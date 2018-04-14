Robina Stadium

Watch: Rugby Sevens - medals and placing matches

Schedule; Results; Medals table; BBC coverage; Day-by-day guide

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Action from the Robina Stadium starting with the women's placing 5-8 matches from 0:31 BST with 7/8 decided at 03:27 BST and 5/6 at 03:49 BST
  2. Men's placing 5-8 matches from 01:15 BST with 7/8 decided at 04:11 BST and 5/6 at 04:33 BST
  3. Women's semi-finals from 01:59 BST
  4. Men's semi-finals from 02:43 BST
  5. Men's gold medal match at 06:04 BST with bronze medal match at 05:17 BST
  6. Women's gold medal match at 05:42 BST with bronze medal match at 04:55 BST