Watch: Badminton - Scotland v Malaysia in Mixed Team quarter-finals

Some people can’t sit still, even to watch the Commonwealth Games.
A makeshift squash court has a dozen people lining up to play and the table tennis area is only really missing Forrest Gump to make it feel authentic.
Some wait on bean bags for the chance to play. What is it the BBC Sport FA Cup advert says?
“This is winner stays on.”
Smith nails three lifts
Weightlifting - women's 63kg
We're onto the clean and jerk in the women's 63kg weightlifting.
England's Zoe Smith is sitting in second place after snatching 92kg, while Northern Ireland's Emma McQuaid is in fourth.
It'll be tough to beat competition leader Maude Charron of Canada, but the home nations could be in for a medal or two here.
Stay tuned.
Northern Ireland start well
Q1: Northern Ireland 7-13 South Africa
A good start for Northern Ireland in the netball after that thrashing my Australia in their opening fixture.
The world number eight side are giving everything against the fifth-ranked South Africans and they're keeping it tight at the moment.
They're sat on 70% shooting percentage at the moment though, which they need to up in the second quarter.
Sprint quarter-finals coming up
Men's sprint quarter-final
It's quarter-final time in the men's sprint.
Lewis Oliva of Wales is in quarter-final one, Scot Jack Carlin and England's Joe Truman are in quarter-final two and Englishman Ryan Owens is in the final quarter-final.
There'll be no Matt Glaetzer though. The Australian world champion and favourite was dumped out in the 1/8 finals.
The heat down under!
Luke Reddy
BBC Sport on the Gold Coast
It’s baking.
I’ve never been so glad to see Borobi. The Games mascot is ensuring shade while others hustle for a space at the water refill.
I’m told the ozone layer is thinner over Australia for reasons which are beyond my intelligence. A quick Google confirms it. So perhaps that’s why we are baking.
Big news in the pool...
England's James Guy has withdrawn from the 200m butterfly final.
He qualified in eighth place but won't have a shot at a medal at 10:37 BST as he has been pulled from the race.
Guy is being treated for dehydration, but Team England say he should be OK for Sunday's racing.
Smith competing at -63kg
Women's -63kg final
Nick Hope
BBC Sport on the Gold Coast
A
few people have been asking why Zoe Smith was in the -58kg division for Glasgow
2014 and now competes at -63kg.
Well
- there are a couple of reasons.
One,
Zoe found it pretty tough ‘boiling down’ to compete at -58kg and as with all
athletes the older you get the harder it becomes.
Two,
the British team actually saw the strength of women at -63kg and decided there
was very little difference with the -58kg division. As such with five kg’s of
extra weight she can carry more muscle and in theory be even more competitive
at -63kg’s.
Tesni triumphs
Squash - women's singles quarter-finals
Catrin Heledd
Chwaraeon BBC Cymru
A very emotional Tesni Evans tells me she is “so happy” after her 3-1 win against top seed England’s Laura Massaro. She’s now fighting for a medal and through to the semi-finals of the women’s singles.
Wales into three quarter-finals
Lawn bowls
Lauren Jenkins
BBC Sport Wales on the Gold Coast
It was a convincing 27-8 victory for the men's pairs in a win or bust match against Scotland while the men's triples ended their unbeaten record in the group stage with a 17-16 defeat to England. Both teams progress to the quarter-finals, the draw is due to take place at 14.45 (5.45 BST)
Despite losing 21-13 to Scotland's Caroline Brown, former world champion Laura Daniels finished second in her group to progress through to the final eight.
Zoe Smith sitting pretty
Women's 63kg final
Zoe Smith is looking convincing here in the women's 63kg final.
She's just nailed a 92kg snatch - and all that with a back injury.
England's finest will go into the clean and jerk in second place, behind Canada's Maude Charron - who has just nailed 94kg with two lifts to come.
Live netball
Northern Ireland v South Africa
Northern Ireland were thrashed 94-26 by hosts Australia in their first outing, and they face another tough test against South Africa this morning.
