Watch: Rugby Sevens - Pool Stage
Summary
- Pool Stage at the Robina Stadium - live streams from 00:20 BST to 05:33 BST and 08:20 BST to 13:33 BST
- Men's games include England v Jamaica (Pool B) at 00:53 BST, Wales v Uganda (Pool D) at 01:59 BST and Scotland v Papua New Guinea (Pool A) at 02:43 BST
- Later men's games include England v Samoa (Pool B) at 04:33 BST, Wales v Sri Lanka (Pool D) at 08:31 BST and Scotland v Malaysia (Pool A) at 09:15 BST
- Followed by England v Australia (Pool B) at 11:05 BST, Fiji v Wales (Pool D) at 12:33 BST and South Africa v Scotland (Pool A) at 13:17 BST
- Women's games include England v Wales (Pool B) at 09:59 BST