the middle of the group after the opening lap. You could throw a blanket over all the runners at the moment.
Athletics
Women's 1500m final
But, like all middle and long distance events, there are always a couple of pesky Kenyans threatening to get in the way. 2013 world bronze medallist Hellen Obiri is the probably the pick of the bunch. The starter's gun sounds - we're off!
Athletics
Women's 1500m final
Time to squeeze one more medal event in at Hampden Park. It's showdown time in the women's 1500m final. There are four strong British hopes - Scottish hope Laura Muir and English trio Hannah England, Jemma Simpson and Laura Weightman.
Athletics
Men's hammer final
England's Nick Miller - not to be confused with the character of the same name from American comedy New Girl - lets fly with his fifth of six attempts. But it is not enough to peg back Canada's Jim Steacy, who leads with a throw of 74.16m. That is just over a metre clear of miller's 72.99m mark.
Swimming
Ian Thorpe
Five-time Olympic gold medallist & BBC swimming analyst
"I think there have been some good individual performances overall - Ross Murdoch in particular in the breaststroke has excited me. Fran Halsall caused some upsets with the Australians. There's Adam Peaty and Ben Proud as well. As soon as you can start listing names you know that are going in the right direction.
"I don't think there has been a standout performer overall throughout the whole competition who has dominated. Although I think it's good for the sport that we don't have someone who wins every event. I think now we'll return to an era of people winning a few gold medals here and there."
Swimming
Ian Thorpe
Five-time Olympic gold medallist & BBC swimming analyst
"The 19 gold medals for Australia is the same total as Delhi, but it will get a different reaction back home than four years ago. That was seen as a disappointment, but this will be seen as a success because of how poor Australia did at London 2012."
Athletics
Men's hammer final
The action has not stopped at Hampden Park. Oh no. The big men are still chucking hammers as far as their biceps will let them.
England's Alex Smith throws 70.99m but it only keeps him in fourth, tucked in behind Scotland's Mark Dry in third. Talking of tucking in...Englishman Nick Miller, who apparently has a diet of six chicken breast per night, and also munches four 18oz steaks each week, is second. He would definitely win a gold medal for eating.
"Glasgow 2014 will be remembered as a Games which far exceeded the expectations of the hosts Scotland as well as England in the pool, whilst there has also been plenty to cheer for Wales over the last 24 hours.
"Some truly great performances have brought the home nations a total of 48 medals, and whilst bigger challenges lie ahead when they face the likes of the USA and China at the World Championships next year after a disappointing London Olympics in the pool, there's finally a group of young swimmers emerging which will give Britain huge optimism about the future.
Swimming highlights
Here are some of the headlines from the final day of action in the pool:
Five-time Olympic gold medallist & BBC swimming analyst
"England were favourites, this was always going to be a tough race for the Australians. The butterfly and the breaststroke legs they annihilated the Aussies and just gave them enough for Adam Brown to hold on at the end. They might have had concerns having never won this event before, but that's been put to bed now."
Athletics
Men's decathlon
Heartbreak for England's John Lane, who can almost sniff out that bronze from his fourth-place spot. Wales's ponytailed Ben Gregory finishes in sixth. Gregory's compatriots David Guest and Curtis Matthews also finish in the top 10, with Northern Ireland's Peter Glass in 12th and England's Martin Brockman another place behind.
Champagne moments
Athletics: England win five silver medals on the track and field at Hampden Park.
Shooting: Jen McIntosh succeeds mother Shirley as Scotland's most decorated female in Commonwealth Games history with silver in the 50m rifle three positions.
Swimming: The home nations claimed three of the eight gold medals on the final night of the Commonwealth Games meet.
Day six highlights
Before we leave you until tomorrow, let's have a recap of what shenanigans we have seen throughout day six...
Medal table
Medal table
England's double success in the gymnastics were two of 31 gold medals dished out in Glasgow today. Shall we look how that lot has affected the medal table over halfway through the Games? Go on then.
Gymnastics
And there was also some encouraging pictures from the Hydro Arena as England's men collected their gold medals a short while ago.
Louis Smith, Sam Oldham, Kristian Thomas, Max Whitlock and Nile Wilson won the men's title, but Oldham had to go for an MRI scan after falling heavily on his ankle midway through the competition.
Something tells me that the strapped up 21-year-old wasn't going to miss the moment of glory.
Gymnastics
Women's team final
England's women emulated the achievement of their male team-mates by winning gold in the gymnastics team final at the Hydro Arena.
Rebecca Downie, Claudia Fragapane, Ruby Harrold, Hannah Whelan and Kelly Simm held off Australia to win, with Wales putting in a superb display for bronze.