That one is under way and you can watch the live stream here.
Wakey wakey
Commonwealth Games 2018
Just waking up? You've missed a LOT - if you're an England fan, that is...
Zoe Smith is sitting on 90kg with one more lift to come in the snatch. A good start for the English weightlifter, who is the reigning champion from Glasgow.
Meanwhile Australian Sin Lee looks devastated - she fails to post a lift in the snatch and she will take no further part in front of her home crowd.
Northern Ireland's Emma McQuaid has posted 82kg in the snatch, after failing with her final attempt on 84kg.
And Wales' Holly Knowles made 73kg on her final attempt.
Fachie and Rotherham win first heat
Men's blind and visually impaired sprint
Fachie and Rotherham almost get themselves in a pickle with some iffy tactics at the start but they are too quick for Australia.
They blitz round the outside to take a 1-0 lead.
Wales' James Ball is up next in the second semi-final.
Track Cycling
Men's blind and visually impaired sprint
The men's individual sprint has been a bit of a lottery. Will the blind and visually impaired event go to script? After setting a new world record in qualifying (see below), Neil Fachie and pilot Matt Rotherham are up against Australia in the semi-finals.
Best of three this one.
Zoe Smith up now
Women's 63kg final
Nick Hope
BBC Sport on the Gold Coast
How
do weightlifters chill out before a bid to win a third successive Commonwealth
medal?
With
a 00’s throwback playlist apparently.
England’s
Zoe Smith - bronze medallist in 2010 and gold medallist in 2014 - is preparing
for her biggest challenge to date with a bit of Blink 182.
I
wonder if ‘all the small things’ has a deeper meaning after her struggles over
the last few years...
‘I’m from Rhyl, not Bangor’
Evans beats Massaro
Luke Reddy
BBC Sport on the Gold Coast
Some brief confusion on court as the announcer here asks Tesni Evans if she is the most famous person from Bangor. She replies: “I don’t know as I’m not from Bangor, I’m from Rhyl.”
She then tells BBC Sport about that epic 3-1 win over Laura Massaro: “There was a lot of emotion on that. It was so hard at the end. When it’s Laura coming back at you it’s so hard.
“Being 2-0 up I felt good but she came back hard. It was huge. Playing like that willl only ever give me confidence. I felt like I could see the finish line and I felt that too early.”
Evans is in the semi-final tomorrow and she cuts a confident figure.
Hockey live now
Men's group matches
Fancy a bit of early morning hockey?
India begin their campaign today as they take on Pakistan.
Another surprise in the men's sprint. Englishman Ryan Owens who qualified fourth fastest is pipped on the line by Trinidad and Tobago's Nicholas Paul. That's an upset but the officials are checking whether Owens was impeded. You're not allowed to leave the sprinters line in the latter stages remember.
... And they have ruled in Owens favour! He scrapes through thanks to a disqualification.
Scot Jack Carlin progressed more comfortably earlier.
Evans beats Massaro
Women’s singles quarter-finals
Luke Reddy
BBC Sport on the Gold Coast
That’s up there with the most fiercely contested event I’ve seen out here so far. Laura Massaro faced three match points, the rallies were long, the referee was repeatedly a target for both players, with fans even shouting “what are you doing.”
Any rally ended with screams from the winner and after 55 minutes, Tesni Evans does it. A 3-1 win, she’s absolutely overjoyed.
Sportsmanship rules
Team relay
Mike Henson
BBC Sport on the Gold Coast
No Ashes-style rancour and banter as the two quartets meet over the finishline.
Hugs, congratulations and consolations all exchanged between the teams.
That does not mean England are happy however. Alistair Brownlee especially looks like someone has served him a pint of bitter straight from the eski.
Knowles survives a scare
Weightlifting - women's 63kg
That was close from Holly Knowles. The welsh weightlifter was one snatch away from being disqualified from the women's 63kg final.
The 21-year-old cleared 73kg in her final attempt in the snatch.
England's Zoe Smith and Northern Ireland's Emma Mcquaid are yet to start lifting.
