Watch: Athletics - finals

After easing through to the individual 3m final England’s Alicia Blagg and Katherine Torrance are hoping for big improvements later on. They’ll be targeting second medals here at Gold Coast 2018 following their silver medal together earlier in the week.

"I was really disappointed with the 1m last night and I’ve been a bit down about it which I need to snap out of for the final tonight," Blagg tells me.

"I just want to go out there enjoy it and hopefully score over 300 tonight."

Commonwealth debutant Torrance adds: "I’m still feeling really nervous before each dive, which has had an impact but it will be great to compete in the final later and hopefully I can deliver my best performance."