England's women finished on a total of 167.555, and errors from Australia on both the floor and beam in the final rotation left them second on 161.646.
The Welsh team of Lizzie Beddoe, Georgina Hockenhull, Jessica Hogg, Angel Romaeo and Raer Theaker secured the country's first team medal with a score of 160.095.
Boxing
The night is over at the SECC as today's boxing card draws to a close. And it has been a decent shift for two British hopes in the women's middleweight. World number one Savannah Marshall of England eases past India's Pooja Rani, while Wales hopeful Lauren Price joins her in the last eight. Price beat Guyana's Theresa London.
Weightlifting
Australian weightlifter Jenna Myers withdrew from competition in the 75kg class at the Clyde Auditorium earlier due to illness.
The 28-year-old from Launceston collapsed in the athlete rest area prior to weigh-in and the decision was made by venue medical staff to transport her to hospital for medical attention.
Athletics
Women's 1500m final
England's Laura Weightman sets her sights on more medal-winning performances after taking silver in the women's 1500m.
"I don't think words can describe the feeling for I got crossing the line and getting that medal you want so desperately," she tells BBC Sport. "I was hanging on for dear life and trying to close in on the Kenyan.
"My coach Steve Cram told me that if I came off the track, wherever I finished, knowing I'd given everything then I could be happy. I'm glad I gave it everything I could. I'm not sure how Steve copes with the emotions and the pressures of coaching me then commentating on me! But hopefully this is the start of things for us."
Weightlifting
Men's 94kg
That paved the way for Papua New Guinea's Steven Kukuna Kari to take gold - and then pose for the obligatory lift of his medal rivals. Great scenes. The 21-year-old's 200kg lift pipped Australia's Cameroon-born lifter Simplice Ribouem, the reigning Commonwealth 85kg champion, who hit the canvas as he failed in his last attempt of 201kg.
Weightlifting
Men's 94kg
I've never seen a hulking Scot almost reduced to tears - but weightlifter Peter Kirkbride was close to the waterworks after blowing his Commonwealth hopes. He won silver four years ago in Delhi and was aiming to become the first Scot to win a gold in this event for 52 years. But the pressure seems to get to him, producing three no lifts on each of his clean and jerk attempts.
ATHLETICS
Here are some of the headlines from today's athletics at Hampden Park:
Laura Weightman wins silver medal for England in 1500m
Will Sharman wins silver medal in 110m hurdles for England
Laura Samuel smashes her personal best in the triple jump to also win a silver medal from England
Stephanie McPherson wins 400m for Jamaica
Ashley Bryant of England wins a well-earned silver medal in the decathlon
Athletics
Men's 110m hurdles final
Earlier, England's Will Sharman won silver in the men's 110m hurdles, but admits he has a slight regret that the colour was not gold.
"I can't lie. There is an aspect of thinking what might have been, but I'm happy to have got a medal," he tells BBC Sport.
"I just hit one of the hurdles really badly and that was just as I was trying to move away. Had that not happened, I am sure I would have run a quicker time."
Athletics
Women's 1500m final
Emotional moment for our very own Steve Cram, who not only watched Laura Weightman's silver success as a commentator, but also as her coach.
Athletics
Women's 1500m final
Steve Cram
BBC Sport athletics commentator
"I am so proud of Laura. There's a lot of athletes who have so much talent and don't have to work so hard. But Laura really puts the effort in and is so easy for me to coach from that perspective. The two Kenyans are the best in the world, but we talked about if they have an off day you have to be ready to take that opportunity. Laura is a real scrapper."
Athletics
Women's 1500m final
Paula Radcliffe
BBC Sport athletics expert & 2002 CWG champion
"Laura ran out of her skin and she kept digging deep. They were queuing up behind her but she didn't panic, she's so strong but the strengthening work she's done showed how much she can fight. She ran right through to that line. I am so happy for her because she really deserves that. She hung in there, she knows she was up against two of the best runners around and produced something special."
Silver Medal
Nick Miller (England) - men's hammer
England's Nick Miller - the man with the monster appetite - was hungry for a slice of tasty medal action, and he is going home with one of the silver variety. His second throw of 72.99m was enough to claim runners-up spot, just in front of Scotland's Mark Dry who snaffled bronze with a distance of 71.64m. Canada's Jim Steacy takes gold with 74.16.
Athletics
Women's 1500m final
Laura Weightman had to dig deep in the final few strides to hold off Canada's Kate Van Buskirk, and now the relief is clear as she legs it over to her mum in the crowd to celebrate. Weightman's time of 4:09.24 is just 0.17 seconds ahead of Van Buskirk, with 2012 world junior champion Faith Kibiegon dipping over the line in 4:08.94.