World champion Glaetzer out
Men's sprint 1/8 finals
MORE DRAMA IN THE CYCLING!
Australia's Matt Glaetzer, who set a world record in qualifying and is the world champion in this event, is dumped out of the men's sprint in the 1/8 round.
Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom of Malaysia has ruined this crowd's evening, but he's through to the quarter-finals.
World record for Fachie
Men's blind and VI sprint qualifying
A new world record for Scotland's Neil Fachie and pilot Matt Rotherham in the men's blind and visually impaired sprint. And it's only the qualifying rounds!
The duo, who already have gold in the men's blind and visually impaired 1000m time trial, will qualify fastest for the semi-finals with a time of 9.568 seconds.
They celebrate by lifting their bike aloft and the crowd are lapping this up.
James Ball and pilot Peter Mitchell of Wales qualify second fastest.
Walsh into quarter-finals
Men's 69kg round of 16
Northern Ireland's Aidan Walsh follows Scotland's Stephen News into the quarter-finals of the men's -69kg.
A good final round sees the 21-year-old Belfast fighter home on a unanimous points decision.
That was silky smooth from Walsh, whose sister Michaela is also fighting on the Gold Coast.
Upset? Or is it?
Women’s squash singles
Luke Reddy
BBC Sport on the Gold Coast
On the show court, 2014 silver medalist Laura Massaro is up against it, 2-1 down to Wales’ Tesni Evans in a best of five quarter-final.
Massaro is ranked higher but has lost her last two outings against Evans.
Huge scream of “come on” by Massaro. The blood is boiling down there as Massaro gets angered by officiating.
She’s 9-8 up in this game. First to 11. Are we going to a decider?
Wales sixth and Scotland seventh
Mixed team triathlon relay
Alistair and Jonny Brownlee, Learmonth and Holland embrace on the finish line. Not to be for them today.
New Zealand finish a minute further back to take bronze while Wales finish sixth and Scotland seventh.
Silver Medal - England
Mixed team triathlon relay
Alistair Brownlee gave it everything he could but the deficit was just too great. He comes home 52 seconds behind Australia.
It's a medal for the Brownlees, Jess Learmonth and Vicky Holland but not the one they were after.
Gold Medal - Australia
Mixed team triathlon relay
The Aussies are already celebrating as Jacob Birthwhistle comes into sight of the finish line.
It's gold for the Australian quartet in the triathlon team relay. Birthwhistle grabs an Aussie flag to cross the finish line with.
They are Commonwealth Games champions.
Going for gold
Team relay
Mike Henson
BBC Sport on the Gold Coast
That pugnacious marsupial is flying high and proud as Jacob Birtwhistle zeros in on gold.
Australia closing on gold
Mixed team triathlon relay
The Australian crowd are cheering Jacob Birtwhistle home. They know the Australian team has a hand and another four fingers on this gold medal.
Birtwhistle knows he can take his time through transition and does so.
Alistair Brownlee has cut the deficit again but he has 25 seconds to make up over this 1500m. Australia are going to win gold here...
Smith, McQuaid and Knowles
Weightlifting women's 68kg
England's Zoe Smith is competing in the women's weightlifting, alongside Northern Ireland's Emma McQuaid and Holly Knowles of Wales.
A reminder that you can watch the three home nations contenders begin with the snatch here.
The final leg
Mixed team triathlon relay
Mike Henson
BBC Sport on the Gold Coast
The Kiwis in the grandstand have turned out in honour of curly topped anchorman Tayler Reid.
By the way Reid claimed he was verbally abused in Thursday’s individual event for not doing his turn on the front during the bike leg.
Now, which plain-speaking rivals would do a thing like that?
Quick clean!
Squash
Catrin Heledd
Chwaraeon BBC Cymru
Welsh girl Tesni Evans is 2-0 up against top seed England’s Laura Massaro in the women’s singles quarterfinals.
With a break in play the game shapers get cleaning.
Do you think they’ll come and do my place once they’re finished?!?
