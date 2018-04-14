Watch: Diving - men's 10m platform

We're watching this behind our fingers. That's how tense it is...

Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller have clinched it! The pair saved two match points against their England team-mates before Selby wallops a low forehand at 10-10 which James Willstrop can't reach.

Selby looks emotional and physically drained as puffs out a sigh of relief/exhaustion. Handshakes all around on court before Selby and Waller share a warm embrace.

They're through to the men's doubles gold-medal match.