Athletics
Women's 1500m final
Steve Cram
BBC Sport athletics commentator
"Laura Weightman hangs on for the silver! What a performance to beat one of the Kenyan runners. We hoped one of the British athletes could get in there and nick a medal, but we expected a Kenyan one-two so Laura has exceeded expectation."
Gold Medal
Faith Kibiegon (Kenya) - women's 1500m
England's Laura Weightman tries to chase Faith Kibiegon down to the line, it proves too little too late as the Kenyan clinches gold.
Athletics
Brendan Foster
BBC athletics commentator and ex-CWG champion
"Laura Weightman is making a long run for it. The pace is really starting to gather."
ATHLETICS
Women's 1500m final
Ding ding! The final lap bell sounds, shortly after England's Laura Weightman moves on to the shoulder of the leading Kenyans Faith Kibiegon.
Athletics
Women's 1500m final
Steve Cram
BBC Sport athletics commentator
"A slow start to the race. The Kenyans are already loitering together and will have their plan in mind."
Athletics
Women's 1500m final
Laura Muir, the darling of the home crowd, is packed tightly into the middle of the group after the opening lap. You could throw a blanket over all the runners at the moment.
Athletics
Women's 1500m final
But, like all middle and long distance events, there are always a couple of pesky Kenyans threatening to get in the way. 2013 world bronze medallist Hellen Obiri is the probably the pick of the bunch. The starter's gun sounds - we're off!
Athletics
Women's 1500m final
Time to squeeze one more medal event in at Hampden Park. It's showdown time in the women's 1500m final. There are four strong British hopes - Scottish hope Laura Muir and English trio Hannah England, Jemma Simpson and Laura Weightman.
Athletics
Men's hammer final
England's Nick Miller - not to be confused with the character of the same name from American comedy New Girl - lets fly with his fifth of six attempts. But it is not enough to peg back Canada's Jim Steacy, who leads with a throw of 74.16m. That is just over a metre clear of miller's 72.99m mark.
Swimming
Ian Thorpe
Five-time Olympic gold medallist & BBC swimming analyst
"I think there have been some good individual performances overall - Ross Murdoch in particular in the breaststroke has excited me. Fran Halsall caused some upsets with the Australians. There's Adam Peaty and Ben Proud as well. As soon as you can start listing names you know that are going in the right direction.
"I don't think there has been a standout performer overall throughout the whole competition who has dominated. Although I think it's good for the sport that we don't have someone who wins every event. I think now we'll return to an era of people winning a few gold medals here and there."
Swimming
Ian Thorpe
Five-time Olympic gold medallist & BBC swimming analyst
"The 19 gold medals for Australia is the same total as Delhi, but it will get a different reaction back home than four years ago. That was seen as a disappointment, but this will be seen as a success because of how poor Australia did at London 2012."
Athletics
Men's hammer final
The action has not stopped at Hampden Park. Oh no. The big men are still chucking hammers as far as their biceps will let them.
England's Alex Smith throws 70.99m but it only keeps him in fourth, tucked in behind Scotland's Mark Dry in third. Talking of tucking in...Englishman Nick Miller, who apparently has a diet of six chicken breast per night, and also munches four 18oz steaks each week, is second. He would definitely win a gold medal for eating.
Swimming
Nick Hope
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"Glasgow 2014 will be remembered as a Games which far exceeded the expectations of the hosts Scotland as well as England in the pool, whilst there has also been plenty to cheer for Wales over the last 24 hours.
"Some truly great performances have brought the home nations a total of 48 medals, and whilst bigger challenges lie ahead when they face the likes of the USA and China at the World Championships next year after a disappointing London Olympics in the pool, there's finally a group of young swimmers emerging which will give Britain huge optimism about the future.
Swimming highlights
Here are some of the headlines from the final day of action in the pool:
Georgia Davies wins women's 50m gold backstroke Wales
Ben Proud wins 50m freestyle gold medal for England
Kilt-wearing Dan Wallace claims 200m breaststroke silver for Scotland
Team England beat Australians in the 4x100m freestyle relay
Swimming
England win men's 4x100m medley relay final
Ian Thorpe
Five-time Olympic gold medallist & BBC swimming analyst
"England were favourites, this was always going to be a tough race for the Australians. The butterfly and the breaststroke legs they annihilated the Aussies and just gave them enough for Adam Brown to hold on at the end. They might have had concerns having never won this event before, but that's been put to bed now."
Athletics
Men's decathlon
Heartbreak for England's John Lane, who can almost sniff out that bronze from his fourth-place spot. Wales's ponytailed Ben Gregory finishes in sixth. Gregory's compatriots David Guest and Curtis Matthews also finish in the top 10, with Northern Ireland's Peter Glass in 12th and England's Martin Brockman another place behind.