Australia still leading over England
Mixed team triathlon
First lap of the cycle done on this final leg of the team triathlon. Alistair Brownlee is around 30 seconds behind Australia. Surely this is too much to do even for Ali Brownlee?
3.5km on the bike to go followed by 1500m on foot.
Walsh in the ring
Men's -69kg last 16
Right, it's time for Northern Ireland's Aidan Walsh in the men's -69kg last 16.
He's up against Pakistan's Gul Zaib for a place in the quarter-finals. As usual, three rounds of three minutes for these two men.
‘Come on you Reds’
Luke Reddy
BBC Sport on the Gold Coast
Quick catch up with Sarah Jane-Perry after her 3-1 win to reach the women’s squash semi-finals.
She says her goal was a medal and now she’s one match away. The Liverpool supporter also said she’s committed to staying up for the Merseyside derby later today. Have a look below.
Australia's Matt Glaetzer, the men's sprint world champion, breaks the Commonwealth Games record again to qualify fastest for the 1/8 finals.
Scotland's Jack Carlin is second, with England's Ryan Owens fourth and Philip Hindes fifth.
We'll see the riders again at 05:23 BST with the quarter-finals set to begin at 06:13.
But sad news for Scotland's Callum Skinner, who was ill overnight and unable to compete in the qualifying this morning.
Brownlee cuts Australian lead
Mixed team triathlon
This is Australia's gold to lose but Alistair Brownlee has cut Australia's lead by six seconds in the swim. He's still 33 seconds behind though. Onto the bike Brownlee senior goes. He needs to go like Sir Chris Hoy here.
Brownlee facing big task
Mixed team triathlon
I fear Alistair Brownlee may have too much to do. Jess Learmonth continues to struggle at the end of her run and Brownlee starts this final leg 39 seconds behind Australia's Jacob Birtwhistle.
It will need something huge from Brownlee here for England to win gold.
Live Reporting
By Matthew Henry and Louise Gwilliam
All times stated are UK
Get involved
I’m more of a player than a watcher...
Some people can’t sit still, even to watch the Commonwealth Games.
A makeshift squash court has a dozen people lining up to play and the table tennis area is only really missing Forrest Gump to make it feel authentic.
Some wait on bean bags for the chance to play. What is it the BBC Sport FA Cup advert says?
“This is winner stays on.”
Smith nails three lifts
Weightlifting - women's 63kg
We're onto the clean and jerk in the women's 63kg weightlifting.
England's Zoe Smith is sitting in second place after snatching 92kg, while Northern Ireland's Emma McQuaid is in fourth.
It'll be tough to beat competition leader Maude Charron of Canada, but the home nations could be in for a medal or two here.
Stay tuned.
Northern Ireland start well
Q1: Northern Ireland 7-13 South Africa
A good start for Northern Ireland in the netball after that thrashing my Australia in their opening fixture.
The world number eight side are giving everything against the fifth-ranked South Africans and they're keeping it tight at the moment.
They're sat on 70% shooting percentage at the moment though, which they need to up in the second quarter.
Sprint quarter-finals coming up
Men's sprint quarter-final
It's quarter-final time in the men's sprint.
Lewis Oliva of Wales is in quarter-final one, Scot Jack Carlin and England's Joe Truman are in quarter-final two and Englishman Ryan Owens is in the final quarter-final.
There'll be no Matt Glaetzer though. The Australian world champion and favourite was dumped out in the 1/8 finals.
The heat down under!
Luke Reddy
BBC Sport on the Gold Coast
It’s baking.
I’ve never been so glad to see Borobi. The Games mascot is ensuring shade while others hustle for a space at the water refill.
I’m told the ozone layer is thinner over Australia for reasons which are beyond my intelligence. A quick Google confirms it. So perhaps that’s why we are baking.
Big news in the pool...
England's James Guy has withdrawn from the 200m butterfly final.
He qualified in eighth place but won't have a shot at a medal at 10:37 BST as he has been pulled from the race.
