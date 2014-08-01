Fancy a late night Friday video? Check out these four crackers...

Daniel Purvis wins gold for Scotland in the Commonwealth Games on the parallel bars, a day after winning bronze on the men's rings. Watch the clip here

David Peacock, Neil Speirs, Paul Foster and skip Alex Marshall clinch Scotland's second lawn bowls Commonwealth Games gold medal with a 16-8 victory over England. Watch the clip here

England's Isobel Pooley jumps a personal best of 1.92m to take silver in the women's high jump behind Australia's Eleanor Patterson who jumped 1.94cm at Glasgow 2014. Watch the clip here

Nigerian triple jumper Olumide Olamgoke collides with two officials whist warming up during qualifying for the men's triple jump at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Watch the clip here