Guy is being treated for dehydration, but Team England say he should be OK for Sunday's racing.
Smith competing at -63kg
Women's -63kg final
Nick Hope
BBC Sport on the Gold Coast
A few people have been asking why Zoe Smith was in the -58kg division for Glasgow 2014 and now competes at -63kg.
Well - there are a couple of reasons.
One, Zoe found it pretty tough ‘boiling down’ to compete at -58kg and as with all athletes the older you get the harder it becomes.
Two, the British team actually saw the strength of women at -63kg and decided there was very little difference with the -58kg division. As such with five kg’s of extra weight she can carry more muscle and in theory be even more competitive at -63kg’s.
Tesni triumphs
Squash - women's singles quarter-finals
Catrin Heledd
Chwaraeon BBC Cymru
A very emotional Tesni Evans tells me she is “so happy” after her 3-1 win against top seed England’s Laura Massaro. She’s now fighting for a medal and through to the semi-finals of the women’s singles.
Wales into three quarter-finals
Lawn bowls
Lauren Jenkins
BBC Sport Wales on the Gold Coast
It was a convincing 27-8 victory for the men's pairs in a win or bust match against Scotland while the men's triples ended their unbeaten record in the group stage with a 17-16 defeat to England. Both teams progress to the quarter-finals, the draw is due to take place at 14.45 (5.45 BST)
Despite losing 21-13 to Scotland's Caroline Brown, former world champion Laura Daniels finished second in her group to progress through to the final eight.
Zoe Smith sitting pretty
Women's 63kg final
Zoe Smith is looking convincing here in the women's 63kg final.
She's just nailed a 92kg snatch - and all that with a back injury.
England's finest will go into the clean and jerk in second place, behind Canada's Maude Charron - who has just nailed 94kg with two lifts to come.
Live netball
Northern Ireland v South Africa
Northern Ireland were thrashed 94-26 by hosts Australia in their first outing, and they face another tough test against South Africa this morning.
That one is under way and you can watch the live stream here.
Wakey wakey
Commonwealth Games 2018
Just waking up? You've missed a LOT - if you're an England fan, that is...
Smiths starts well
Women's 63kg final
Zoe Smith is sitting on 90kg with one more lift to come in the snatch. A good start for the English weightlifter, who is the reigning champion from Glasgow.
Meanwhile Australian Sin Lee looks devastated - she fails to post a lift in the snatch and she will take no further part in front of her home crowd.
Northern Ireland's Emma McQuaid has posted 82kg in the snatch, after failing with her final attempt on 84kg.
And Wales' Holly Knowles made 73kg on her final attempt.
Fachie and Rotherham win first heat
Men's blind and visually impaired sprint
Fachie and Rotherham almost get themselves in a pickle with some iffy tactics at the start but they are too quick for Australia.
They blitz round the outside to take a 1-0 lead.
Wales' James Ball is up next in the second semi-final.
Track Cycling
Men's blind and visually impaired sprint
The men's individual sprint has been a bit of a lottery. Will the blind and visually impaired event go to script? After setting a new world record in qualifying (see below), Neil Fachie and pilot Matt Rotherham are up against Australia in the semi-finals.
Best of three this one.
Zoe Smith up now
Women's 63kg final
Nick Hope
BBC Sport on the Gold Coast
How do weightlifters chill out before a bid to win a third successive Commonwealth medal?
With a 00’s throwback playlist apparently.
England’s Zoe Smith - bronze medallist in 2010 and gold medallist in 2014 - is preparing for her biggest challenge to date with a bit of Blink 182.
I wonder if ‘all the small things’ has a deeper meaning after her struggles over the last few years...
‘I’m from Rhyl, not Bangor’
Evans beats Massaro
Luke Reddy
BBC Sport on the Gold Coast
Some brief confusion on court as the announcer here asks Tesni Evans if she is the most famous person from Bangor. She replies: “I don’t know as I’m not from Bangor, I’m from Rhyl.”
She then tells BBC Sport about that epic 3-1 win over Laura Massaro: “There was a lot of emotion on that. It was so hard at the end. When it’s Laura coming back at you it’s so hard.
“Being 2-0 up I felt good but she came back hard. It was huge. Playing like that willl only ever give me confidence. I felt like I could see the finish line and I felt that too early.”
Evans is in the semi-final tomorrow and she cuts a confident figure.
Hockey live now
Men's group matches
Fancy a bit of early morning hockey?
India begin their campaign today as they take on Pakistan.
You can watch it over here.
England's Owens scrapes through
Men's sprint 1/8 finals
Another surprise in the men's sprint. Englishman Ryan Owens who qualified fourth fastest is pipped on the line by Trinidad and Tobago's Nicholas Paul. That's an upset but the officials are checking whether Owens was impeded. You're not allowed to leave the sprinters line in the latter stages remember.
... And they have ruled in Owens favour! He scrapes through thanks to a disqualification.
Scot Jack Carlin progressed more comfortably earlier.
Evans beats Massaro
Women’s singles quarter-finals
Luke Reddy
BBC Sport on the Gold Coast
That’s up there with the most fiercely contested event I’ve seen out here so far. Laura Massaro faced three match points, the rallies were long, the referee was repeatedly a target for both players, with fans even shouting “what are you doing.”
Any rally ended with screams from the winner and after 55 minutes, Tesni Evans does it. A 3-1 win, she’s absolutely overjoyed.
Sportsmanship rules
Team relay
Mike Henson
BBC Sport on the Gold Coast
No Ashes-style rancour and banter as the two quartets meet over the finishline.
Hugs, congratulations and consolations all exchanged between the teams.
That does not mean England are happy however. Alistair Brownlee especially looks like someone has served him a pint of bitter straight from the eski.
Knowles survives a scare
Weightlifting - women's 63kg
That was close from Holly Knowles. The welsh weightlifter was one snatch away from being disqualified from the women's 63kg final.
The 21-year-old cleared 73kg in her final attempt in the snatch.
England's Zoe Smith and Northern Ireland's Emma Mcquaid are yet to start lifting.
World champion Glaetzer out
Men's sprint 1/8 finals
MORE DRAMA IN THE CYCLING!
Australia's Matt Glaetzer, who set a world record in qualifying and is the world champion in this event, is dumped out of the men's sprint in the 1/8 round.
Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom of Malaysia has ruined this crowd's evening, but he's through to the quarter-finals.
World record for Fachie
Men's blind and VI sprint qualifying
A new world record for Scotland's Neil Fachie and pilot Matt Rotherham in the men's blind and visually impaired sprint. And it's only the qualifying rounds!
The duo, who already have gold in the men's blind and visually impaired 1000m time trial, will qualify fastest for the semi-finals with a time of 9.568 seconds.
They celebrate by lifting their bike aloft and the crowd are lapping this up.
James Ball and pilot Peter Mitchell of Wales qualify second fastest.
Walsh into quarter-finals
Men's 69kg round of 16
Northern Ireland's Aidan Walsh follows Scotland's Stephen News into the quarter-finals of the men's -69kg.
A good final round sees the 21-year-old Belfast fighter home on a unanimous points decision.
That was silky smooth from Walsh, whose sister Michaela is also fighting on the Gold Coast.
Upset? Or is it?
Women’s squash singles
Luke Reddy
BBC Sport on the Gold Coast
On the show court, 2014 silver medalist Laura Massaro is up against it, 2-1 down to Wales’ Tesni Evans in a best of five quarter-final.
Massaro is ranked higher but has lost her last two outings against Evans.
Huge scream of “come on” by Massaro. The blood is boiling down there as Massaro gets angered by officiating.
She’s 9-8 up in this game. First to 11. Are we going to a decider?
Wales sixth and Scotland seventh
Mixed team triathlon relay
Alistair and Jonny Brownlee, Learmonth and Holland embrace on the finish line. Not to be for them today.
New Zealand finish a minute further back to take bronze while Wales finish sixth and Scotland seventh.
Silver Medal - England
Mixed team triathlon relay
Alistair Brownlee gave it everything he could but the deficit was just too great. He comes home 52 seconds behind Australia.
It's a medal for the Brownlees, Jess Learmonth and Vicky Holland but not the one they were after.
Gold Medal - Australia
Mixed team triathlon relay
The Aussies are already celebrating as Jacob Birthwhistle comes into sight of the finish line.
It's gold for the Australian quartet in the triathlon team relay. Birthwhistle grabs an Aussie flag to cross the finish line with.
They are Commonwealth Games champions.
Going for gold
Team relay
Mike Henson
BBC Sport on the Gold Coast
That pugnacious marsupial is flying high and proud as Jacob Birtwhistle zeros in on gold.
Australia closing on gold
Mixed team triathlon relay
The Australian crowd are cheering Jacob Birtwhistle home. They know the Australian team has a hand and another four fingers on this gold medal.
Birtwhistle knows he can take his time through transition and does so.
Alistair Brownlee has cut the deficit again but he has 25 seconds to make up over this 1500m. Australia are going to win gold here...
Smith, McQuaid and Knowles
Weightlifting women's 68kg
England's Zoe Smith is competing in the women's weightlifting, alongside Northern Ireland's Emma McQuaid and Holly Knowles of Wales.
A reminder that you can watch the three home nations contenders begin with the snatch here.
The final leg
Mixed team triathlon relay
Mike Henson
BBC Sport on the Gold Coast
The Kiwis in the grandstand have turned out in honour of curly topped anchorman Tayler Reid.
By the way Reid claimed he was verbally abused in Thursday’s individual event for not doing his turn on the front during the bike leg.
Now, which plain-speaking rivals would do a thing like that?
Quick clean!
Squash
Catrin Heledd
Chwaraeon BBC Cymru
Welsh girl Tesni Evans is 2-0 up against top seed England’s Laura Massaro in the women’s singles quarterfinals.
With a break in play the game shapers get cleaning.
Do you think they’ll come and do my place once they’re finished?!?
Australia still leading over England
Mixed team triathlon
First lap of the cycle done on this final leg of the team triathlon. Alistair Brownlee is around 30 seconds behind Australia. Surely this is too much to do even for Ali Brownlee?
3.5km on the bike to go followed by 1500m on foot.
Walsh in the ring
Men's -69kg last 16
Right, it's time for Northern Ireland's Aidan Walsh in the men's -69kg last 16.
He's up against Pakistan's Gul Zaib for a place in the quarter-finals. As usual, three rounds of three minutes for these two men.
‘Come on you Reds’
Luke Reddy
BBC Sport on the Gold Coast
Quick catch up with Sarah Jane-Perry after her 3-1 win to reach the women’s squash semi-finals.
She says her goal was a medal and now she’s one match away. The Liverpool supporter also said she’s committed to staying up for the Merseyside derby later today. Have a look below.
Glaetzer qualifies fastest
Men's sprint qualifying
Australia's Matt Glaetzer, the men's sprint world champion, breaks the Commonwealth Games record again to qualify fastest for the 1/8 finals.
Scotland's Jack Carlin is second, with England's Ryan Owens fourth and Philip Hindes fifth.
We'll see the riders again at 05:23 BST with the quarter-finals set to begin at 06:13.
But sad news for Scotland's Callum Skinner, who was ill overnight and unable to compete in the qualifying this morning.
Brownlee cuts Australian lead
Mixed team triathlon
This is Australia's gold to lose but Alistair Brownlee has cut Australia's lead by six seconds in the swim. He's still 33 seconds behind though. Onto the bike Brownlee senior goes. He needs to go like Sir Chris Hoy here.
Brownlee facing big task
Mixed team triathlon
I fear Alistair Brownlee may have too much to do. Jess Learmonth continues to struggle at the end of her run and Brownlee starts this final leg 39 seconds behind Australia's Jacob Birtwhistle.
It will need something huge from Brownlee here for England to win gold.